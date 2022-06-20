"Lloyd Rang Communications" Becomes "Curious Public"

New team will focus on quality content and strategic insights for clients

TORONTO, June 20th, 2022 /CNW/ - Lloyd Rang Communications (LRC), a firm specializing in strategy, narrative development, issues management and media training today announced an expanded team and new brand. The firm will now be known as Curious Public.

"In the last five years, LRC has grown from a one-person shop focused exclusively on writing to a ten-person team creating quality content and delivering excellent insights. So, it's time to adopt a brand that reflects our growth," said Lloyd Rang, President of Curious Public. "The new company will add new services as we continue to focus on writing excellence and getting at the heart of an organization's narrative. Together with our strategic partners – Counsel Public Affairs and Corporate Speech Consultants – we plan on helping even more people put their ideas into words, and their words into action."

Here's what makes Curious Public different, and better:

Insights Focus : Over the past five years, the team has created a proprietary process that quickly uncovers gaps in your story and strategy. We don't just help you with the right words, we tap into our innate curiosity to help you develop the unique communications approach that can move your audience.





: Over the past five years, the team has created a proprietary process that quickly uncovers gaps in your story and strategy. We don't just help you with the right words, we tap into our innate curiosity to help you develop the unique communications approach that can move your audience. Digital Strategy: A new Digital Strategist – Emma Earley – has joined the team to help create powerful visual content, design and manage targeted digital campaigns, and build robust websites.





A new Digital Strategist – – has joined the team to help create powerful visual content, design and manage targeted digital campaigns, and build robust websites. UK Focus: Over the pandemic, the team helped companies in the UK with their content and narrative strategies. So we have added a London -based veteran journalist and business strategist – Christopher Walker – to serve clients in the UK and beyond.





Over the pandemic, the team helped companies in the UK with their content and narrative strategies. So we have added a -based veteran journalist and business strategist – – to serve clients in the UK and beyond. Expanded Capacity: The team recently added the creative talents of Toronto -based writer Shannon Currie . During the pandemic we developed close working relationships with some amazing boutique film studios, designers, branding experts, fundraising professionals and PR firms. "Scaleability" is part of the DNA of Curious Public.





The team recently added the creative talents of -based writer . During the pandemic we developed close working relationships with some amazing boutique film studios, designers, branding experts, fundraising professionals and PR firms. "Scaleability" is part of the DNA of Curious Public. New Leadership: COO Tracey Sobers – a driving force behind LRC – becomes a partner in the new firm. In the weeks ahead, we will be announcing other major changes to strengthen the structure and deepen the bench strength of the Curious Public team.

Curious Public will carry on the legacy of LRC by continuing to offer clients a narrative-first content-driven strategy bolstered by media training, issues management and a series of capacity-building and team-building workshops on everything from Clear Writing to Giving the Speech of Your Life. The new company will serve clients in its backyard and around the world, from startups to tech giants and across the public and private sectors.

"We believe when you succeed, we succeed. When you share your story and move people, the world becomes a little more truthful. When you really connect with people – and show them how you can help – the world becomes a little more trusting, too," said Rang. "Look – curiosity didn't kill the cat. Curiosity helped the cat find the truth and tell it. Curiosity lets us find great words to help good people make a difference. And we believe curiosity changes the world, and businesses, for the better. So, let's get curious."

You can find our new firm at curiouspublic.com

About Curious Public:

Curious Public Content and Insights simplifies the complex, finds your core message and makes sure it reaches your audiences. We delight in creating great words for good people. You can trust us to write your materials, craft your digital campaigns, advise your leaders, train your people and help you fine-tune your business strategy. In everything we do, we make sure our work is bespoke, relevant and smart – all of which is driven by our curiosity to understand who you are, who you serve, and how we can help you achieve success.

