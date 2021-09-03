Dynacare4Diabetes wellness initiative - a partnership between Dynacare and Diabetes Canada - launches in Brampton

Citywide diabetes wellness initiative runs from September 1 – October 6 as world marks 100-year anniversary of the discovery of insulin

BRAMPTON, ON, Sept. 3, 2021 /CNW/ - Diabetes is a serious public health issue impacting one in six residents within the Region of Peeli. Today, Dynacare and Diabetes Canada are launching a Brampton-wide campaign called #Dynacare4Diabetes, a diabetes wellness initiative focused on supporting those with risk factors that increase the likelihood of developing type 2 diabetes.

Dynacare and Diabetes Canada will encourage Bramptonians that have never been tested for diabetes to start the process by assessing their risk factors with an online resource. Individuals with one or more risk factors, or those who are experiencing symptoms, are encouraged to consult with their doctor and request a requisition for a free A1C test – alternatively, individuals can attend a Dynacare mobile A1C clinic where a pre-approved requisition can be provided onsite.

Dynacare mobile A1C clinics will be established in select locations throughout the city to expand the reach and availability for this testing. The goal is to provide access to testing for those most at risk for this all-too-common disease so they can be better informed about their health and, if necessary, get on a pathway to care. The goal will be to support underserved and racialized communities, that have traditionally experienced barriers with accessing healthcare.

The campaign's first mobile clinic will launch on Saturday, September 4, from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at Brampton City Hall, and will be open to the public. The program, including staffing and all testing, is being conducted entirely at Dynacare's cost – there is no cost to participants and none of the services will be billed to OHIP. Furthermore, to encourage participation, Dynacare will be making a 50-cent donation to Diabetes Canada for every participant in the program, either at a Dynacare location or mobile A1C clinic in Brampton between September 1 and October 6, up to a total donation of $25,000.

"Understanding the increased prevalence of type 2 diabetes within Peel Region, Brampton was a natural next step for expanding this important initiative," says Vito Ciciretto, Chief Executive Officer of Dynacare. "Dynacare is committed to serving our community, and our goal with this campaign is to make it easier for all Bramptonians to get tested and for those at risk to speak with a physician. COVID-19 can also cause more severe symptoms and complications in some people living with diabetesii, making it more important than ever for Bramptonians to understand their risks."

All A1C testing will be performed in a safe environment – whether in a mobile clinic or at a Dynacare location. In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Dynacare has implemented a number of additional safety measures including enhanced cleaning processes, physical distancing protocols and the use of personal protective equipment (PPE) at all of their locations and mobile A1C clinics.

2021 also marks the 100-year anniversary of the discovery of insulin, making this an important time to both recognize the incredible work that has already been done to help combat this disease as well as renew our commitment to helping to end diabetes.

Please visit diabetes.ca/dynacare for more information about the campaign.

