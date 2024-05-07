ChatSafe - New guidelines released for young people and parents/caregivers for online communications pertaining to self-harm and suicide

OTTAWA, ON, May 7, 2024 /CNW/ - The Mental Health Commission of Canada, in partnership with Australian-based not-for-profit Orygen, today announced a new set of guidelines, named #ChatSafe, a suicide prevention program that aims to empower and equip young people (and their parents/caregivers) to communicate safely online about self-harm and suicide on social media and other digital platforms.

Developed in partnership with young people, these are the world's first evidence-based guidelines and can assist anyone who is responding to suicide-related content posted by others or for young people who might want to share their own feelings and experiences with suicidal thoughts, feelings, or behaviours.

"In Canada, an estimated 1.6M children1 and youth have a diagnosed mental health disorder. We know that social media has been linked to increased risk of mental health challenges. Social media can also provide opportunities for connection, self-expression and access to health information if engaged in a safe manner. #ChatSafe guidelines attempt to grow a supportive environment online for young people in Canada to engage with one another." Michel Rodrigue, President & CEO, Mental Health Commission of Canada (MHCC).

Originally published in 2018, the globally recognized #ChatSafe guidelines have been translated into 25 languages and can be found in the safety centres of many major social media platforms. They are also supported by a suite of complementary resources for parents, educators, and bereaved communities. In Canada #ChatSafe guidelines will be available in both official languages and will be published as #ClavardagePrudent in French.

"I'm delighted to have collaborated with MHCC to release the #ChatSafe guidelines across Canada. There's never been more need to empower young people to talk safely online about self-harm and suicide, along with the parents and carers in their communities. Together, we hope to see a safer internet for young people and successful help-seeking for those at risk." Professor Jo Robinson, Head of Suicide Research, Orygen.

The #ChatSafe project is funded by the Australian Government under the National Suicide Prevention Leadership and Support Program, and the work has been carried out by Orygen, Australia's Centre of Excellence for Youth Mental Health. It was established to address the urgent needs of young people aged 12-25 by bringing together expertise in clinical care, research, training, and advocacy to help improve the mental health outcomes of young people globally and across the lifespan.

The financial burden alone of mental health services for children and youth grappling with anxiety and/or depression currently stands at an overwhelming $4 billion per year2. The MHCC is sharing active policy solutions to help all levels of government to ensure young people have digital literacy skills and the know-how to manage their behaviour and feelings online. #ChatSafe guidelines are a supportive step in that direction.

S tay C o n n e c t e d

Follow MHCC on Facebook

Follow MHCC on Twitter

Follow MHCC on LinkedIn

Follow MHCC on Instagram

Follow MHCC on Pinterest

Subscribe to MHCC on YouTube

SOURCE Mental Health Commission of Canada

For further information: Nitika Rewari, Director, Prevention and Promotion Initiatives Mental Health Commission of Canada, 613-863-6517 /[email protected]