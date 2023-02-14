"Making Love Last": Dr. Michael Dadson Launches Couples Groups

A new Couples Group Program is being launched by renowned mental health expert, Dr. Michael Dadson. It addresses the critical need for couples to develop the interpersonal skills required to deepen intimacy and make love last in a relationship.

LANGLEY, BC, Feb. 14, 2023 /CNW/ - Top rated Langley, BC marriage counsellor, Dr. Mike Dadson, announces a new "Couples Group" program to address the most difficult issue facing couples today.

https://www.gentlecurrentstherapy.com

Dr Michael Dadson on Couples, Relationship and Family Therapy

According to Dr. Dadson:

"There is a natural process and evolution in relationships. Communication and the art of sending, listening, and receiving the messages, build your relationship from the inside out."

The Problem : Couples can lack interpersonal skills to establish deep and lasting intimacy which allows the relationship to grow through time.

Love hurts and especially romantic love. Relationships, particularly, are one of the most meaningful ways for humans to find purpose, contentment and happiness. Dr. Michael Dadson reminds couples that "resolving your differences through collaborative decisions allows you to stay on the same team!"

The Approach: Couples Working Groups

Intensive Work Group for Couples: "Making Love Last"

Led by renowned men's mental health specialist, Dr. Michael Dadson:

Date: March 11th - 12th, 2023 (for future dates please call 778-554-0174 )

(for future dates please call ) Duration: 2 days / 8-hour sessions (16 hours total)

Location: 20103 40 Ave #107, Brookswood, Langley, BC V3A 2W3

Cost: $1,099.00

Size of each group: 10 couples

Who Can Benefit from the Group:

Couples needing to learn when forgiveness is and is not necessary

How to rebuild lost trust

Healing the past and embracing the future

Couples having difficulty or who are suffering from a wide variety of issues, including the following, can benefit from Dr. Michael Dadson's Couple's workgroup:

Family / couple conflict or trauma

Depression

Anxiety

PTSD

Adjustment issues

Anger management

Since early 2020, Mike Dadson has voiced concern for couples, and points out that communication skills are critical to resolve conflict, mend ruptures, and deepen security and closeness in a couple's love life.

According to Dr. Michael Dadson:

"Communication and the art of listening, sending & receiving messages, will build your relationship from the inside out. How a conversation is started, often predicts how it will end. Learning the 4 essentials to conflict resolution and how to have a difficult conversation with someone who matters" is important.

Dr. Michael Dadson recommends that couples focus on communication skills before a rupture becomes a crisis:

"Listening leads to understanding."

Pause, reflect, consider the motional state of mind. Attending to the micro-relationship messages in the eyes, the face, the tone and volume. Learn to interpret the message from the other person. Reflect and check to see if the interpretation is correct. The goal is to help partners to not only be understood but to feel understood.

In his practice at Gentle Currents Therapy Counselling Clinic, Dr. Michael Dadson helps clients with trauma, anxiety, depression, and PTSD, with a focus on couples counselling, first responders, and male mental health.

Due to Dr. Dadson's specialization in working with men, he finds that couples will often seek out his services as he can help women understand:

"Men process emotions differently due to their biology and cultural conditioning".

ABOUT:

Dr. Michael (Mike) Dadson, in Langley, British Columbia, is the Senior Clinical Director at Gentle Currents Therapy - Counselling and Neurofeedback Therapy. Dr. Dadson is a widely published author, ranking among Langley's top rated marriage counsellors.

YouTube : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qh0aBsdOfzU

EXPERTISE:

Trauma recovery, PTSD, relationship counselling, men's mental health, addressing stress, anxiety, and depression

Dr. Michael Dadson's licences and certifications include:

Registered Clinical Counsellor (RCC), BC Association of Clinical Counsellors

Canadian Counselling and Psychotherapy Association Counsellors

Certified: QPRT Suicide Risk Assessment and Management, Observed and Experiential Integration (OEI), Myers-Briggs Personality Type Assessor Therapist and Trainer, Strong Interest Inventory Assessor

Crime Victims Assistance Counsellor

Sensorimotor Psychotherapy Level One and Level Two

Enactment Therapy Level One and Level Two

Accelerated Experiential Dynamic Psychotherapy Level One

