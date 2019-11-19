"Every building in Montréal carbon-neutral by 2050: it's within our grasp!" - Martin Roy, President, Martin Roy et associés (MRA) consulting engineering firm

DEUX-MONTAGNES, QC, Nov. 19, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - At the launch of the revamped mission statement and new corporate identity of Martin Roy et associés, engineer Martin Roy commented on the ambitious announcements made recently in favour of a carbon-neutral Canada and Montréal by 2050.

"At the national level, the resiliency of this goal is sure to be tested by "political change," the effects of which can sometimes be as devastating as a tsunami that sweeps away all the progress made. At the municipal level, and specifically in regard to the objective targeting carbon-neutral building stock for Montréal by 2050, I am much more optimistic, and I believe it's within our grasp. But we will have to quickly mobilize all the stakeholders for whom this goal is a priority. That's not easy to do, but it's worth it because in the context of a specific project, it's doable. The design approaches, benchmarks, modelling tools and green materials and technologies we need to get there all exist today. Developing solutions to achieve carbon-neutrality in our buildings and transportation is part of daily life here at MRA," stated the firm's president.

A GROWING FIRM WITH EXPORTABLE EXPERTISE

Just like the opening of an office in Saguenay, which quickly grabbed top spot in its market, the recent opening of a new Québec City office has proved to be a resounding success. Specialized in energy simulations and building science, the firm has won several contracts in western Canada and New York City.

The event gave André Legault, MRA's new partner and the director of its Québec City office, an opportunity to share some success stories and commend his team for their work. "Contracts in western Canada already account for nearly half of our sales. In the U.S., New York has just passed Bill 97, which aims to bring down emissions from existing buildings. There are targets for 2024 and 2029 and fines of $250 a ton for businesses that don't meet them. It's North America's most progressive building legislation when it comes to the fight against global warming. Thanks to our ability to reach such targets while maximizing savings, our expertise is highly appreciated. The U.S. market accounts for 25% of our sales, a figure that is growing. We have a solid team, and I am very proud of everyone's work! With a new regulation set to amend Québec's provincial energy code, our cutting-edge expertise will be even more valuable to builders, architects and organizations working toward net-zero carbon emissions by 2050."

A BOLD BUT NECESSARY APPROACH

Recognized for his unflagging energy and involvement in the community, Alexandre Bouchard, a partner at MRA and the director of its Saguenay office, summed up the firm's approach: "We understand that the impact of our services and of the projects we're working on is part of something that is bigger than us and belongs to society as a whole. That's why, in all our projects, we take a bold and collaborative approach to design that promotes environmental regeneration and the conservation of resources. Our commitment to sustainability goes far beyond meeting client demands and complying with regulations. Whether it's achieving carbon neutrality or a net positive impact, restoring environments, shifting to renewable energy sources, preserving air quality or managing water and energy efficiently, we have successfully shown what can be done and inspired our industry to address these challenges more than once. We are proud to be influencers, and we are actively working to transition to solutions that have a positive net impact on the climate."

A SUCCESS THAT GROWS FROM THE INSIDE OUT

For partner and co-founder Marc Vacquerie, a vice-president of the company since 2006, its success can be attributed to the skills and quality of the firm's personnel. "Our strength comes from a corporate culture driven by the creativity, innovation, collaboration and quality of our personnel. Of course, staff recruitment and retention are challenges for every firm, so it is important for us to put in place the conditions that allow our personnel to work together and realize their potential while developing their creativity and initiative. We recently held an in-house consultation and collaborative workshops to give everyone a chance to take part in discussions focusing on the firm's mission and values. What we're presenting today is not just our new corporate identity, a source of great pride, but also the results of a group reflection in which everyone had a chance to participate in and which told us a bit more about who we are. It may be difficult to quantify, but it makes a real difference on the human level."

About Martin Roy et associés (MRA)

A leader among consulting engineering firms in the green economy, Martin Roy et associés is an agent of change in Canada construction's industry. Known internationally for its accomplishments and recognized by its peers and the general public alike, the firm has showcased Québec engineering expertise across Canada and abroad since its founding in 1992. Convinced of the vital role of engineering in developing solutions that benefit both clients and the environment, MRA firmly believes that it is possible to tackle our pressing climate issues and is determined to be part of the solution.

Designing a sustainable future today for the communities and environment of tomorrow.

To learn more, visit MRA's brand new website: http://mra.qc.ca/?lang=en

SOURCE Martin Roy et Associés

For further information: Réal Migneault, RPM Développement Durable, real.migneault@developpementdurable.ca, (514) 606-2500