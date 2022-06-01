“It’s Worth the Wait” - Justin Bieber shows his commitment to his Tim Hortons collab and perfecting his Biebs Brew in new 60-second commercial

The first part of the Tims x Justin Bieber collab was focused on Justin putting his own spin on his favourite treats at Tim Hortons: bite-sized Timbits donuts. For the second collab, Justin and Tims decided to develop a new twist on what the iconic brand is best known for: brewing Canada's favourite coffee.

In product brainstorms with the Tims team, Justin shared that he prefers his coffee on ice, which led to working on a new flavour of Tim Hortons Cold Brew.

Also inspired by a slight sweet tooth and his love for hints of delicious vanilla flavouring in his coffee, Justin and our beverage innovation team developed a creamy French Vanilla flavour to go with our Cold Brew. Biebs Brew is the perfect blend of those two beloved Tims flavours.

"We couldn't stop at Timbiebs, we needed a Biebs Brew too. And we are bringing both to Tims next month," said Justin. "Doing a Tim Hortons collab had always been a dream of mine. I grew up on Tim Hortons and it's always been something close to my heart."

All three Timbiebs flavours – Chocolate White Fudge, Sour Cream Chocolate Chip, and Birthday Cake Waffle flavours – will return to Tims restaurants in Canada and the United States along with Biebs Brew on June 6.

In Canada, Tims restaurants will also have a co-branded limited-edition Biebs Brew tumbler available for guests to purchase. These co-created tumblers are made with stainless steel, come with a reusable straw, and can be used for both hot and cold beverages. They also go on sale on June 6 while supplies last. Select Tims restaurants will also be bringing back limited quantities of Timbiebs merchandise for guests, including the beanie, fanny pack, and tote bag that were developed in collaboration with Justin.

"Timbiebs was a huge success – truly beyond all of our expectations – and what made it so great was the authenticity of the partnership," said Hope Bagozzi, Chief Marketing Officer for Tim Hortons.

"Even before the Timbiebs collaboration, Justin had often shared with fans how he'd grown up with Tim Hortons and was obsessed with the brand. His commitment to working with us to develop a natural and authentic twist on the Tims experience is what made Timbiebs a hit and we know guests are going to love Biebs Brew and his take on Tims Cold Brew."

"Worth the Wait" was developed by creative agency GUT Toronto and The French Shop.

To read more about how actress Eileen O'Connell created her character Pam and what it was like to work with Justin, visit the Tim Hortons Newsroom.

Watch "Worth the Wait": https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Y1Uh0Ef-1uc

