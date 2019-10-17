"Hold on" for today's Great BC ShakeOut - Nearly 1 million registered!

VANCOUVER, Oct. 17, 2019 /CNW/ - Join almost a million British Columbians as they "Drop, Cover and Hold On" during today's 2019 Great British Columbia (BC) ShakeOut. The BC Earthquake Alliance and Insurance Bureau of Canada (IBC) are working together to present Canada's largest earthquake drill on Thursday, October 17, at 10:17 a.m. Registration is already at a record high, and last-minute registrations may push the number over 1 million registrants.

Register today and encourage your family, friends and colleagues to do the same at www.ShakeOutBC.ca .

The Hon. Mike Farnworth, Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General for BC, will be part of a media launch for the event today at Irvine Elementary School in Port Coquitlam. He said, "If you live in an active earthquake zone, knowing what to do when the shaking starts could save your life. ShakeOut is an important annual reminder to drop, cover and hold on, and I encourage all British Columbians to take the time to participate."

Most of coastal BC is at high risk for an earthquake. There is a one-in-three chance that a significant earthquake will strike southwestern BC in the next 50 years. Participating in an emergency drill like ShakeOut, along with having an emergency kit and plan, is key to preparing ourselves and our families for earthquakes.

"Earthquakes don't make appointments. We have to be ready when they arrive. Practising 'Drop, Cover and Hold On' builds muscle memory and is a great way to be prepared to survive and recover quickly," stated Naomi Yamamoto, President of the BC Earthquake Alliance.

ShakeOut BC has been holding events since 2011, yet many people in the province still don't know what to do in the event of an earthquake. To help better educate British Columbians, ShakeOut BC has created a series of informational videos that are available to share on YouTube, Facebook , Twitter and Instagram, and can be found using the hashtag #DontBeLeftOut.

"Everyone should be prepared to take immediate action once the shaking starts. By working together, we can make British Columbians safer and better prepared to cope when disaster strikes," added Aaron Sutherland, Vice-President, Pacific, IBC.

About ShakeOut BC

ShakeOut BC earthquake drills help people at home, school and work practise how to be safe during an earthquake and provide an opportunity for everyone to improve their overall preparedness. By participating, you, your family, your co-workers and millions of others will be better prepared to survive and recover quickly following an earthquake. As of today, 65.6 million people worldwide are registered to participate in the October 17 drill, including more than 970,000 British Columbians currently registered to participate. Last year nearly 910,000 British Columbians participated.

