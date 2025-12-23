In the news release, GLOBAL X ANNOUNCES DECEMBER 2025 DISTRIBUTIONS FOR ITS SUITE OF ETFs, issued 22-Dec-2025 by Global X Investments Canada Inc. over PR Newswire, we are advised by the company that in Table I, the frequency value next to the ticker symbol "CPCC" should read "Monthly" rather than "Annually" as originally issued inadvertently. This row has also been moved lower down the in the table. The complete, corrected release follows:

GLOBAL X ANNOUNCES DECEMBER 2025 DISTRIBUTIONS FOR ITS SUITE OF ETFs

TORONTO, Dec. 22, 2025 /CNW/ - Global X Investments Canada Inc. ("Global X") is pleased to announce the distribution amounts per security (the "Distributions") for its exchange traded funds (the "ETFs"), for the period ending December 31, 2025, as indicated in the tables below.

Each ETF is required to distribute any net income and capital gains that they have earned in the year. All of the Distributions indicated as "Cash Distribution per Security" in the table (the "Cash Distributions") will be paid in cash unless the securityholder has enrolled in the dividend reinvestment plan ("DRIP") of the respective ETF.

The estimated annual non-cash Distributions, indicated as "Reinvested Non-Cash Income Distribution per Security (Est.)" in the tables (the "Non-Cash Distributions"), will not be paid in cash but will be reinvested and reported as taxable Distributions and will be used to increase each securityholder's adjusted cost base of their securities of the respective ETF. The Non-Cash Distributions will be reinvested automatically in additional securities of the respective ETFs and immediately consolidated so that the number of securities held by the securityholder, the securities outstanding of the ETFs and the net asset value of the ETFs will not change as a result of the Non-Cash Distributions. The annual Non-Cash Distribution rates in the tables below are presented on an estimated basis. A press release confirming the final annual Non-Cash Distribution rates will be disseminated on or about the record date of the Distributions.

Table I – Annually, Quarterly, and Monthly Distributions

The ex-dividend date for the following Distributions is anticipated to be December 31, 2025. The record date for all ETFs will be December 31, 2025. The Distributions for securities of each ETF will be paid in cash or, if the securityholder has enrolled in the respective ETF's dividend reinvestment plan, reinvested in additional securities of the applicable ETF, on or about January 8, 2026. The nominal payment date applied to the Non-Cash Distributions will also be January 8, 2026, though in actuality there will be no physical payment made as would be the case with the Cash Distributions.

