MONTREAL, March 3, 2026 /CNW/ - Quebec-based company Canada Sauce, recognized for its premium-quality condiments, is pleased and proud to announce the signing of a major agreement with a leading player in Canada's food distribution sector. Through its rapidly expanding network, Left Coast Naturals will make Canada Sauce products accessible to customers nationwide while maintaining a strong commitment to quality and innovation.

Fueled by this dynamic partnership, Canada Sauce is now expanding its presence across the country with a strong national distribution platform. The company is deploying all the resources and strategies necessary to support stable, sustainable growth nationwide, while maintaining its unwavering commitment to the distinctive quality and authenticity of its products, which are seeing growing demand in Ontario and Western Canada.

Both partners recently participated in a major industry event hosted by the Canadian Health Food Association -- CHFA NOW 2026 (Natural Organic Wellness) -- held in Vancouver. The event brought together more than 900 exhibitors and over 3,000 participants from the natural, organic, and wellness consumer packaged goods sector. Several retailers took the opportunity to confirm the introduction of Canada Sauce condiments into their stores.

Recognized for its leadership, dynamism, and ability to connect innovative brands with top-tier retailers, Left Coast Naturals provides Canada Sauce with extensive and proven expertise in logistics and marketing, ensuring optimal shelf and online placement of its premium-quality condiments across a broad network of retailers and points of sale in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, and Ontario.

Quotes

"This partnership with a major and essential player in food distribution marks a decisive new milestone for Canada Sauce, which is now gaining a truly pan-Canadian dimension through this strategic agreement. Just like consumers in Quebec, Canadians across the country demand authentic products made here with natural and predominantly Canadian ingredients. Canada Sauce is now able to meet that demand from coast to coast -- and we are extremely proud of that achievement." - Simon-Pierre Murdock, President and Chief Executive Officer, Canada Sauce

"At Left Coast Naturals, we are extremely excited to partner with Canada Sauce to bring Canadian-made condiments to grocery store shelves across Western Canada. Truly Canadian-produced food brands -- manufactured by the brand itself here in Canada -- are becoming increasingly rare. We are therefore delighted to offer these delicious condiments to consumers across the country, providing them with a high-quality product that is made and owned by Canadians for their pantry." -- Ian Walker, President and Co-Founder, Left Coast Naturals

About Canada Sauce

Canada Sauce is a Canadian company specializing in the creation of artisan condiments (mustard, relish, ketchup, mayonnaise) crafted and manufactured using high-quality local ingredients. Each product is carefully developed to deliver unique and authentic flavors that reflect Canadian taste and craftsmanship, enhancing everyday meals and shared moments alike. The company is committed to producing and marketing its products domestically and to supporting the Canadian economy.

About Left Coast Naturals

Based in British Columbia, Left Coast Naturals is a major and rapidly growing food distributor specializing in the marketing and distribution of innovative food brands across Canada. Recognized for its expertise in logistics, marketing, and shelf placement, the company helps brands maximize their visibility with retailers and consumers. Left Coast Naturals stands out for its commitment to promoting high-quality local products and facilitating brand expansion into new markets.

