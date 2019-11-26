Taiwan Tourism Bureau presents a taste of tropical Taiwan

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 26, 2019 /CNW/ -- Taiwan Tourism Bureau launched its latest collaboration, "Made in Taiwan: Pineapple Cake Celebration," with Vancouver-based pastry chef Jamie Tung and her shop, Buttermere Patisserie, to bring the iconic Taiwanese pineapple cake to the Canadian market. The brand event was held on November 21 at Torafuku to premiere the travel videos and celebrate Taiwanese cuisine.

Voted by CNN readers as the best food destination in the world, Taiwan's culinary philosophy is to eat often and eat well. From fine dining to local gems, the Taiwanese capital, Taipei, has over 20 streets dedicated to street food and boasts 24 Michelin-starred restaurants and 58 establishments recommended in Michelin's latest publication.

The "Made in Taiwan: Pineapple Cake Celebration" focuses on the iconic pineapple cake, one of the most popular traditional Taiwanese pastries. Pineapple is a tropical fruit connected to Taiwan's climate and geographical location. The pineapple also symbolizes the Taiwanese people's welcoming nature. Taiwan Tourism Bureau is capitalizing on the popularity of this top-selling souvenir in Taiwan and bringing this unique cultural symbol to western Canada.

Trained in western pastry at the Pacific Institute of Culinary Art, pastry chef Jamie Tung brings her Taiwanese roots to the western pastry market. Tung has traveled to Taiwan to learn how to make the traditional pineapple cake with one of the most reputable brands, Jiu Zhen Nan. Her journey to Taiwan has been documented in three travel videos that were released during the event on November 21. The travel videos can be found on the Taiwan Tourism Bureau's YouTube page: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCU_NEBbnwrmYcg49oO6qttQ

More than 80 guests joined the event to celebrate the promotion. In addition to the premiere of the travel videos shot in Taiwan, Tung also demonstrated how to make pineapple cake to the guests. The delicious samplings of pineapple cake, as well as Taiwanese-inspired cuisine provided by Torafuku, were served to the guests.

To celebrate, a sweepstakes will be held on the Taiwan Tourism Bureau's official Instagram page @ttb_na from November 21 to December 31 for a chance to win round-trip economy air tickets from Vancouver to Taiwan sponsored by China Airlines and EVA Airways. To enter the sweepstakes, post a photo showing your Taiwan experience with @ttb_na #TimeforTaiwan, #TaiwanxButtermere, and #Sweepstakes in order to be eligible. Two winners will be randomly selected in January 2020. Please visit the campaign landing page taiwan2019.wishpond.com for instruction.

