'Great Gatherings' showcases the Best of Greek Wine & Cheese in Toronto

Press Event Highlights Europe's Finest Wine & Cheese to Canadian Media and Professionals

TORONTO, April 25, 2025 /CNW/ - The 'Great Gathering's campaign is a three-year initiative aimed at increasing awareness and appreciation of European wine and cheese products among Canadian professionals and consumers.

The Association of Leading Greek Producer Organizations of Top-Quality Wine and Cheese—comprising the Milk Producers Organization of the Agricultural Livestock Cooperative of Mesotopos Lesvos and the Producers' Organization of PGI Corinthia Wine, Organosi Paragogon Ampelooinikon Agiou Vasileiou IKE (PGVSV PC)—will host a press and industry event in Toronto, Canada, on April 29th, 2025, as part of the European Union co-funded campaign Great Gatherings.

Mr. Dionysios Protopapas, Greece's Senior Trade Commissioner in Toronto, will speak about the growing demand in Canada for high-quality European agri-food products and the importance of strengthening trade and cultural ties through initiatives like Great Gatherings.

Mr. Dimitrios Manolakis, representing PGVSV PC, will also address attendees, offering a behind-the-scenes look at the rigorous production processes that underpin the organization's approach to winemaking.

Featured products will include Protected Designation of Origin (PDO) Feta Cheese and Ladotyri Mytilinis, paired with Protected Geographical Indication (PGI) Corinthia wine. The tasting experience will highlight the remarkable harmony between these traditional Greek offerings and the high standards of European agricultural production.

For more information about the campaign and upcoming events, visit https://great-gatherings.eu

Funded by the European Union. Views and opinions expressed are however those of the author(s) only and do not necessarily reflect those of the European Union or the European Research Executive Agency (REA). Neither the European Union nor the granting authority can be held responsible for them.

Media Contact: William Predhomme, [email protected]