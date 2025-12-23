News provided byGlobal X Investments Canada Inc.
In the news release, GLOBAL X ANNOUNCES DECEMBER 2025 DISTRIBUTIONS FOR ITS SUITE OF ETFs, issued 22-Dec-2025 by Global X Investments Canada Inc. over PR Newswire, we are advised by the company that in Table I, the frequency value next to the ticker symbol "CPCC" should read "Monthly" rather than "Annually" as originally issued inadvertently. This row has also been moved lower down the in the table. The complete, corrected release follows:
GLOBAL X ANNOUNCES DECEMBER 2025 DISTRIBUTIONS FOR ITS SUITE OF ETFs
TORONTO, Dec. 22, 2025 /CNW/ - Global X Investments Canada Inc. ("Global X") is pleased to announce the distribution amounts per security (the "Distributions") for its exchange traded funds (the "ETFs"), for the period ending December 31, 2025, as indicated in the tables below.
Each ETF is required to distribute any net income and capital gains that they have earned in the year. All of the Distributions indicated as "Cash Distribution per Security" in the table (the "Cash Distributions") will be paid in cash unless the securityholder has enrolled in the dividend reinvestment plan ("DRIP") of the respective ETF.
The estimated annual non-cash Distributions, indicated as "Reinvested Non-Cash Income Distribution per Security (Est.)" in the tables (the "Non-Cash Distributions"), will not be paid in cash but will be reinvested and reported as taxable Distributions and will be used to increase each securityholder's adjusted cost base of their securities of the respective ETF. The Non-Cash Distributions will be reinvested automatically in additional securities of the respective ETFs and immediately consolidated so that the number of securities held by the securityholder, the securities outstanding of the ETFs and the net asset value of the ETFs will not change as a result of the Non-Cash Distributions. The annual Non-Cash Distribution rates in the tables below are presented on an estimated basis. A press release confirming the final annual Non-Cash Distribution rates will be disseminated on or about the record date of the Distributions.
Table I – Annually, Quarterly, and Monthly Distributions
The ex-dividend date for the following Distributions is anticipated to be December 31, 2025. The record date for all ETFs will be December 31, 2025. The Distributions for securities of each ETF will be paid in cash or, if the securityholder has enrolled in the respective ETF's dividend reinvestment plan, reinvested in additional securities of the applicable ETF, on or about January 8, 2026. The nominal payment date applied to the Non-Cash Distributions will also be January 8, 2026, though in actuality there will be no physical payment made as would be the case with the Cash Distributions.
|
Ticker
|
ETF Name
|
Cash
|
Frequency
|
Reinvested
|
Estimated
|
AIGO
|
Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology Index ETF
|
$0.02641
|
Annually
|
$0.38297
|
1.26 %
|
CHPS
|
Global X Semiconductor Index ETF(1)
|
$0.00497