NAV AIGO Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology Index ETF $0.02641 Annually $0.38297 1.26 % CHPS Global X Semiconductor Index ETF(1) $0.00497 Annually - - CHPS.U $0.00497 Annually - - CHQQ Global X China Hang Seng TECH Index ETF $0.00196 Annually - - COPP Global X Copper Producers Index ETF $0.09155 Annually $2.88636 5.65 % EAFL Global X Enhanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF - Annually $18.72062 74.01 % EMML Global X Enhanced MSCI Emerging Markets Index ETF - Annually $10.99621 41.73 % EMMX Global X MSCI Emerging Markets Index ETF(2) $0.27545 Annually - - EMMX.U $0.27545 Annually - - FOUR Global X Industry 4.0 Index ETF - Annually - - GLDX Global X Gold Producers Index ETF $0.48834 Annually - - HAC Global X Seasonal Rotation ETF $0.28220 Annually $0.43653 1.32 % HBGD Global X Big Data & Hardware Index ETF(3) $0.18400 Annually $6.46534 13.90 % HBGD.U $0.18400 Annually $6.46534 13.90 % HLIT Global X Lithium Producers Index ETF $0.02534 Annually - - HURA Global X Uranium Index ETF $0.04504 Annually $1.58833 3.09 % MART Global X Equal Weight Canadian Groceries & Staples Index ETF $0.06260 Annually $0.49391 2.05 % MTRX Global X Artificial Intelligence Infrastructure Index ETF $0.01000 Annually - - QQQL Global X Enhanced Nasdaq-100 Index ETF - Annually - - QQQX Global X Nasdaq-100 Index ETF(4) $0.09759 Annually - - QQQX.U $0.09759 Annually - - RBOT Global X Robotics & AI Index ETF(5) $0.04584 Annually - - RBOT.U $0.04584 Annually - - SHLD Global X Defence Tech Index ETF $0.04567 Annually - - TTTX Global X Innovative Bluechip Top 10 Index ETF $0.03047 Annually $1.54109 5.40 % UMRT Global X Equal Weight U.S. Groceries & Staples Index ETF $0.20475 Annually $0.03188 0.16 % USSL Global X Enhanced S&P 500 Index ETF - Annually - - CNDX Global X S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF $0.21600 Quarterly - - DLR Global X US Dollar Currency ETF(6) $0.11221 Quarterly - - DLR.U $0.11221 Quarterly - - EAFX Global X MSCI EAFE Index ETF(7) $0.15900 Quarterly - - EAFX.U $0.15900 Quarterly - - ETHI Global X Global Sustainability Leaders Index ETF $0.14200 Quarterly $2.58497 4.49 % HAL Global X Active Canadian Dividend ETF $0.17300 Quarterly - - HAZ Global X Active Global Dividend ETF $0.20000 Quarterly $1.34345 3.28 % HMMJ Global X Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF(8) $0.02900 Quarterly - - HMMJ.U $0.02900 Quarterly - - INOC Global X Inovestor Canadian Equity Index ETF $0.06600 Quarterly $0.25765 1.49 % MEDX Global X Equal Weight Global Healthcare Index ETF $0.09300 Quarterly - - RSSX Global X Russell 2000 Index ETF(9) $0.11000 Quarterly - - RSSX.U $0.11000 Quarterly - - UBNK Global X Equal Weight U.S. Banks Index ETF $0.12300 Quarterly - - USSX Global X S&P 500 Index ETF(10) $0.07100 Quarterly - - USSX.U $0.07100 Quarterly - - AGCC Global X Silver Covered Call ETF $0.13500 Monthly - - BKCC Global X Equal Weight Canadian Bank Covered Call ETF $0.14500 Monthly - - BKCL Global X Enhanced Equal Weight Canadian Banks Covered Call ETF $0.24500 Monthly - - BNKL Global X Enhanced Equal Weight Banks Index ETF $0.11500 Monthly $1.15281 2.98 % CANL Global X Enhanced S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF $0.07500 Monthly - - CASH Global X High Interest Savings ETF $0.09700 Monthly - - CBIL Global X 0-3 Month T-Bill ETF(11) $0.10100 Monthly - - CBIL.U $0.10100 Monthly - - CNCC Global X S&P/TSX 60 Covered Call ETF $0.08250 Monthly - - CNCL Global X Enhanced S&P/TSX 60 Covered Call ETF $0.16500 Monthly - - CPCC Global X Copper Producer Equity Covered Call ETF $0.14000 Monthly - - EACC Global X MSCI EAFE Covered Call ETF $0.14000 Monthly - - EACL Global X Enhanced MSCI EAFE Covered Call ETF $0.17500 Monthly - - EMCC Global X MSCI Emerging Markets Covered Call ETF $0.18000 Monthly - - EMCL Global X Enhanced MSCI Emerging Markets Covered Call ETF $0.23000 