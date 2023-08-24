"K•FISH" Showcased at Toronto Korean Festival by Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries and KOREA FISHERIES ASSOCIATION

SEOUL, South Korea, Aug. 24, 2023 /CNW/ -- The Toronto Korean Festival scheduled from August 25th to 27th will feature a remarkable presence - the "K•FISH" pop-up store, a collaborative effort between the Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries of Korea and the KOREA FISHERIES ASSOCIATION.

Hosted by the KOREAN CANADIAN BUSINESS ASSOCIATION(KCBA), this year's Toronto Korean Festival holds particular significance as it celebrates the 60th anniversary of diplomatic ties between Korea and Canada. Anticipating over 45,000 participants at the festival, the Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries and KOREA FISHERIES ASSOCIATION are excited to set up a booth designed to promote and introduce "K•FISH" to the diverse audience.

This pop-up store event has been planned to raise awareness about the Korean government-certified brand, "K•FISH: safe and healthy Korean seafood" to the local Canadian community in Toronto, while exploring avenues for expanding seafood exports.

Under the concept of "K-Fresh Journey of Taste," the pop-up store aims to visit consumers in 15 countries and showcase Korea's esteemed seafood brand. The Toronto Korean Festival, with its diverse local community of Toronto, serves as a fitting platform for this endeavor.

K•FISH pop-up store also provides a unique gourmet experience that transports visitors on a culinary journey to Korea. Visitors will have the chance to taste rice balls made with Korea's main seafood - tuna and seaweed - while also savoring salads enriched with smoked oysters.

Adding to the excitement, the pop-up store features an engaging event. Visitors participating in a survey related to K•FISH and liking a post on the official Instagram page of the K•FISH pop-up store (@kfish_pop_up) can receive charming merchandise.

The pop-up store at the Toronto Korean Festival promises to be an extraordinary opportunity for visitors to explore, savor, and experience exceptional K•FISH products.

SOURCE Korea Fisheries Association