|
Annually
|
-
|
-
|
CHPS.U
|
$0.00497
|
Annually
|
-
|
-
|
CHQQ
|
Global X China Hang Seng TECH Index ETF
|
$0.00196
|
Annually
|
-
|
-
|
COPP
|
Global X Copper Producers Index ETF
|
$0.09155
|
Annually
|
$2.88636
|
5.65 %
|
EAFL
|
Global X Enhanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF
|
-
|
Annually
|
$18.72062
|
74.01 %
|
EMML
|
Global X Enhanced MSCI Emerging Markets Index ETF
|
-
|
Annually
|
$10.99621
|
41.73 %
|
EMMX
|
Global X MSCI Emerging Markets Index ETF(2)
|
$0.27545
|
Annually
|
-
|
-
|
EMMX.U
|
$0.27545
|
Annually
|
-
|
-
|
FOUR
|
Global X Industry 4.0 Index ETF
|
-
|
Annually
|
-
|
-
|
GLDX
|
Global X Gold Producers Index ETF
|
$0.48834
|
Annually
|
-
|
-
|
HAC
|
Global X Seasonal Rotation ETF
|
$0.28220
|
Annually
|
$0.43653
|
1.32 %
|
HBGD
|
Global X Big Data & Hardware Index ETF(3)
|
$0.18400
|
Annually
|
$6.46534
|
13.90 %
|
HBGD.U
|
$0.18400
|
Annually
|
$6.46534
|
13.90 %
|
HLIT
|
Global X Lithium Producers Index ETF
|
$0.02534
|
Annually
|
-
|
-
|
HURA
|
Global X Uranium Index ETF
|
$0.04504
|
Annually
|
$1.58833
|
3.09 %
|
MART
|
Global X Equal Weight Canadian Groceries & Staples Index ETF
|
$0.06260
|
Annually
|
$0.49391
|
2.05 %
|
MTRX
|
Global X Artificial Intelligence Infrastructure Index ETF
|
$0.01000
|
Annually
|
-
|
-
|
QQQL
|
Global X Enhanced Nasdaq-100 Index ETF
|
-
|
Annually
|
-
|
-
|
QQQX
|
Global X Nasdaq-100 Index ETF(4)
|
$0.09759
|
Annually
|
-
|
-
|
QQQX.U
|
$0.09759
|
Annually
|
-
|
-
|
RBOT
|
Global X Robotics & AI Index ETF(5)
|
$0.04584
|
Annually
|
-
|
-
|
RBOT.U
|
$0.04584
|
Annually
|
-
|
-
|
SHLD
|
Global X Defence Tech Index ETF
|
$0.04567
|
Annually
|
-
|
-
|
TTTX
|
Global X Innovative Bluechip Top 10 Index ETF
|
$0.03047
|
Annually
|
$1.54109
|
5.40 %
|
UMRT
|
Global X Equal Weight U.S. Groceries & Staples Index ETF
|
$0.20475
|
Annually
|
$0.03188
|
0.16 %
|
USSL
|
Global X Enhanced S&P 500 Index ETF
|
-
|
Annually
|
-
|
-
|
CNDX
|
Global X S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF
|
$0.21600
|
Quarterly
|
-
|
-
|
DLR
|
Global X US Dollar Currency ETF(6)
|
$0.11221
|
Quarterly
|
-
|
-
|
DLR.U
|
$0.11221
|
Quarterly
|
-
|
-
|
EAFX
|
Global X MSCI EAFE Index ETF(7)
|
$0.15900
|
Quarterly
|
-
|
-
|
EAFX.U
|
$0.15900
|
Quarterly
|
-
|
-
|
ETHI
|
Global X Global Sustainability Leaders Index ETF
|
$0.14200
|
Quarterly
|
$2.58497
|
4.49 %
|
HAL
|
Global X Active Canadian Dividend ETF
|
$0.17300
|
Quarterly
|
-
|
-
|
HAZ
|
Global X Active Global Dividend ETF
|
$0.20000
|
Quarterly
|
$1.34345
|
3.28 %
|
HMMJ
|
Global X Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF(8)
|
$0.02900
|
Quarterly
|
-
|
-
|
HMMJ.U
|
$0.02900
|
Quarterly
|
-
|
-
|
INOC
|
Global X Inovestor Canadian Equity Index ETF
|
$0.06600
|
Quarterly
|
$0.25765
|
1.49 %
|
MEDX
|
Global X Equal Weight Global Healthcare Index ETF
|
$0.09300
|
Quarterly
|
-
|
-
|
RSSX
|
Global X Russell 2000 Index ETF(9)
|
$0.11000
|
Quarterly
|
-
|
-
|
RSSX.U
|
$0.11000
|
Quarterly
|
-
|
-
|
UBNK
|
Global X Equal Weight U.S. Banks Index ETF
|
$0.12300
|
Quarterly
|
-
|
-
|
USSX
|
Global X S&P 500 Index ETF(10)
|
$0.07100
|
Quarterly