Monthly - - ENCC Global X Canadian Oil and Gas Equity Covered Call ETF $0.12000 Monthly - - ENCL Global X Enhanced Canadian Oil and Gas Equity Covered Call ETF $0.26000 Monthly - - EQCC Global X All-Equity Asset Allocation Covered Call ETF $0.17500 Monthly - - EQCL Global X Enhanced All-Equity Asset Allocation Covered Call ETF $0.23500 Monthly - - GLCC Global X Gold Producer Equity Covered Call ETF $0.35000 Monthly - - GLCL Global X Enhanced Gold Producer Equity Covered Call ETF $0.22500 Monthly - - GRCC Global X Growth Asset Allocation Covered Call ETF $0.17000 Monthly - - HAB Global X Active Corporate Bond ETF $0.03590 Monthly - - HAD Global X Active Canadian Bond ETF $0.02800 Monthly - - HAF Global X Active Global Fixed Income ETF $0.02920 Monthly - - HBAL Global X Balanced Asset Allocation ETF $0.03500 Monthly $0.34340 1.97 % HBNK Global X Equal Weight Canadian Banks Index ETF $0.13154 Monthly - - HCON Global X Conservative Asset Allocation ETF $0.03500 Monthly $0.04897 0.33 % HEQL Global X Enhanced All-Equity Asset Allocation ETF $0.05000 Monthly $1.95080 5.88 % HEQT Global X All-Equity Asset Allocation ETF $0.03000 Monthly $0.59493 2.80 % HFR Global X Active Ultra-Short Term Investment Grade Bond ETF $0.03210 Monthly - - HGRW Global X Growth Asset Allocation ETF $0.05000 Monthly - - HGY Global X Gold Yield ETF $0.08000 Monthly - - HMP Global X Active Canadian Municipal Bond ETF $0.02540 Monthly - - HPR Global X Active Preferred Share ETF $0.04270 Monthly - - HYBR Global X Active Hybrid Bond and Preferred Share ETF $0.04150 Monthly - - LPAY Global X Long-Term U.S. Treasury Premium Yield ETF(12) $0.15500 Monthly - - LPAY.U $0.15500 Monthly - - MPAY Global X Mid-Term U.S. Treasury Premium Yield ETF(12) $0.13500 Monthly - - MPAY.U $0.13500 Monthly - - NRGY Global X Equal Weight Canadian Oil & Gas Index ETF $0.07800 Monthly $0.17096 0.82 % PAYL Global X Long-Term Government Bond Premium Yield ETF $0.13500 Monthly - - PAYM Global X Mid-Term Government Bond Premium Yield ETF $0.11500 Monthly - - PAYS Global X Short-Term Government Bond Premium Yield ETF $0.09000 Monthly - - PPLN Global X Equal Weight Canadian Pipelines Index ETF $0.05430 Monthly - - QQCC Global X Nasdaq-100 Covered Call ETF(13) $0.13000 Monthly - - QQCC.U $0.13000 Monthly - - QQCL Global X Enhanced Nasdaq-100 Covered Call ETF $0.31500 Monthly - - REIT Global X Equal Weight Canadian REITs Index ETF $0.08700 Monthly $0.82535 3.79 % RING Global X Equal Weight Canadian Telecommunications Index ETF $0.09100 Monthly - - RNCC Global X Equal Weight Canadian Telecommunications Covered Call ETF $0.20000 Monthly - - RNCL Global X Enhanced Equal Weight Canadian Telecommunications Covered Call ETF $0.26333 Monthly $1.50318 7.37 % RSCC Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF(14) $0.21000 Monthly - - RSCC.U $0.21000 Monthly - - RSCL Global X Enhanced Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF $0.34500 Monthly - - SAFE Global X Equal Weight Canadian Insurance Index ETF $0.06600 Monthly $0.63144 2.69 % SPAY Global X Short-Term U.S. Treasury Premium Yield ETF(12) $0.10500 Monthly - - SPAY.U $0.10500 Monthly - - TLTX Global X 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index ETF(15) $0.16056 Monthly - - TLTX.F $0.15941 Monthly - - TLTX.U $0.15943 Monthly - - TSTX Global X 1-3 Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index ETF(16) $0.14090 Monthly - - TSTX.F $0.13990 Monthly - - TSTX.U $0.13991 Monthly - - UBIL.U Global X 0-3 Month U.S. T-Bill ETF(17) $0.17500 Monthly - - UCSH.U Global X USD High Interest Savings ETF(18) $0.16300 Monthly - - USCC Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF(19) $0.12000 Monthly - - USCC.U $0.12000 Monthly - - USCL Global X Enhanced S&P 500 Covered Call ETF $0.24500 Monthly $0.10166 0.44 % UTIL Global X Equal Weight Canadian Utilities Index ETF $0.08140 Monthly $0.20785 0.86 %

