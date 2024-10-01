"EXPERIENCE MORE AT SEA™" WITH NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE WHERE THERE IS MORE TO SEE, MORE TO DO AND MORE TO ENJOY

-New Brand Positioning, 'MORE,' Underscores NCL's Commitment to Provide Guests with More Variety, More Elevated Offerings and More of What They Love While Vacationing with the Company-

- NCL Unveils All-New 'More At Sea™' Package, Elevating the Guest Experience with an Expanded Selection of Upgraded Premium Beverage Offerings, More Specialty Dining Meals, More Minutes with Fleetwide Access to Starlink's High-Speed Wi-Fi, and So Much More, Reinforcing the Brand's New Positioning-

-To Deliver 'More,' NCL Also Highlights More Top Guest-Rated Entertainment Productions Across Its Fleet, a Completely Revamped Mobile App and New Industry-Leading Attractions-

MIAMI, Oct. 1, 2024 /CNW/ -- Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL) the innovator in global cruise travel with a 57-year history of breaking boundaries, today unveils its new brand positioning, "MORE," reinforcing and extending its legacy of delivering more onboard offerings, more places to discover and more value with the launch of its all-new upgraded 'More At Sea' package.

Norwegian Cruise Line delivers MORE of what guests love as the Company reveals a new brand positioning and upgraded ‘More At Sea’ package.

NCL has a history of delivering endless options with over 600 unique itineraries through 2026 that call to 450 destinations around the world and the fleet features over 80 restaurants and endless activities on board. There is something for every guest onboard NCL's soon-to-be 20-ship fleet. They can create more memories of their dream vacation and never have to choose this or that, but instead can enjoy this AND that.

To further enhance the guest experience, NCL is upgrading its popular 'Free At Sea' package to 'More At Sea,' which will provide even more benefits and premium inclusions that guests want and that matter most to them on their well-deserved vacation. Starting today, guests can take advantage of this new and more inclusive package for voyages beginning Jan. 1, 2025. 'More At Sea' will feature an expanded offering of guest-favorite amenities to enjoy, such as an extensive variety of globally sourced and recognized premium beverage brands across every spirit category, such as Grey Goose vodka, Casamigos Tequila, Woodford Reserve bourbon whiskey and more – all of which are included. Guests can also choose from over 100 specialty cocktails served across its more than 80 bars, including NCL's award-winning Metropolitan Bar that shakes up sustainable craft cocktails exclusively aboard the Prima Class ships.

Cruisers' favorite NCL cuisine can now be enjoyed even more, with additional specialty dining meals available with the debuting 'More At Sea' package for guests sailing on voyages of seven days or longer. They will also be able to enjoy more appetizers and desserts with up to three of each included at each sitting. Guests will also have faster and stronger connectivity onboard with Starlink's high-speed internet access, as well as more Wi-Fi minutes included, with each guest in the stateroom now getting their own dedicated login for 150 minutes, helping more guests get online and stay connected while cruising. Still included in the package will be a $50 credit per shore excursion for the first guest, free airfare for the second guest as well as third and fourth guests sail free on select voyages. The all-new 'More At Sea' package was designed to deliver the experiences and perks that guests value most for an elevated vacation. For complete package details visit www.ncl.com/cruise-deals/more-at-sea.

Following guest feedback and to deliver a seamless dining experience, NCL is replacing its specialty dining á la carte pricing with a flat cover charge for sailings beginning on Jan. 1, 2025. For details on the new pricing, visit www.ncl.com/cruise-deals/more-at-sea.

"This has been one of the most exciting journeys we've been on at NCL – always looking to further and genuinely understand what our guests value most during their cruise," said David J. Herrera, president of Norwegian Cruise Line. "We have invested a lot of time listening to our guests and our travel partners…and we've found that what they want is to see more, do more and enjoy more when they vacation with us. They also want to do so with ease and simplicity, which is why today we are excited to announce the evolution of our signature 'Free at Sea' package to the all-new and elevated 'More At Sea' package. It will deliver a best-in-class upgraded experience with more variety, choice and value to enhance the guest vacation, including more premium beverage options to choose from, more opportunities to experience our specialty dining restaurants, more connectivity with Starlink's high-speed Wi-Fi, and so much MORE!"

