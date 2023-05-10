"Feed your wild side" with Laker's new promotional packs

KITCHENER, ON, May 10, 2023 /CNW/ -

Laker Beer is excited to be partnering with Jack Link’s this spring and summer by featuring a coupon for $5 off a selection of Jack Link’s products in 24x341ml bottle packs of Laker Lager and Laker Light (CNW Group/Waterloo Brewing Ltd.)

These promotional packs will be available at the Waterloo Brewing Beer Store, select LCO stores and The Beer Store

This spring and summer, Laker drinkers will be able to "Feed Their Wild Side" when they buy specially marked 24x341ml bottle packs of Laker Lager and Laker Light. Inside each case, beer lovers will find a coupon for $5 off a selection of Jack Link's products – bringing together quality beer and quality jerky!

Jack Link's dedication to quality made for an obvious partnership with Laker Beer. In 2022, Laker Lager and Laker Ice took home gold by Monde Selection; Monde Selection is an internationally recognized quality organization that rigorously evaluates consumer products from around the world. This echoes the Jack Link's commitment to using quality ingredients like carefully selected lean cuts of 100% premium beef.

"Laker Beer is determined to make great quality beer at an affordable price. We often seek partners with similar values to us, so we are proud to be offering this excellent promotion with Jack Link's," said Kim Mannerow, Senior Marketing Manager for Carlsberg Canada.

"Jack Link's feels strongly about supporting Canadian Businesses and bringing the great outdoors to you through our high-quality meat snacks. Through this collaboration with Laker Beer, we can bring both together. Cheers to your wild side!" said Curtis Davison, Vice President General Manager at Jack Link's Canada.

Additionally, this spring and summer, Laker lovers will be able to find a pin code for their chance to win 1 of 25 inflatable kayaks in 24x355ml can packs of Laker Ice and Laker Lager. Laker Beer is looking forward to giving beer drinkers the ultimate summer this year – from delicious beer, to tasty snacks, to their very own kayak to take to the lake.

Keep an eye out for specially marked 24x341ml bottle packs of Laker Lager and Laker Light, and 24x355ml can packs of Laker Ice and Laker Lager in early May. These promotional packs will be available at the Waterloo Brewing Beer Store, select LCO stores and The Beer Store. It's going to be a great summer to spend lakeside!

About Waterloo Brewing

Founded in 1984, Waterloo Brewing Ltd. was the first craft brewery to start up in Ontario and is credited with pioneering the present-day craft brewing renaissance in Canada. Waterloo Brewing has complemented its Waterloo premium beers with the popular Laker brand. In 2011, Waterloo Brewing purchased the Canadian rights to Seagram Coolers, and in 2015 secured the exclusive Canadian rights to both LandShark® and Margaritaville®. In addition, Waterloo Brewing utilizes its leading-edge brewing, blending, and packaging capabilities to provide an extensive array of contract manufacturing services in beer, coolers and ciders.

The Company is a regional brewer of award-winning premium and value beers and is officially certified under the Global Food Safety Standard, one of the highest and most internationally recognized standards for safe food production.

Since March 2023, Waterloo Brewing has been a part of the Carlsberg Group, which is one of the largest brewing companies in the world. The Group's purpose is brewing for a better today and tomorrow. Doing business responsibly and sustainably supports that purpose – and drives the efforts to deliver value for shareholders and society.

For further information: Kim Mannerow, Senior Marketing Manager, Calrsberg Canada, 519-742-2732, x105, [email protected]