CREDIT LIST

Tim Hortons

Axel Schwan - Regional President

Hope Bagozzi - Chief Marketing Officer

Solange Bernard - Sr. Director, Marketing Communications

Dibba Iran-Parasti - Director, Marketing Communications

Anthony Campos - Sr. Manager, Media

Michael Oliveira - Director, Communications

Meghan Giffin - Manager, Communications

Ashley Hum - Sr. Analyst, Marketing Communications

Jay Pritchett - Director, US Marketing

Rebecca Eidelstein - Director, US Marketing Communications

Pamela Estupinan - Sr. Manager, US Marketing Communications

Samantha Owen - Sr. Manager, US Media & CRM

Elizabeth Knox - Manager, US Marketing Communications

Justin Bieber



SB Projects

Allison Kaye - President

Jules Ferree - Executive Vice President

GUT

Accounts

Laura Cavalcanti - Account Supervisor

Ryan O'Hagan - Business Director

Ali Joyaa - Account Executive

Gurpriya Seth - Account Coordinator

Production

Kelly Mark - Senior Producer

Athena Kouverianos - Director of Production

Vivian Poon - Producer

Strategy



Dino Demopoulos - CSO

Gvantsa Dataushvili - Senior Strategist

Emily Barnes - Director of Content Strategy

Chantal Legge - Content Supervisor

Will Ramos - Social Strategy Director

Creative

Brynna Aylward - Executive Creative Director, Creative Lead

Matthew Kenney - Creative Director

Frederick Nduna - Creative Director

Sophia Kossoski - Senior Art Director

Laura De Santis - Senior Copywriter

Daniel Zhang - Art Director

Chris Vena - Copywriter

Monica Herrera - Designer

Alex Allen - Associate Creative Director

Andy Tamayo - Associate Creative Director

Beth Barnes - Creative Resource Manager

Junia Parodi - Creative Manager

TFS

Client Service

Thomas Dayon - Account Director

Gabrielle Papineau - Account Manager

Sabrina Desjardins - Account Manager

Creative Team

Joëlle Fournier - Managing Director, Adaptation

Valérie Forget - Adaptation Director

Brigitte Hébert-Carle - Adaptation Copywriter

Production

Julie Lorazo - Producer

MTL Vendors

La Majueure - Sound Recording and Mixing

Denise Charest - Casting

Media Monks

Christina Ho - Team Lead

Daisuke Kazuya - Senior Account Manager

Lajor Cole-Etti - Senior Account Manager

Gustavo Manrique - Project Lead

Luke Rocks - Account Manager

Tiffany Ko - Account Manager

Sonio Kulkarni - Associate Account Manager

Horizon

Sheri Rogers - SVP, Business Solutions

David Mear - Director, Business Solutions

Tim Harris - Associate Director, Business Solutions

Cobi Zhang - Director, Media Investment & Activation

Tanya Cross - Associate Director, Media Investment & Activation

ABMC

Adrianna Lauricella - Vice President

Erika Berg Henty - Account Supervisor

Tatum Treffeisen - Senior Account Executive

Kate Beeks - Account Coordinator

Craft

Lisa Pasquin - President

Ali Azzopardi - Vice President

Brontë Wright - Account Manager

Duncan Peng - Account Manager

Kayla Mclean - Account Executive

Robert Van Horne - Account Executive

Emily Callahan - Account Coordinator

Daisy Kling - Account Coordinator

Red Apple Creative

Nik Postinger - Audio Producer

Luke McPeake - Engineer

Holly Williams - Interim Client Success Executive

Boy in the Castle

Production Crew

Colin Tilley - Director

Jamee Ranta - EP/Producer

Cora Johnson - Head of Production

Clark Jackson - Line Producer

Elias Talbot - Director of Photography

David Cho - Production Supervisor

Kevin Chang - Production Coordinator

Nike Phillipides - 1st AD

Mitchell Dillon - 2nd AD

Kyle Schifflett - 2nd 2nd AD

Colleen Smith - Improv Coach

Camera Department

Quaid Baca - 2nd Unit DoP

Travis Montgomery - CAM OP

Trevor Taylor - 1st AC - A cam

Sharla Cipicchio - 1st AC - B cam

Bryce Platz - 1st AC - C cam

Seth Craven - 2nd AC - A cam

Andy Kennedy - 2nd AC - B cam

Sam Petroc - DIT

Electric Department

Brian "Red" Hickman - Gaffer

Adam Flores - BB Electric

Matt Hall - Electric

Michael Koepke - Electric

Alfredo Rodriguez - Electric

Tomas Magana - Driver

Grip Department

Adama Shambour - Key Grip

Jay Lopez - BB Grip

Richie Warren - Grip

Marissa Castrejon - Grip

Randy Crisco - Grip

Issac Cedano - Grip

Art Department

Brandon Mendez - Production Designer

Duane Russell - Construction Coordinator

Crystal Griego - Art Coordinator

Dean Styers - Art Director

Robb Duncan - Prop Master

Benjamin Minty - Art Lead

Richard Roraback - Set Dresser

James Enrich - Set Dresser

Armando Nunez - Set Dresser

Joshua Ponce - Set Dresser

Alfonso Ariana - Art Driver

Jevon Dismuke - Art PA

Priscilla Medina - Art PA

Tim Madison - FX Operator

VTR and Audio

Rul Yacob - Boom Operator

Ignacio C. Martinez - VTR

Ignacio Martinez - Mixer

Talent

Eileen O'Connell - English Team Member

Thomas Derasp-Verge - French Team Member

Pierce Mayer - Stand-in

Mike Fishbein - Talent Solutions Rep

Grayson Music

Ryan Kondrat - Director

Chris Masson – Engineer

Brian Bernard - Engineer

Kelly McCluskey - Executive Producer

Rich Hamilton - Music Supervisor

Rooster

Paul Proulx - Editor

Jordan Giles - Editor

Mariam Fahmy - French Editor

Melissa Kahn - Executive Producer

Soch Nwakaeze - Assistant Editor

Austin Blackmore - Assistant Editor

The Vanity

Andrew Exworth - Colourist

Jordan Benegbi - Colour Assistant

Brock Cruess - Colour Assistant

Michael Medeiros - Lead VFX Artist

Adam Silcox-Vanwyk - Lead VFX Artist

Sean Cochrane - VFX Artist

Naveen Srivastava - VFX Artist

Scott Olthoff - VFX Artist

Noah Matikainen - VFX Artist

Kalem Cahill - VFX Artist

Andrew Farlow - VFX Artist

Asher DiGiuseppe - VFX Artist

Nicole Labbe - Producer

Stephanie Pennington - Executive Producer

About Tim Hortons

In 1964, the first Tim Hortons® restaurant in Hamilton, Ontario opened its doors and Canadians have been ordering Tim Hortons iconic Original Blend coffee, Double-Double™ coffees, Donuts and Timbits® in the years since. Over the last 55 years, Tim Hortons has captured the hearts and taste buds of Canadians and has become synonymous with serving Canada's favourite coffee. Tim Hortons is Canada's largest restaurant chain operating in the quick service industry with more than 4,000 restaurants across the country. More than a coffee and bake shop, Tim Hortons is part of the Canadian fabric and guests can enjoy hot and cold specialty beverages – including lattes, cappuccinos and espressos, teas and our famous Iced Capps® – alongside delicious breakfast, sandwiches, wraps, soups and more. Tim Hortons has more than 5,100 restaurants in Canada, the United States and around the world. For more information on Tim Hortons visit TimHortons.ca

SOURCE Tim Hortons

For further information: [email protected]