"COMMUNITIES HOPE FOR HIGH-SPEED FIBRE OPTICS INTERNET"

BLIND BAY, BC, Oct. 23, 2024 /CNW/ - Shuswap Economic Development Society (SEDS) continues to focus on the long-term economic development in the Shuswap. An initial project is the development of Fibre Optic Internet (Broadband) access in Electoral Areas C,D,E,F and G of CSRD. The underserved homes in these areas will benefit from improved communication access.

The vision is for a Community-Owned, Community Governed Open-Access fiber infrastructure to service ~2,000 households with high-speed Fiber to the Home to connect 16 communities. The fibre to home (FTTH) service will be provided with the opportunity to enjoy easy online access to the world for education, social needs, business opportunities and working from home.

Shuswap Economic Development Society (SEDS) proceeded with testing of the internet speeds and the results showed there are underserved areas in the Rural Shuswap. A decision was made to engage I-Valley, a very experienced not-for-profit association who is working with many communities in Canada to bring world-best broadband solutions to our communities. They assisted with the application to Connecting Communities BC for funding to build a system to serve the underserved areas of the Shuswap. A funding application for $30 M was submitted to Connecting Communities BC (CCBC) on February 15, 2023. SEDS is waiting for approval of the application.

Community partners have been engaged to form a co-op who are the founding members of the Rural Shuswap Broadband Corporation. The business model is to build an open access system which can be leased by multiple service providers. This provides the end-user multiple choices with better prices. There are advantages to community owned e.g. Direct control of services and prices. Long-term return on investment and revenue stream stay in the community. Community ownership providing economic development and employment opportunities. Involvement of Indigenous, municipal, and individual participation in a co-op model.

The network will be managed by a Network Operator on behalf of the Co-op (infrastructure provider) who will govern the Network Operator. The Network Operator will lease out the infrastructure to Internet Service providers as a revenue source to the Co-op who owns the infrastructure and provides members of associated communities and entities an opportunity to invest in the initiative.

Examples of successful community owned broadband networks are 1) Kaslo, B. C. home to less than 1,000 inhabitants, and possibly, the world's smallest community-controlled, fibre-enabled internet network. In contrast, I-Valley is working with(2) Pictou County, NS, Canada's largest rural network. Another example of community owned the (3) Connected Coast provides access for 97 rural, remote, and Indigenous communities north of Prince Rupert, along Vancouver Island up to Haida Gwaii.

We look forward to building an open access broadband system that will connect the underserved areas of the Shuswap, who would otherwise not have access to an affordable, reliable service. This service will provide the opportunity to work from home, have access to online health and education systems, and communicate with family and friends.

1: https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/employment-business/economic-development/bc-ideas-exchange/success-stories/supporting-business-entrepreneurship/kaslo-infonet-society/

2: https://munpict.ca/news/pictou-county-ushers-in-a-new-era-of-rural-broadband-based-on-community-owned-networks/

3: https://srd.ca/connected-coast/

SOURCE Shuswap Economic Development Society

[email protected]