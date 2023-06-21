"Land use Plan blueprint for Nunavut one step closer"

IQALUIT, NT, June 21, 2023 /CNW/ - The Nunavut Planning Commission (NPC) has submitted its 2023 Recommended Nunavut Land Use Plan for the territory. It's an enormous plan that sets out requirements for how 3.3 million square kilometres of Nunavut's land and marine areas will be used.

Following the fifth and final comprehensive round of public hearings last fall, the Commissioners and staff carefully considered substantive issues and options to determine balanced and appropriate revisions to the 2021 Draft Nunavut Land Use Plan. Key issues in the deliberations included the treatment of Inuit Owned Lands, caribou habitat, the balance of land use designations, existing rights, roads, and marine shipping.

Nunavut Planning Commission Chair Andrew Nakashuk says "we are confident the NPC has submitted a balanced, responsible and approvable 2023 Land Use Plan that reflects the vision of Inuit." The final plan now goes before the Federal and Nunavut governments and Nunavut Tunngavik Inc, for approval. (NTI represents Inuit in the territory)

NPC Director of Policy and Planning Jonathan Savoy says the process has been incredibly inclusive. "This plan would not be possible without the active and informed participation of all our planning partners. The Commission has been the beneficiary of the expertise of Inuit traditional knowledge, of best-available scientific research, along with views of government, Inuit organizations, transboundary Indigenous peoples, industry, and non-governmental groups."

"Balancing diverse and competing interests has been the overarching challenge " says NPC Executive Director Sharon Ehaloak. She says this marks the end of one process and, once approved, the beginning of another, namely shared responsibilities for implementation. Ehaloak stresses "the really hard work lies ahead, and it's crucial everyone understands the Plan is a living document that will be monitored, reviewed and amended to reflect changing needs, circumstances and opportunities.

An approved Land Use Plan would help further advance Inuit self-determination, provide certainty for all land users, and could significantly contribute to Canada's conservation targets.

This year marks the 30th anniversary of Parliament's passing of the Nunavut Agreement. The Land Use Plan is a legal requirement under the deal between the Nunavut /Inuit and the Crown.