(1) Distributions for Global X Semiconductor Index ETF are declared and paid in Canadian dollars, including those listed under the U.S. dollar traded ticker CHPS.U. The approximate U.S. dollar equivalent distribution rate for CHPS.U is $0.00360 per security. For securityholders who hold the U.S. dollar traded CHPS.U, the securityholder's account holder will typically convert distribution payments to U.S. dollars. (2) Distributions for the Global X MSCI Emerging Markets Index ETF are declared and paid in U.S. dollars, including those listed under the Canadian dollar-traded ticker EMMX. The approximate Canadian dollar equivalent distribution rate for EMMX is $0.38011 per security. For securityholders who hold the Canadian dollar-traded EMMX, the securityholder's account holder will typically convert distribution payments to Canadian dollars. (3) Distributions for Global X Big Data & Hardware Index ETF are declared and paid in Canadian dollars, including those listed under the U.S. dollar traded ticker HBGD.U. The approximate U.S. dollar equivalent distribution rate for HBGD.U is $0.13334 per security. For securityholders who hold the U.S. dollar traded HBGD.U, the securityholder's account holder will typically convert distribution payments to U.S. dollars. (4) Distributions for the Global X Nasdaq-100 Index ETF are declared and paid in U.S. dollars, including those listed under the Canadian dollar-traded ticker QQQX. The approximate Canadian dollar equivalent distribution rate for QQQX is $0.13467 per security. For securityholders who hold the Canadian dollar-traded QQQX, the securityholder's account holder will typically convert distribution payments to Canadian dollars. (5) Distributions for Global X Robotics & AI Index ETF are declared and paid in Canadian dollars, including those listed under the U.S. dollar traded ticker RBOT.U. The approximate U.S. dollar equivalent distribution rate for RBOT.U is $0.03322 per security. For securityholders who hold the U.S. dollar traded RBOT.U, the securityholder's account holder will typically convert distribution payments to U.S. dollars. (6) Distributions for the Global X US Dollar Currency ETF are declared and paid in U.S. dollars, including those listed under the Canadian dollar-traded ticker DLR. The approximate Canadian dollar equivalent distribution rate for DLR is $0.15484 per security. For securityholders who hold the Canadian dollar-traded DLR, the securityholder's account holder will typically convert distribution payments to Canadian dollars. (7) Distributions for the Global X MSCI EAFE Index ETF are declared and paid in U.S. dollars, including those listed under the Canadian dollar-traded ticker EAFX. The approximate Canadian dollar equivalent distribution rate for EAFX is $0.21941 per security. For securityholders who hold the Canadian dollar-traded EAFX, the securityholder's account holder will typically convert distribution payments to Canadian dollars (8) Distributions for Global X Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF are declared and paid in Canadian dollars, including those listed under the U.S. dollar traded ticker HMMJ.U. The approximate U.S. dollar equivalent distribution rate for HMMJ.U is $0.02102 per security. For securityholders who hold the U.S. dollar traded HMMJ.U, the securityholder's account holder will typically convert distribution payments to U.S. dollars. (9) Distributions for the Global X Russell 2000 Index ETF are declared and paid in U.S. dollars, including those listed under the Canadian dollar-traded ticker RSSX. The approximate Canadian dollar equivalent distribution rate for RSSX is $0.15179 per security. For securityholders who hold the Canadian dollar-traded RSSX, the securityholder's account holder will typically convert distribution payments to Canadian dollars. (10) Distributions for the Global X S&P 500 Index ETF are declared and paid in U.S. dollars, including those listed under the Canadian dollar-traded ticker USSX. The approximate Canadian dollar equivalent distribution rate for USSX is $0.09798 per security. For securityholders who hold the Canadian dollar-traded USSX, the securityholder's account holder will typically convert distribution payments to Canadian dollars. (11) Distributions for the Global X 0-3 Month T-Bill ETF are declared and paid in Canadian dollars, including those listed under the U.S. dollar-traded ticker CBIL.U. The approximate U.S. dollar equivalent distribution rate for CBIL.U is $0.07319 per security. For securityholders who hold the U.S. dollar-traded CBIL.U, the securityholder's account holder will typically convert distribution payments to U.S. dollars. (12) Distributions for Global X Short-Term U.S. Treasury Premium Yield ETF, Global X Mid-Term U.S. Treasury Premium Yield ETF and Global X Long-Term U.S. Treasury Premium Yield ETF are declared and paid in U.S. dollars, including those listed under the Canadian dollar-traded ticker SPAY, MPAY and LPAY. The approximate Canadian dollar equivalent distribution rate for SPAY is $0.14489 per security, for MPAY is $0.18629 per security and for LPAY is $0.21389 per security. For securityholders who hold the Canadian dollar-traded ticker, SPAY, MPAY and LPAY, the securityholder's account holder will typically convert distribution payments to Canadian dollars. (13) Distributions for the Global X Nasdaq-100 Covered Call ETF are declared and paid in Canadian dollars, including those listed under the U.S. dollar-traded ticker QQCC.U. The approximate U.S. dollar equivalent distribution rate for QQCC.U is $0.09421 per security. For securityholders who hold the U.S. dollar-traded QQCC.U, the securityholder's account holder will typically convert distribution payments to U.S. dollars. (14) Distributions for the Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF are declared and paid in Canadian dollars, including those listed under the U.S. dollar-traded ticker RSCC.U. The approximate U.S. dollar equivalent distribution rate for RSCC.U is $0.15218 per security. For securityholders who hold the U.S. dollar-traded RSCC.U, the securityholder's account holder will typically convert distribution payments to U.S. dollars. (15) Distributions for the Global X 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index ETF listed under U.S. dollar-traded ticker TLTX.U is declared and paid in U.S. dollars. (16) Distributions for the Global X 1-3 Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index ETF listed under U.S. dollar-traded ticker TSTX.U is declared and paid in U.S. dollars. (17) Distributions for the Global X 0-3 Month U.S. T-Bill ETF are declared and paid in U.S. dollars. (18) Distributions for Global X USD High Interest Savings ETF are declared and paid in U.S. dollars. (19) Distributions for the Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF are declared and paid in U.S. dollars, including those listed under the Canadian dollar-traded ticker USCC. The approximate Canadian dollar equivalent distribution rate for USCC is $0.16559 per security. For securityholders who hold the Canadian dollar-traded USCC, the securityholder's account holder will typically convert distribution payments to Canadian dollars.

