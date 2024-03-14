"Inspire + Awaken": Embrace Wellness and Nature at Tofino's Yoga + Surf Retreat

Refresh, Reset, Reconnect with Pacific Sands Beach Resort this April

TOFINO, BC, March 14, 2024 /CNW/ - Immerse yourself in the spirit of spring at " Inspire + Awaken ," a 3-day Yoga and Surf Retreat hosted by Pacific Sands Beach Resort from April 19 to 22, 2024. Situated on the shores of Cox Bay (čahayis), this retreat promises an intimate, self-care-focused itinerary that includes yoga, creative projects, surfing, local Indigenous culture, sauna sessions, sound baths, and more at Tofino's top-rated hotel on TripAdvisor.

E-500 Registered Yoga Teacher Heidi MacPherson corrects a retreat participant during a class in the Sunset House at Pacific Sands Beach Resort. Inspire + Awaken participants can expect MacPherson’s philosophy of pausing to create space in the body and mind to bring greater awareness, mobility, and self-expression during a range of yoga practices from Accessible Hatha to the calming Restorative Yoga and contemplative Yoga Nidra. (CNW Group/Pacific Sands Beach Resort)

At Pacific Sands, set against Vancouver Island's rugged west coast, wellness comes naturally . Guests can embrace nature with breathtaking ocean views, private rainforest walks, and indulge in self-care with luxury wellness offerings. These include private beachfront wood-fired Nordic spas, signature massages, private hot tub suites, and the latest addition, seasonal wellness retreats.

Nourishing Body, Mind, and Spirit

Gather with new friends at the Sunset House and nourish your body with West Coast-inspired, locally sourced food. Immerse yourself in Tla-o-qui-aht First Nation wisdom through yoga, guided nature walks, expeditions to Opitsaht and Meares Island, and creative projects. Then soak away the evenings with therapeutic sound baths, restorative yoga, Nordic saunas and cold dips with Tuff City Saunas , and Yoga Nidra.

Yoga + Surfing Amidst Tofino's Natural Beauty

Guided by E-500 Registered Yoga Teacher Heidi MacPherson, participants of all levels will find balance and tranquility through a range of yoga practices. From the grounding Accessible Hatha to the calming Restorative Yoga and contemplative Yoga Nidra, MacPherson's philosophy of pausing to create space in the body and mind brings greater awareness, mobility, and self-expression. Complement your wellness journey with surfing lessons on the waves of Cox Bay (čahayis), Canada's #1 surf beach, with Surf Sister .

Register Now

Register for Inspire + Awake before March 21st for early bird prices: $1,786 per person* for single occupancy, and $2,735* for double occupancy (+ taxes). Enhance your retreat with add-ons like a signature massage at By The Sea Massage & Bodywork , pedicures or facials, and room upgrades.

Learn more or register today at pacificsands.com .

About Pacific Sands Beach Resort

Situated at the edge of the Pacific Rim National Park, Pacific Sands Beach Resort is where luxury meets sustainability, an ideal place to experience Tofino's breathtaking beauty and cultural heritage.

