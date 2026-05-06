MONTREAL, May 6, 2026 /CNW/ - As Canadian consumers increasingly seek to take control of their food choices and support local products, Canada Sauce is announcing a bold national expansion strategy aimed at establishing itself as the leading Canadian alternative in the condiment category.

Long dominated by large American multinationals, Canada's condiment market is now undergoing a significant shift. Canada Sauce intends to play a central role in this transformation by offering a local, credible, and scalable option across the country.

Canada Sauce Products (CNW Group/Canada Sauce)

"The Canadian consumer has evolved. People want to know what they're eating, where it comes from, and who they're supporting," said Simon-Pierre Murdock, Founder and CEO of Canada Sauce.

"Our mission is clear: build a strong national brand that can compete head-to-head with the biggest players in the industry."

A clear strategy: winning English Canada

Canada Sauce is currently accelerating its expansion across English Canada with:

Over 400 new retail locations recently secured

Rapid growth across major national grocery banners

A short-term objective of 2,700 stores coast-to-coast

This expansion is supported by a key partnership with Left Coast Naturals, enabling efficient distribution across the country.

Built for national execution

Behind this growth is a strong operational platform designed to scale:

Two GFSI-certified production facilities in Quebec

Quality standards aligned with major retailer requirements

Production capacity built to support national demand

A supply chain strategy focused on minimizing out-of-stocks

"The market doesn't lack ideas -- it lacks execution," added Murdock.

"Our strength is our ability to deliver, consistently, anywhere in Canada."

A no-compromise positioning

Canada Sauce directly addresses the expectations of today's consumers:

Lower sugar and sodium than leading brands

No artificial flavors or preservatives

Ingredients sourced primarily from Canada

Full transparency in formulation

Redefining the condiment category in Canada

For Canada Sauce, this is about more than just products -- it's about reshaping an entire category by offering a strong local alternative capable of competing with legacy brands.

"For too long, 'local' meant niche," said Murdock.

"We're here to prove that local can also mean market leader."

About Canada Sauce

Canada Sauce is a Canadian food company specializing in clean-label condiments, including ketchup, mustard, relish, and mayonnaise.

Its mission is to build an iconic national brand by combining high-quality ingredients, local production, and best-in-class execution.

SOURCE Canada Sauce

For any questions or additional information, please contact Simon-Pierre Murdock by email at [email protected] or by phone at (418) 817-0270.