|
-
|
-
|
USSX.U
|
$0.07100
|
Quarterly
|
-
|
-
|
AGCC
|
Global X Silver Covered Call ETF
|
$0.13500
|
Monthly
|
-
|
-
|
BKCC
|
Global X Equal Weight Canadian Bank Covered Call ETF
|
$0.14500
|
Monthly
|
-
|
-
|
BKCL
|
Global X Enhanced Equal Weight Canadian Banks Covered Call ETF
|
$0.24500
|
Monthly
|
-
|
-
|
BNKL
|
Global X Enhanced Equal Weight Banks Index ETF
|
$0.11500
|
Monthly
|
$1.15281
|
2.98 %
|
CANL
|
Global X Enhanced S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF
|
$0.07500
|
Monthly
|
-
|
-
|
CASH
|
Global X High Interest Savings ETF
|
$0.09700
|
Monthly
|
-
|
-
|
CBIL
|
Global X 0-3 Month T-Bill ETF(11)
|
$0.10100
|
Monthly
|
-
|
-
|
CBIL.U
|
$0.10100
|
Monthly
|
-
|
-
|
CNCC
|
Global X S&P/TSX 60 Covered Call ETF
|
$0.08250
|
Monthly
|
-
|
-
|
CNCL
|
Global X Enhanced S&P/TSX 60 Covered Call ETF
|
$0.16500
|
Monthly
|
-
|
-
|
CPCC
|
Global X Copper Producer Equity Covered Call ETF
|
$0.14000
|
Monthly
|
-
|
-
|
EACC
|
Global X MSCI EAFE Covered Call ETF
|
$0.14000
|
Monthly
|
-
|
-
|
EACL
|
Global X Enhanced MSCI EAFE Covered Call ETF
|
$0.17500
|
Monthly
|
-
|
-
|
EMCC
|
Global X MSCI Emerging Markets Covered Call ETF
|
$0.18000
|
Monthly
|
-
|
-
|
EMCL
|
Global X Enhanced MSCI Emerging Markets Covered Call ETF
|
$0.23000
|
Monthly
|
-
|
-
|
ENCC
|
Global X Canadian Oil and Gas Equity Covered Call ETF
|
$0.12000
|
Monthly
|
-
|
-
|
ENCL
|
Global X Enhanced Canadian Oil and Gas Equity Covered Call ETF
|
$0.26000
|
Monthly
|
-
|
-
|
EQCC
|
Global X All-Equity Asset Allocation Covered Call ETF
|
$0.17500
|
Monthly
|
-
|
-
|
EQCL
|
Global X Enhanced All-Equity Asset Allocation Covered Call ETF
|
$0.23500
|
Monthly
|
-
|
-
|
GLCC
|
Global X Gold Producer Equity Covered Call ETF
|
$0.35000
|
Monthly
|
-
|
-
|
GLCL
|
Global X Enhanced Gold Producer Equity Covered Call ETF
|
$0.22500
|
Monthly
|
-
|
-
|
GRCC
|
Global X Growth Asset Allocation Covered Call ETF
|
$0.17000
|
Monthly
|
-
|
-
|
HAB
|
Global X Active Corporate Bond ETF
|
$0.03590
|
Monthly
|
-
|
-
|
HAD
|
Global X Active Canadian Bond ETF
|
$0.02800
|
Monthly
|
-
|
-
|
HAF
|
Global X Active Global Fixed Income ETF
|
$0.02920
|
Monthly
|
-
|
-
|
HBAL
|
Global X Balanced Asset Allocation ETF
|
$0.03500
|
Monthly
|
$0.34340
|
1.97 %
|
HBNK
|
Global X Equal Weight Canadian Banks Index ETF
|
$0.13154
|
Monthly
|
-
|
-
|
HCON
|
Global X Conservative Asset Allocation ETF
|
$0.03500
|
Monthly
|
$0.04897
|
0.33 %
|
HEQL
|
Global X Enhanced All-Equity Asset Allocation ETF
|
$0.05000
|
Monthly
|
$1.95080
|
5.88 %
|
HEQT
|
Global X All-Equity Asset Allocation ETF
|
$0.03000
|
Monthly
|
$0.59493
|
2.80 %
|
HFR
|
Global X Active Ultra-Short Term Investment Grade Bond ETF
|
$0.03210
|
Monthly
|
-
|
-
|
HGRW
|
Global X Growth Asset Allocation ETF
|
$0.05000
|
Monthly
|
-
|
-
|
HGY
|
Global X Gold Yield ETF
|
$0.08000
|
Monthly
|
-
|
-
|
HMP
|
Global X Active Canadian Municipal Bond ETF
|
$0.02540
|
Monthly
|
-
|
-
|
HPR
|
Global X Active Preferred Share ETF
|
$0.04270
|
Monthly
|
-
|
-
|
HYBR
|
Global X Active Hybrid Bond and Preferred Share ETF
|
$0.04150
|
Monthly
|
-
|
-
|
LPAY
|
Global X Long-Term U.S. Treasury Premium Yield ETF(12)
|
$0.15500
|
Monthly
|
-
|
-
|
LPAY.U
|
$0.15500
|
Monthly
|
-
|
-
|
MPAY
|
Global X Mid-Term U.S. Treasury Premium Yield ETF(12)
|
$0.13500
|
Monthly
|
-
|
-
|
MPAY.U
|
$0.13500
|
Monthly
|
-
|
-
|
NRGY
|
Global X Equal Weight Canadian Oil & Gas Index ETF
|
$0.07800
|
Monthly
|
$0.17096
|
0.82 %
|
PAYL
|
Global X Long-Term Government Bond Premium Yield ETF
|
$0.13500
|
Monthly
|
-
|
-
|
PAYM
|
Global X Mid-Term Government Bond Premium Yield ETF
|
$0.11500
|
Monthly
|
-
|
-
|
PAYS
|
Global X Short-Term Government Bond Premium Yield ETF
|
$0.09000
|
Monthly
|
-
|
-
|
PPLN
|
Global X Equal Weight Canadian Pipelines Index ETF
|
$0.05430
|
Monthly
|
-
|
-
|
QQCC
|
Global X Nasdaq-100 Covered Call ETF(13)
|
$0.13000
|
Monthly
|
-
|
-
|
QQCC.U
|
$0.13000
|
Monthly
|
-
|
-
|
QQCL
|
Global X Enhanced Nasdaq-100 Covered Call ETF
|
$0.31500
|
Monthly
|
-
|
-
|
REIT
|
Global X Equal Weight Canadian REITs Index ETF
|
$0.08700
|
Monthly
|
$0.82535
|
3.79 %
|
RING
|
Global X Equal Weight Canadian Telecommunications Index ETF
|
$0.09100
|
Monthly
|
-
|
-
|
RNCC
|
Global X Equal Weight Canadian Telecommunications Covered Call ETF
|
$0.20000
|
Monthly
|
-
|
-
|
RNCL
|
Global X Enhanced Equal Weight Canadian Telecommunications Covered Call ETF
|
$0.26333
|
Monthly
|
$1.50318
|
7.37 %
|
RSCC
|
Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF(14)
|
$0.21000
|
Monthly
|
-
|
-
|
RSCC.U
|
$0.21000
|
Monthly
|
-
|
-
|
RSCL
|
Global X Enhanced Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF
|
$0.34500
|
Monthly
|
-
|
-
|
SAFE
|
Global X Equal Weight Canadian Insurance Index ETF
|
$0.06600
|
Monthly
|
$0.63144
|
2.69 %
|
SPAY
|
Global X Short-Term U.S. Treasury Premium Yield ETF(12)
|
$0.10500
|
Monthly
|
-
|
-
|
SPAY.U
|
$0.10500
|
Monthly
|
-
|
-
|
TLTX
|
Global X 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index ETF(15)
|
$0.16056
|
Monthly
|
-
|
-
|
TLTX.F
|
$0.15941
|
Monthly
|
-
|
-
|
TLTX.U
|
$0.15943
|
Monthly
|
-
|
-
|
TSTX
|
Global X 1-3 Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index ETF(16)
|
$0.14090
|
Monthly
|
-
|
-
|
TSTX.F
|
$0.13990
|
Monthly
|
-
|
-
|
TSTX.U
|
$0.13991
|
Monthly
|
-
|
-
|
UBIL.U
|
Global X 0-3 Month U.S. T-Bill ETF(17)
|
$0.17500
|
Monthly
|
-
|
-
|
UCSH.U
|
Global X USD High Interest Savings ETF(18)
|
$0.16300
|
Monthly
|
-
|
-
|
USCC
|
Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF(19)
|
$0.12000
|
Monthly
|
-
|
-
|
USCC.U
|
$0.12000
|
Monthly
|
-
|
-
|
USCL
|
Global X Enhanced S&P 500 Covered Call ETF
|
$0.24500
|
Monthly
|
$0.10166
|
0.44 %
|
UTIL
|
Global X Equal Weight Canadian Utilities Index ETF
|
$0.08140
|
Monthly
|
$0.20785
|
0.86 %
|
(1)
|
Distributions for Global X Semiconductor Index ETF are declared and paid in Canadian dollars, including those listed under the U.S. dollar traded ticker CHPS.U. The approximate U.S. dollar equivalent distribution rate for CHPS.U is $0.00360 per security. For securityholders who hold the U.S. dollar traded CHPS.U, the securityholder's account holder will typically convert distribution payments to U.S. dollars.
|
(2)
|
Distributions for the Global X MSCI Emerging Markets Index ETF are declared and paid in U.S. dollars, including those listed under the Canadian dollar-traded ticker EMMX. The approximate Canadian dollar equivalent distribution rate for EMMX is $0.38011 per security. For securityholders who hold the Canadian dollar-traded EMMX, the securityholder's account holder will typically convert distribution payments to Canadian dollars.
|
(3)
|
Distributions for Global X Big Data & Hardware Index ETF are declared and paid in Canadian dollars, including those listed under the U.S. dollar traded ticker HBGD.U. The approximate U.S. dollar equivalent distribution rate for HBGD.U is $0.13334 per security. For securityholders who hold the U.S. dollar traded HBGD.U, the securityholder's account holder will typically convert distribution payments to U.S. dollars.
|
(4)
|
Distributions for the Global X Nasdaq-100 Index ETF are declared and paid in U.S. dollars, including those listed under the Canadian dollar-traded ticker QQQX. The approximate Canadian dollar equivalent distribution rate for QQQX is $0.13467 per security. For securityholders who hold the Canadian dollar-traded QQQX, the securityholder's account holder will typically convert distribution payments to Canadian dollars.
|
(5)
|
Distributions for Global X Robotics & AI Index ETF are declared and paid in Canadian dollars, including those listed under the U.S. dollar traded ticker RBOT.U. The approximate U.S. dollar equivalent distribution rate for RBOT.U is $0.03322 per security. For securityholders who hold the U.S. dollar traded RBOT.U, the securityholder's account holder will typically convert distribution payments to U.S. dollars.
|
(6)
|
Distributions for the Global X US Dollar Currency ETF are declared and paid in U.S. dollars, including those listed under the Canadian dollar-traded ticker DLR. The approximate Canadian dollar equivalent distribution rate for DLR is $0.15484 per security. For securityholders who hold the Canadian dollar-traded DLR, the securityholder's account holder will typically convert distribution payments to Canadian dollars.
|
(7)
|
Distributions for the Global X MSCI EAFE Index ETF are declared and paid in U.S. dollars, including those listed under the Canadian dollar-traded ticker EAFX. The approximate Canadian dollar equivalent distribution rate for EAFX is $0.21941 per security. For securityholders who hold the Canadian dollar-traded EAFX, the securityholder's account holder will typically convert distribution payments to Canadian dollars
|
(8)
|
Distributions for Global X Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF are declared and paid in Canadian dollars, including those listed under the U.S. dollar traded ticker HMMJ.U. The approximate U.S. dollar equivalent distribution rate for HMMJ.U is $0.02102 per security. For securityholders who hold the U.S. dollar traded HMMJ.U, the securityholder's account holder will typically convert distribution payments to U.S. dollars.
|
(9)
|
Distributions for the Global X Russell 2000 Index ETF are declared and paid in U.S. dollars, including those listed under the Canadian dollar-traded ticker RSSX. The approximate Canadian dollar equivalent distribution rate for RSSX is $0.15179 per security. For securityholders who hold the Canadian dollar-traded RSSX, the securityholder's account holder will typically convert distribution payments to Canadian dollars.
|
(10)
|
Distributions for the Global X S&P 500 Index ETF are declared and paid in U.S. dollars, including those listed under the Canadian dollar-traded ticker USSX. The approximate Canadian dollar equivalent distribution rate for USSX is $0.09798 per security. For securityholders who hold the Canadian dollar-traded USSX, the securityholder's account holder will typically convert distribution payments to Canadian dollars.
|
(11)
|
Distributions for the Global X 0-3 Month T-Bill ETF are declared and paid in Canadian dollars, including those listed under the U.S. dollar-traded ticker CBIL.U. The approximate U.S. dollar equivalent distribution rate for CBIL.U is $0.07319 per security. For securityholders who hold the U.S. dollar-traded CBIL.U, the securityholder's account holder will typically convert distribution payments to U.S. dollars.
|
(12)
|
Distributions for Global X Short-Term U.S. Treasury Premium Yield ETF, Global X Mid-Term U.S. Treasury Premium Yield ETF and Global X Long-Term U.S. Treasury Premium Yield ETF are declared and paid in U.S. dollars, including those listed under the Canadian dollar-traded ticker SPAY, MPAY and LPAY. The approximate Canadian dollar equivalent distribution rate for SPAY is $0.14489 per security, for MPAY is $0.18629 per security and for LPAY is $0.21389 per security. For securityholders who hold the Canadian dollar-traded ticker, SPAY, MPAY and LPAY, the securityholder's account holder will typically convert distribution payments to Canadian dollars.
|
(13)
|
Distributions for the Global X Nasdaq-100 Covered Call ETF are declared and paid in Canadian dollars, including those listed under the U.S. dollar-traded ticker QQCC.U. The approximate U.S. dollar equivalent distribution rate for QQCC.U is $0.09421 per security. For securityholders who hold the U.S. dollar-traded QQCC.U, the securityholder's account holder will typically convert distribution payments to U.S. dollars.
|
(14)
|
Distributions for the Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF are declared and paid in Canadian dollars, including those listed under the U.S. dollar-traded ticker RSCC.U. The approximate U.S. dollar equivalent distribution rate for RSCC.U is $0.15218 per security. For securityholders who hold the U.S. dollar-traded RSCC.U, the securityholder's account holder will typically convert distribution payments to U.S. dollars.
|
(15)
|
Distributions for the Global X 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index ETF listed under U.S. dollar-traded ticker TLTX.U is declared and paid in U.S. dollars.
|
(16)
|
Distributions for the Global X 1-3 Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index ETF listed under U.S. dollar-traded ticker TSTX.U is declared and paid in U.S. dollars.
|
(17)
|
Distributions for the Global X 0-3 Month U.S. T-Bill ETF are declared and paid in U.S. dollars.
|
(18)
|
Distributions for Global X USD High Interest Savings ETF are declared and paid in U.S. dollars.
|
(19)
|
Distributions for the Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF are declared and paid in U.S. dollars, including those listed under the Canadian dollar-traded ticker USCC. The approximate Canadian dollar equivalent distribution rate for USCC is $0.16559 per security. For securityholders who hold the Canadian dollar-traded USCC, the securityholder's account holder will typically convert distribution payments to Canadian dollars.
Table II – Semi-Monthly Distributions
The semi-monthly cash distributions were previously declared and announced in a prior press release issued on December 8, 2025, and are not included in this release. The nominal payment date applied to the Non-Cash Distributions will be January 8, 2026, though in actuality there will be no physical payment made as would be the case with the Cash Distributions.
|
Ticker Symbol
|
ETF Name
|
Frequency
|
Reinvested
|
Estimated
|
BCCC
|
Global X Bitcoin Covered Call ETF
|
Semi-monthly
|
$0.59164
|
3.38 %
|
BCCC.U
|
Semi-monthly
|
$0.59164
|
3.38 %
|
BCCL
|
Global X Enhanced Bitcoin Covered Call ETF
|
Semi-monthly
|
$1.17689
|
7.02 %
|
BCCL.U
|
Semi-monthly
|
$1.17689
|
7.02 %
Distributions for the ETFs will vary from period to period. For further information regarding the Distributions, please visit www.GlobalX.ca.
About Global X Investments Canada Inc. (www.GlobalX.ca)
Global X Investments Canada Inc. is an innovative financial services company and offers one of the largest suites of exchange traded funds in Canada. The Global X Fund family includes a broadly diversified range of solutions for investors of all experience levels to meet their investment objectives in a variety of market conditions. Global X has more than $48 billion of assets under management and 155 ETFs listed on major Canadian stock exchanges. Global X is a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Mirae Asset Financial Group, which manages more than $1 trillion of assets across 19 countries and global markets around the world.
Commissions, management fees, and expenses all may be associated with an investment in products (the "Global X Funds") managed by Global X Investments Canada Inc. The Global X Funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated. Certain Global X Funds may have exposure to leveraged investment techniques that magnify gains and losses which may result in greater volatility in value and could be subject to aggressive investment risk and price volatility risk. Such risks are described in the prospectus. The Global X Money Market Funds are not covered by the Canada Deposit Insurance Corporation, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, or any other government deposit insurer. There can be no assurances that the money market fund will be able to maintain its net asset value per security at a constant amount or that the full amount of your investment in the Funds will be returned to you. Past performance may not be repeated. The prospectus contains important detailed information about the Global X Funds. Please read the relevant prospectus before investing.
The payment of distributions, if any, is not guaranteed and may fluctuate at any time. The payment of distributions should not be confused with an exchange traded fund's ("ETF") performance, rate of return, or yield. If distributions paid by the ETF are greater than the performance of the ETF, distributions paid may include a return of capital and an investor's original investment will decrease. A return of capital is not taxable to the investor but will generally reduce the adjusted cost base of the securities held for tax purposes. Distributions are paid as a result of capital gains realized by an ETF, and income and dividends earned by an ETF are taxable to the investor in the year they are paid. The investor's adjusted cost base will be reduced by the amount of any returns of capital. If the investor's adjusted cost base goes below zero, investors will realize capital gains equal to the amount below zero. Future distribution dates may be amended at any time. To recognize that these distributions have been allocated to investors for tax purposes the amounts of these distributions should be added to the adjusted cost base of the units held. The characterization of distributions, if any, for tax purposes, (such as dividends/other income/capital gains, etc.) will not be known for certain until after the ETF's tax year-end. Therefore, investors will be informed of the tax characterization after year-end and not with each distribution if any. For tax purposes, these amounts will be reported annually by brokers on official tax statements. Please refer to the applicable ETF distribution policy in the prospectus for more information.
The Global X Bitcoin Covered Call ETF (BCCC) and the Global X Enhanced Bitcoin Covered Call ETF (BCCL) are each exchange traded alternative mutual funds that invest in other alternative mutual funds that invest, directly or indirectly, in Bitcoin. There are inherent risks associated with products linked to crypto assets, including Bitcoin Futures. While Bitcoin Futures are traded on a regulated exchange and cleared by regulated central counterparties, direct or indirect exposure to the high level of risk of Bitcoin Futures will not be suitable for all types of investors. Given the speculative nature of bitcoin and the volatility of the digital currency markets, there is no assurance that BCCC or BCCL will be able to meet their respective investment objectives. An investment in BCCC or BCCL is not intended as a complete investment program and is appropriate only for investors who have a sophisticated knowledge and understanding of Bitcoin and the capacity to absorb a loss of some or all of their investment. An investment in either BCCC or BCCL is considered high risk.
Certain statements may constitute a forward-looking statement, including those identified by the expression "expect" and similar expressions (including grammatical variations thereof). The forward-looking statements are not historical facts but reflect the author's current expectations regarding future results or events. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations. These and other factors should be considered carefully, and readers should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and the authors do not undertake to update any forward-looking statement that is contained herein, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless required by applicable law.
This communication is intended for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to purchase exchange traded products managed by Global X Investments Canada Inc. and is not, and should not be construed as, investment, tax, legal or accounting advice, and should not be relied upon in that regard. Individuals should seek the advice of professionals, as appropriate, regarding any particular investment. Investors should consult their professional advisors prior to implementing any changes to their investment strategies. These investments may not be suitable to the circumstances of an investor.
Global X Investments Canada Inc. ("Global X") is a wholly owned subsidiary of Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd. ("Mirae Asset"), the Korea-based asset management entity of Mirae Asset Financial Group. Global X is a corporation existing under the laws of Canada and is the manager and investment manager of the Global X Funds.
© 2025 Global X Investments Canada Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For investor inquiries: Please contact Global X at 1-866-641-5739 (toll-free) or (416) 933-5745, [email protected]; For media inquiries: Contact Jonathan McGuire, Vice President, Communications, Global X Investments Canada Inc., (647) 289-3324, [email protected]
