In the news release, "Royal Bank of Canada declares dividends", issued on February 27, 2025 by Royal Bank of Canada, the dividend declared on the Non-Cumulative First Preferred Shares - Series BW should read "$33.49" rather than "$34.49". All other aspects of the news release remain unchanged. The revised news release follows:

Royal Bank of Canada declares dividends

TORONTO, Feb. 27, 2025 /CNW/ - Royal Bank of Canada (TSX: RY) (NYSE: RY) announced today that its board of directors has declared a quarterly common share dividend of $1.48 per share, payable on or after May 23, 2025, to common shareholders of record at the close of business on April 24, 2025.

The board also declared dividends for the following Non-Cumulative First Preferred Shares, payable on or after May 23, 2025, to shareholders of record at the close of business on April 24, 2025.

Series BD Dividend No. 41 of $0.20 per share.

Series BF Dividend No. 40 of $0.1875 per share.

Series BH Dividend No. 39 of $0.30625 per share.

Series BI Dividend No. 39 of $0.30625 per share.

per share. Series BO Dividend No. 26 of $0.3678125 per share.

The board also declared dividends for the following Non-Cumulative First Preferred Shares, payable on or after May 23, 2025, to shareholders of record at the close of business on May 16, 2025.

Series BW Dividend No. 2 of $33.49 per share.

