'Her Sovereignty Project' Launches Providing an Empowering Support System for Professional Women Embracing an Alcohol-Free Lifestyle

NEW YORK, May 1, 2025 /CNW/ -- Her Sovereignty Project, co-founded by women's health advocates Brandi Stiles (Canada) and Scarlett Dee (UK), has launched as a transformational space for professional women aged 40+ who are embracing an alcohol-free lifestyle. The initiative is designed to help women reclaim their power, rebuild self-trust, and create vibrant, fulfilling lives without alcohol.

High-achieving women transitioning to sobriety often face unique challenges—navigating social dynamics, regulating emotions, and creating new meaning outside of drinking culture. Her Sovereignty Project addresses these challenges with structured support, integrating breathwork, embodiment, and self-leadership tools to help members build resilience and confidence.

"This isn't just about quitting alcohol—it's a full lifestyle redesign," says Scarlett Dee, Co-Founder of Her Sovereignty Project. "We guide women in creating lives so aligned and fulfilling that there's nothing to escape from."

Brandi Stiles, Co-Founder of Her Sovereignty Project, adds, "Choosing sobriety is a radical act of self-love. The real journey is learning how to thrive, trust yourself, and connect with others who are doing the same. That's what we offer."

The movement toward alcohol-free living is gaining traction globally. In the UK, 1 in 5 adults now identify as teetotal, and in the U.S., alcohol use has declined to its lowest point in two decades. However, women over 40—especially professionals—often face the deepest challenges when redefining their relationship with alcohol. They aren't recovering from rock bottom—they're simply ready for more clarity, connection, and alignment.

Research shows that social pressure, emotional instability, and lack of structure are common obstacles to maintaining an alcohol-free life. Breathwork, daily rituals, and wellness routines can play a vital role in grounding and sustaining change. Equally important is community—alcohol-free online spaces are growing, offering peer support to those walking this path.

Her Sovereignty Project provides a nurturing community and practical tools to support lasting transformation. Members engage in somatic practices, emotional mastery, and leadership development—creating new habits rooted in clarity, sovereignty, and self-trust.

For more information, visit: www.brandiandscarlett.com/program

Founded by Scarlett Dee and Brandi Stiles, Her Sovereignty Project empowers professional women to lead empowered, alcohol-free lives through breathwork, embodiment, and transformational coaching.

For media queries, write to [email protected]