Table II – Semi-Monthly Distributions

The semi-monthly cash distributions were previously declared and announced in a prior press release issued on December 8, 2025, and are not included in this release. The nominal payment date applied to the Non-Cash Distributions will be January 8, 2026, though in actuality there will be no physical payment made as would be the case with the Cash Distributions.

Ticker Symbol ETF Name Frequency Reinvested

Non-Cash

Income Distribution

per Security (Est.) Estimated

Non-Cash

Distribution

as % of NAV BCCC Global X Bitcoin Covered Call ETF Semi-monthly $0.59164 3.38 % BCCC.U Semi-monthly $0.59164 3.38 % BCCL Global X Enhanced Bitcoin Covered Call ETF Semi-monthly $1.17689 7.02 % BCCL.U Semi-monthly $1.17689 7.02 %

Distributions for the ETFs will vary from period to period. For further information regarding the Distributions, please visit www.GlobalX.ca.

About Global X Investments Canada Inc. (www.GlobalX.ca)

Global X Investments Canada Inc. is an innovative financial services company and offers one of the largest suites of exchange traded funds in Canada. The Global X Fund family includes a broadly diversified range of solutions for investors of all experience levels to meet their investment objectives in a variety of market conditions. Global X has more than $48 billion of assets under management and 155 ETFs listed on major Canadian stock exchanges. Global X is a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Mirae Asset Financial Group, which manages more than $1 trillion of assets across 19 countries and global markets around the world.

