/C O R R E C T I O N -- Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada/

In the news release, Canada proposes new regulations to modernize the asylum process and support timely decisions, issued 19-Jun-2026 by Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada over CNW, we are advised by the organization that changes have been made. The complete, corrected release follows:

Canada proposes new regulations to modernize the asylum process and support timely decisions

OTTAWA, ON, June 19, 2026 /CNW/ - Building on recent measures to strengthen Canada's immigration and asylum systems, and recent decreases in asylum claim volumes, the Government of Canada is taking further action to maintain a fair, orderly and well-managed asylum system.

Today, the Government of Canada published proposed regulations to implement recent asylum reforms introduced through the Strengthening Canada's Immigration System and Borders Act. Canadians, stakeholders and interested organizations are invited to review the proposed regulations and provide feedback during a 30-day consultation period, with implementation anticipated later in 2026.

The changes would establish clear requirements and timelines to improve how asylum claims are received, processed and decided. The measures are also designed to make the asylum process faster so that claims are processed more effectively while Canada's commitment to protecting those in need continues to be upheld.

The proposed regulations would simplify and streamline the claim process and

clarify the asylum application process

establish timelines for key government review

specify rules for reinstatement of withdrawn claims and claims that are not abandoned

strengthen support for vulnerable claimants

help eligible claimants get access to work permits sooner

create exceptions to new ineligibility rules

These changes build on recent measures to reduce pressures on the asylum system, improve efficiency and strengthen system integrity, while continuing to provide timely protection to people who need it most.

Quote

"A well-managed asylum system benefits everyone. These reforms help people who need protection receive it sooner, provide greater certainty, and give them the opportunity to build their lives and contribute to communities across Canada. They also support a fair, efficient and sustainable asylum system by facilitating faster decisions for people who don't qualify for protection."

– The Honourable Lena Metlege Diab, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship

Quick facts

On March 26, 2026, Bill C-12 received royal assent and became law, strengthening Canada's immigration and asylum systems in 4 key areas: new eligibility requirements for asylum claims a modernized asylum process improved domestic information sharing expanded immigration document and application authorities

As part of the IRCC Red Tape Review, IRCC identified opportunities to simplify asylum processes and improve the efficiency and integrity of the overall system.

From January to April 2026, 42% fewer people submitted an asylum claim in Canada compared to the same period in 2025. That's 63% fewer claimants compared to the same period in 2024.

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Associated links

Correction: Hyperlinks to "proposed regulations" in the first paragraph, and "Canada Gazette, Part 1" in the associated links section have been changed.

SOURCE Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada

Contacts for media only: Taous Ait, Senior Communications Advisor and Press Secretary, Office of the Minister, Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada, [email protected]; Media Relations: People and Communications Sector, Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada, [email protected]