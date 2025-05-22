VANCOUVER, BC, May 22, 2025 /CNW/ - The Federal Court of Canada has certified Eugene Kelly Tippett v. His Majesty the King, Court File No. T-541-18, as a Canada-wide class action.

This certified class action seeks damages as a result of sexual abuse, assault, or harassment by Canadian Armed Forces members against persons who participated in the juvenile delinquent sentencing program "Developing Adolescence Strengthening Habits" (DASH) operated at HMCS Quadra in British Columbia between 1980 and 1986. For anyone who as a juvenile attended HMCS Quadra in British Columbia at any time between 1980 to 1986 and participated in the DASH program, this class action may affect your rights.

Details on this class action including whether you are a class member [or if you wish to exclude yourself from the class action by the opt-out deadline of July 22, 2025, can be found at https://www.merchantlaw.com/class-actions-recours-collectif-canada-canadian-armed-forces-hmcs-quadra/ or emailing class counsel at [email protected].

