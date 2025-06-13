"From Hustle to Harmony": New Coaching Program Helps Women Entrepreneurs Break Free from Burnout

Life & Business Coach Monica Jeane (MJ) Mitchell Launches 12-Week Holistic Program to Help Women Reclaim Energy, Redefine Success, and Build Sustainable Businesses

CHARLOTTE, N.C., June 13, 2025 /CNW/ -- Burnout is not a badge of honor and women business owners are ready for a better way. Monica Mitchell, an integrative life and business coach with over 30 years of entrepreneurial experience, has officially launched From Hustle to Harmony, a 12-week transformational coaching program designed to help female entrepreneurs reclaim their energy, redefine success, and create sustainable businesses without sacrificing their well-being.

Monica Mitchell

Unlike programs focused solely on time management or productivity, From Hustle to Harmony addresses burnout at its root. The step-by-step process integrates mindset shifts, wellness practices, leadership development, and practical business strategy. Participants reconnect with purpose, rewire burnout-inducing patterns, and implement systems for long-term change.

The Urgency: Why Now?

According to the 2024 World Metrics Report on Entrepreneur Burnout:

23% of entrepreneurs report frequent burnout

30% are in a constant state of stress

45% cite burnout due to juggling too many responsibilities

72% face mental health challenges tied to work stress

With entrepreneurs facing a 60% higher risk of burnout than traditional employees, the need for holistic solutions is urgent.

A Holistic Solution

"This program isn't about learning more—it's about finally implementing what you already know, with real support," says Mitchell. "Women business owners are stretched thin. This program gives them the structure, strategy, and space to thrive—without burning out."

From Hustle to Harmony combines mindset coaching, wellness tools, and business frameworks to help women shift from survival mode to sustainable success.

Proven Results:

75% of participants report improved clarity and energy within the first month

80% implement sustainable changes by Week 8

Graduates leave feeling focused, supported, and in control of their time, energy, and business

With a personalized, high-touch approach, Mitchell ensures each client receives tailored support based on their unique needs and goals. The program is open year-round to women ready for a lasting shift.

About Monica Mitchell

Monica Jeane (MJ) Mitchell is a life and business coach specializing in burnout prevention and recovery for women entrepreneurs. She combines holistic wellness, mindset mastery, and strategic planning to help clients build businesses that honor both success and self-care. Learn more at www.mjmitchell.com.