Commissions, management fees, and expenses all may be associated with an investment in products (the "Global X Funds") managed by Global X Investments Canada Inc. The Global X Funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated. Certain Global X Funds may have exposure to leveraged investment techniques that magnify gains and losses which may result in greater volatility in value and could be subject to aggressive investment risk and price volatility risk. Such risks are described in the prospectus. The Global X Money Market Funds are not covered by the Canada Deposit Insurance Corporation, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, or any other government deposit insurer. There can be no assurances that the money market fund will be able to maintain its net asset value per security at a constant amount or that the full amount of your investment in the Funds will be returned to you. Past performance may not be repeated. The prospectus contains important detailed information about the Global X Funds. Please read the relevant prospectus before investing.

The payment of distributions, if any, is not guaranteed and may fluctuate at any time. The payment of distributions should not be confused with an exchange traded fund's ("ETF") performance, rate of return, or yield. If distributions paid by the ETF are greater than the performance of the ETF, distributions paid may include a return of capital and an investor's original investment will decrease. A return of capital is not taxable to the investor but will generally reduce the adjusted cost base of the securities held for tax purposes. Distributions are paid as a result of capital gains realized by an ETF, and income and dividends earned by an ETF are taxable to the investor in the year they are paid. The investor's adjusted cost base will be reduced by the amount of any returns of capital. If the investor's adjusted cost base goes below zero, investors will realize capital gains equal to the amount below zero. Future distribution dates may be amended at any time. To recognize that these distributions have been allocated to investors for tax purposes the amounts of these distributions should be added to the adjusted cost base of the units held. The characterization of distributions, if any, for tax purposes, (such as dividends/other income/capital gains, etc.) will not be known for certain until after the ETF's tax year-end. Therefore, investors will be informed of the tax characterization after year-end and not with each distribution if any. For tax purposes, these amounts will be reported annually by brokers on official tax statements. Please refer to the applicable ETF distribution policy in the prospectus for more information.

The Global X Bitcoin Covered Call ETF (BCCC) and the Global X Enhanced Bitcoin Covered Call ETF (BCCL) are each exchange traded alternative mutual funds that invest in other alternative mutual funds that invest, directly or indirectly, in Bitcoin. There are inherent risks associated with products linked to crypto assets, including Bitcoin Futures. While Bitcoin Futures are traded on a regulated exchange and cleared by regulated central counterparties, direct or indirect exposure to the high level of risk of Bitcoin Futures will not be suitable for all types of investors. Given the speculative nature of bitcoin and the volatility of the digital currency markets, there is no assurance that BCCC or BCCL will be able to meet their respective investment objectives. An investment in BCCC or BCCL is not intended as a complete investment program and is appropriate only for investors who have a sophisticated knowledge and understanding of Bitcoin and the capacity to absorb a loss of some or all of their investment. An investment in either BCCC or BCCL is considered high risk.

Certain statements may constitute a forward-looking statement, including those identified by the expression "expect" and similar expressions (including grammatical variations thereof). The forward-looking statements are not historical facts but reflect the author's current expectations regarding future results or events. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations. These and other factors should be considered carefully, and readers should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and the authors do not undertake to update any forward-looking statement that is contained herein, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless required by applicable law.

This communication is intended for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to purchase exchange traded products managed by Global X Investments Canada Inc. and is not, and should not be construed as, investment, tax, legal or accounting advice, and should not be relied upon in that regard. Individuals should seek the advice of professionals, as appropriate, regarding any particular investment. Investors should consult their professional advisors prior to implementing any changes to their investment strategies. These investments may not be suitable to the circumstances of an investor.

Global X Investments Canada Inc. ("Global X") is a wholly owned subsidiary of Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd. ("Mirae Asset"), the Korea-based asset management entity of Mirae Asset Financial Group. Global X is a corporation existing under the laws of Canada and is the manager and investment manager of the Global X Funds.

© 2025 Global X Investments Canada Inc. All Rights Reserved.

For investor inquiries: Please contact Global X at 1-866-641-5739 (toll-free) or (416) 933-5745, [email protected]; For media inquiries: Contact Jonathan McGuire, Vice President, Communications, Global X Investments Canada Inc., (647) 289-3324, [email protected]