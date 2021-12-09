'DINO RANCH' TOYS NOW AVAILABLE EXCLUSIVELY AT TOYS"R"US STORES ACROSS CANADA

"We're delighted to see Jazwares innovative toy line launch in Toys"R"Us stores across Canada just in time for the holidays," said Jon Rutherford, President, Boat Rocker Studios, Kids & Family and Rights. "Kids will be able to build out their very own 'Dino Ranch' world with an exciting range of products that offer great play value and bring the onscreen characters to life in your home."

The eight 'Dino Ranch' SKUs at Toys"R"Us are:

Dino-Mites Blind Figures

Two Pack Character Set

Dino Action Pack (Stegosaurus, Ankylosaurus, Triceratops, Brontosaurus)

Deluxe Dino Pack (Biscuit and Angus)

(Biscuit and Angus) Feature Adventure Vehicles

Mini Plush

Clubhouse Playset

Hatchery Playset

'Dino Ranch' is the ultimate playground – a working farm under the big skies of ranch country - and home to the tight-knit Cassidy family: Ma (Jane), Pa (Bo) and their three adopted kids, Jon, Min and Miguel. But this isn't an ordinary ranch. The Cassidy family is in charge of rounding up, riding and caring for a lively herd of racing, roaring dinosaurs who are also their best friends.

Boat Rocker has developed a broad licensing program for 'Dino Ranch'. In addition to toys from Jazwares, the company is also working with global master publishing partner, Scholastic, to design and produce a wide range of 'Dino Ranch' readers, sticker story books, novelty, activity books, and audio books. Further licensees have been secured in the U.S. for apparel, puzzles & games, bedding & bath, watches, Halloween costumes and costume characters, with more categories soon to be announced.

'Dino Ranch' is created by Matt Fernandes (of Industrial Brothers) and produced by Industrial Brothers and Boat Rocker Studios, in association with CBC Kids and Radio-Canada. The show is distributed to over 150 countries around the world, including on Disney Junior and Disney+ in the U.S., and continues to perform as a top preschool show. Boat Rocker Studios manages global franchise development, including content distribution and consumer products. Animation services are provided by Boat Rocker's Jam Filled Entertainment. A second season of 'Dino Ranch' has been ordered by Disney and production is underway.

About Boat Rocker

Boat Rocker (TSX: BRMI) is the home for creative visionaries. An independent, integrated global entertainment company, Boat Rocker's purpose is to tell stories and build iconic brands across all genres and mediums. With offices around the world, Boat Rocker's creative and commercial capabilities include Scripted, Unscripted, and Kids & Family television production, distribution, brand & franchise management, a world-class animation studio, and talent management through Untitled Entertainment. A selection of Boat Rocker's projects include: Invasion (Apple TV+), American Rust (Showtime), Orphan Black (BBC AMERICA, CTV Sci-Fi Channel), Dear… (Apple TV+), Billie Eilish: The World's a Little Blurry (Apple TV+), The Next Step (BBC, Family Channel, CBC), Daniel Spellbound (Netflix), and Dino Ranch (Disney+, Disney Junior, CBC). For more information, please visit www.boatrocker.com .

