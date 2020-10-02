WELL Health Announces Voting Results for Election of Directors

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 1, 2020 /CNW/ - WELL Health Technologies Corp. (TSX: WELL) (the "Company" or "WELL"), a company focused on consolidating and modernizing clinical and digital assets within the primary healthcare sector, is pleased to announce that at its annual general and special meeting held September 30, 2020 (the "Meeting"), all of the nominees for election as directors of the Company referred to in its notice of meeting and information circular dated August 31, 2020 for the Meeting were elected.



A total of 42,274,466 common shares representing 31.82% of the outstanding common shares of the Company were voted by proxy at the Meeting. Voting results for the election of directors at the Meeting were as follows:

Resolution Vote Type Total Votes % Voted Hamed Shahbazi For 36,413,139 86.14% Against 0 0% Withheld 5,861,327 13.86% Tara McCarville For 42,244,263 99.93% Against 0 0% