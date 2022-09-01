Dynacare4Diabetes Provides Free Diagnostic Testing for Communities at High Risk of Developing Type 2 Diabetes

BRAMPTON, ON, Sept. 1, 2022 /CNW/ - Dynacare and Diabetes Canada are teaming up once again on the #Dynacare4Diabetes campaign across the Greater Toronto Area. The campaign goals are to raise awareness of the risk factors of diabetes and to provide accessible and free testing for people in communities that are most at risk.

Dynacare is offering free A1C tests between Sept. 1 and Oct. 6, 2022, at Dynacare mobile community clinics and at all Dynacare laboratory locations across the GTA. The program, including staffing and all testing, is funded by Dynacare. There is no cost to participants and none of the services will be billed to OHIP.

"As an organization that is devoted to serving our community, we are committed to providing convenient testing to help those who need it most get on a pathway to better health and wellness," says Vito Ciciretto, CEO of Dynacare. "These communities, including those of Black and Caribbean, Indigenous and South-Asian descent, may face less equitable access to health care and see a higher prevalence of Type 2 diabetes."

Diabetes continues to be a serious public health issue. Diabetes Canada predicts that one in eight Canadians will have developed the disease by 2025. Currently in Canada, there are more than 5.7 million Canadians living with diagnosed diabetes. A more sobering statistic is that 30% of all Canadians, or 11.7 million people, are living with diabetes or prediabetes. This condition, if left unmanaged, can develop into Type 2 diabetes.

Diabetes is a disease that can be managed through lifestyle changes and, in some cases, medication. A diagnosis is the first step to the essential care that is needed to support a healthy, active life.

#Dynacare4Diabetes urges people to act by first assessing their risk factors for developing Type 2 diabetes with a quick online quiz. Individuals with one or more risk factors or who are experiencing symptoms are encouraged to consult their doctor about getting an A1C blood test.

To encourage participation, Dynacare will make a donation to Diabetes Canada of 50 cents for every participant in the program, up to a total of $25,000. This is the second year the two organizations have partnered to organize this initiative. As part of this initiative, Dynacare administered the A1C test to approximately 10,000 Ontarians in the first year of the campaign.

Helping to spread the message to get tested are community influencers Chef Rick Matharu, owner of popular Mississauga restaurant Rick's Good Eats; Canadian Olympic runner Khamika Bingham; and Dr. Chika Stacy Oriuwa, mental health advocate and health equity activist. Their video calls to action will be featured on Dynacare's Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn pages.

The campaign launches with a public mobile diabetes testing clinic at Sri Guru Singh Sabha Gurdwara (7280 Airport Road, Mississauga) on Thursday, Sept. 8, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. EST.

For more information and a list of mobile clinics and Dynacare lab locations, please visit Dynacare.ca.

