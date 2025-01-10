In the news release, GLOBAL X CONFIRMS 2024 ANNUAL NON-CASH DISTRIBUTIONS, issued 31-Dec-2024 by Global X Investments Canada Inc. over PR Newswire, we are advised by the company that the final confirmed annual non-cash distribution per unit for the Global X Enhanced All-Equity Asset Allocation ETF (HEQL) should read "$3.00852" instead of "$2.99398." The complete, corrected release follows:

GLOBAL X CONFIRMS 2024 ANNUAL NON-CASH DISTRIBUTIONS

TORONTO, Dec. 31, 2024 /CNW/ - Global X Investments Canada Inc. ("Global X") confirmed today the annual non-cash distributions (the "Non-Cash Distributions") to unitholders of certain of the exchange traded funds (the "ETFs") that it manages for the 2024 tax year as indicated in the table below. Please note that this is a further update to the estimated annual Non-Cash Distributions previously announced on November 28, 2024, and updated on December 20, 2024.

The record date for Non-Cash Distributions is December 31, 2024. The nominal payment date applied to the Non-Cash distributions will be January 8, 2025, though in actuality there will be no physical payment made as would be the case with cash distributions. In early 2025, the tax characteristics of all distributions for 2024 for the ETFs will be reported to brokers via the CDS Clearing and Depository Services Inc. ("CDS") and will be posted on our website shortly thereafter.

ETF Name Ticker Symbol Final Confirmed

Annual Non-Cash

Distribution

per Unit Global X Enhanced S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF CANL $0.74081 Global X Semiconductor Index ETF (1) CHPS $0.16735 CHPS.U $0.16735 Global X Copper Producers Index ETF COPP $0.46956 Global X Global Sustainability Leaders Index ETF ETHI $0.12303 Global X Seasonal Rotation ETF HAC $4.90797 Global X Active Global Dividend ETF HAZ $0.30257 Global X Balanced Asset Allocation ETF HBAL $1.18109 Global X Equal Weight Canadian Banks Index ETF HBNK $0.24034 Global X Conservative Asset Allocation ETF HCON $0.54625 Global X Enhanced All-Equity Asset Allocation ETF HEQL $3.00852 Global X All-Equity Asset Allocation ETF HEQT $1.79637 Global X Growth Asset Allocation ETF HGRW $0.40593 Global X Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (2) HMMJ $0.00043 HMMJ.U $0.00043 Global X Uranium Index ETF HURA $1.18767 Global X Inovestor Canadian Equity Index ETF INOC $1.11726 Global X Pipelines & Energy Services Index ETF PPLN $0.32512 Global X Nasdaq-100 Index ETF (3) QQQX $0.00004 QQQX.U $0.00004 Global X Innovative Bluechip Top 10 Index ETF TTTX $0.65772 Global X 0-3 Month U.S. T-Bill ETF(4) UBIL.U $0.70807 Global X USD High Interest Savings ETF(5) UCSH.U $0.19041 Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (6) USCC $0.11694 USCC.U $0.11694 Global X Enhanced S&P 500 Index ETF (7) USSL $0.00021 Global X Canadian Utility Services High Dividend Index ETF UTIL $0.00279





(1) Global X Semiconductor Index ETF (CHPS) – Please note that distributions for CHPS are declared and paid in Canadian dollars, including those listed under the U.S. dollar traded ticker CHPS.U. The approximate U.S. dollar equivalent distribution rate for CHPS.U is $0.11642 per unit. (2) Global X Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (HMMJ) – Please note that distributions for HMMJ are declared and paid in Canadian dollars, including those listed under the U.S. dollar traded ticker HMMJ.U. The approximate U.S. dollar equivalent distribution rate for HMMJ.U is $0.00030 per unit. The notional distribution is 100% income. (3) Global X Nasdaq-100 Index ETF (QQQX.U) – Please note that distributions for QQQX.U are declared and paid in U.S. dollars, including those listed under the Canadian dollar traded ticker QQQX. The approximate Canadian dollar equivalent distribution rate for USCC is $0.00006 per unit. The notional distribution is 100% income. (4) Distributions for the Global X 0-3 Month U.S. T-Bill ETF are declared and paid in U.S. dollars. (5) Distributions for Global X USD High Interest Savings ETF are declared and paid in U.S. dollars. (6) Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (USCC) – Please note that distributions for USCC.U are declared and paid in U.S. dollars, including those listed under the Canadian dollar traded ticker USCC. The approximate Canadian dollar equivalent distribution rate for USCC is $0.16810 per unit. (7) Global X Enhanced S&P 500 Index ETF (USSL) – The notional distribution is 100% income.

Each of the ETFs is required to distribute any net income and capital gains that they have earned in the year. The annual Non-Cash Distributions will not be paid in cash but will be reinvested and reported as taxable distributions and will be used to increase each unitholder's adjusted cost base for the respective ETF. The nature of the Non-Cash Distributions for the respective ETFs are expected to be comprised of capital gains unless denoted in the footnotes in the table above. The Non-Cash Distributions will be reinvested automatically in additional units of the respective ETFs and immediately consolidated so that the number of units held by the unitholder, the units outstanding of the ETFs, and the net asset value of the ETFs, will not change as a result of the Non-Cash Distributions. The above amounts do not include the cash distributions announced on December 20, 2024.

Unless otherwise noted, the non-cash distributions listed in the table are expected to be comprised of capital gains.

Distributions for the ETFs will vary from period to period. For further information regarding the Distributions, please visit www.GlobalX.ca.

About Global X Investments Canada Inc. (www.GlobalX.ca)

Global X Investments Canada Inc. is an innovative financial services company and offers one of the largest suites of exchange traded funds in Canada. The Global X Fund family includes a broadly diversified range of solutions for investors of all experience levels to meet their investment objectives in a variety of market conditions. Global X has more than $38 billion of assets under management and 134 ETFs listed on major Canadian stock exchanges. Global X is a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Mirae Asset Financial Group, which manages more than $800 billion of assets across 19 countries and global markets around the world.

For investor inquiries:

Please contact Global X at 1-866-641-5739 (toll-free) or (416) 933-5745

[email protected]

For media inquiries:

Contact Jonathan McGuire

Vice President, Communications

Global X Investments Canada Inc.

(647) 289-3324

[email protected]

SOURCE Global X Investments Canada Inc.