As the leader in entertainment at sea, Norwegian Cruise Line is also redefining its onboard offerings to deliver more variety of programming around the clock from bow-to-stern. Focused on providing more options for guests to enjoy entertainment outside of the theater and around the ship, there will be something for everyone. The Brand is emphasizing musical productions with greater global appeal, as recently announced with the unveiling of 'Revolution: A Celebration of Prince' to debut aboard the all-new Norwegian Aqua in 2025. Additionally, NCL is taking some of its highest rated shows across the fleet and enhancing them in time for the debut of Norwegian Aqua. Guest favorites "Elements," which blends acrobatics, magic and intrigue, is being reproduced to "Elements: The World Expanded" to offer even more unexpected delights; and "Syd Norman's Presents: Rumours" – a Fleetwood Mac tribute experience will move to the Aqua Theater & Club to accommodate even more guests for this always jam-packed show.

To enable guests to vacation with ease, NCL is rolling out a new mobile app across its fleet by the end of this year. Designed to streamline the guest experience at every point of their cruise journey, the Norwegian Cruise Line mobile app simplifies the cruise planning process and includes enhanced features such as a more intuitive way to browse and make onboard reservations including dining, shore excursions and entertainment; an easier check-in process with reduced steps, a more transparent folio view of purchase history, and a dynamic home screen which displays relevant voyage information at each phase of the cruise vacation. This strategic vision of 'Experience MORE at Sea' emphasizes NCL's history of delivering more variety and more choice for all types of travelers. With soon-to-be 20 ships offering a breadth of onboard experiences, from the industry's only racetracks at sea to its award-winning spas complete with Thermal Suites with multisensory experiences; and more outdoor space across its newer vessels to bring guests closer to the ocean, there is more to see, more to do and more to enjoy!

In 2025 and 2026 respectively, the Company's newest innovative vessels, Norwegian Aqua and Norwegian Luna™, will offer more to enjoy with the debut of NCL-exclusive experiences, including the Aqua Slidecoaster, the world's first hybrid rollercoaster and waterslide. With exhilarating dual slides and a magnetic lift that propels adventurous guests through two different courses, this innovative attraction will feature three stories of exciting twists and turns around the ship's funnel. It will also premiere the Company's first Thai specialty restaurant, Sukhothai, as well as its premiere eatery featuring a dedicated plant-based menu, Planterie, adding to the seemingly endless array of global cuisines available across the fleet for guests to discover.

Visiting 450 destinations around the world, including its private destinations of Great Stirrup Cay in the Bahamas and Harvest Caye in Belize, NCL delivers itineraries for every type of traveler, from weekend warriors to immersive explorers. Beginning in 2026 guests can enjoy a greater variety of shorter cruises; more fun-in-the sun Bermuda, Caribbean and Bahamas cruises; more diverse cruise lengths from Europe from seven to 16-day voyages; and bucket-list destinations like Alaska and Asia Pacific will continue to be a focus.

Check out the latest "Experience More at Sea" video here.

For more information about the Company's award-winning fleet and worldwide itineraries, or to book a cruise, please contact a travel professional, call 888-NCL-CRUISE (625-2784) or visit www.ncl.com.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

As the innovator in global cruise travel, Norwegian Cruise Line has been breaking the boundaries of traditional cruising for 57 years. Most notably, the cruise line revolutionized the industry by offering guests the freedom and flexibility to design their ideal vacation on their preferred schedule with no assigned dining and entertainment times and no formal dress codes. Today, its fleet of 19 contemporary ships sail to 450 of the world's most desirable destinations, including Great Stirrup Cay, the company's private island in the Bahamas and its resort destination Harvest Caye in Belize. Norwegian Cruise Line not only provides superior guest service from land to sea, but also offers a wide variety of award-winning entertainment and dining options as well as a range of accommodations across the fleet, including solo-traveler staterooms, club balcony suites, and The Haven by Norwegian®, the company's ship-within-a-ship concept. For additional information or to book a cruise, contact a travel professional, call 888-NCL-CRUISE (625-2784) or visit www.ncl.com. For the latest news and exclusive content, visit the NCL Newsroom and follow Norwegian Cruise Line on Facebook, Instagram, Tik Tok and YouTube @NorwegianCruiseLine; and Twitter @CruiseNorwegian.

Norwegian Cruise Line is a wholly owned subsidiary of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NCLH). To learn more, visit www.nclhltd.com.

SOURCE Norwegian Cruise Line