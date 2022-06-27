"LE MARKET" in Laval, PUR Immobilia launches the construction of the 5th and final phase

LAVAL, QC, June 27, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - On June 22, in the presence of Christine Poirier, city councillor for the Duvernay - Pont-Viau district, member of the executive committee and DGA - Development and Land Use Planning, and of other distinguished guests, PUR Immobilia proceeded with the symbolic groundbreaking ceremony of the fifth and final phase of its 640-unit residential complex, LE MARKET.

Located in the heart of the Chomedey sector, this large complex includes 436 rental units and 215 condo units. As planned, the construction of this final phase of 122 condos offered for sale was officially launched today. Half of the units have already been sold. This exceptional living environment features large windows, 9- to 11-foot ceilings, high-end kitchens with quality appliances and remarkable soundproofing. The very first model unit of the condos can now be visited by appointment.

To experience Laval at its best

Just a stone's throw from the Marché Public 440 and the Carrefour Multisports in Laval, strategically located near major highways, this phase of the LE MARKET development in Laval closes this real estate project by PUR Immobilia. It represents a private investment of nearly $185 million by the renowned developer. The next rental phase, currently under construction, will be launched in the fall of 2022 and will offer 260 one- to three-bedroom units for occupancy in mid-2023.

Continuity and refinement

Perfectly adapted to today's reality and inspired by New York's largest boutique hotels, the co-owners of these 121 units, located over 16 floors, will enjoy common areas designed around the themes of comfort, design and refinement. It should be noted that all units from the previous phases have been sold, confirming the popularity of this modern project designed by TLA Architects.

Given the general success of the MARKET, it will be a continuation of the previous phases, "We feel it is important to nurture from the start the relationship with our clients. Our buyers will be able to choose sophisticated materials and finishes at the PUR Immobilia Design Center, accompanied by a professional designer. Over the past two years, people have taken a special liking to their homes. It's only logical that our buyers wish to create a unique living environment that reflects their image," says Yann Lapointe, co-president of PUR Immobilia.

Welcoming common spaces

This large-scale residential development, a four-time winner of the Grand Prix de Design for rental housing common areas in 2021 and a finalist for the Habitats Design Awards 2021, will feature common areas that act as an extension to the private living spaces. Indeed, co-owners will be able to welcome their guests in a pavilion. They will also have access to a multi-purpose room, an indoor pool, a spa, a sauna, a billiard room, two conference rooms, a lounge and two terraces with fireplaces and BBQs.

With the hybrid work environment still in vogue, ergonomically designed workspaces and free wireless internet access are included in the common areas to give residents a change of scenery. The common areas are currently under construction for delivery in early 2023, at the same time as MARKET 4.

In light of the success of the MARKET project, Philippe Bernard, co-president and founder, adds: "It is part of our values at PUR Immobilia to do things right. We pride ourselves in developing innovative and welcoming living environments, it's part of our DNA. These design awards and the popularity of the project confirm that our direction is the right one."

About PUR Immobilia

Founded in 2008, Montreal-based real estate development company PUR Immobilia focuses on the revitalization and redevelopment of key strategic sites, hence the name PUR: Perfect Urban Redevelopment. PUR's management team has the know-how and experience to carry out complex real estate projects. From acquisition to development, planning, sales, leasing, marketing and management, PUR is a market leader in real estate development. PUR Immobilia counts among its partners Claridge and Gestion Immobilière Doucet.

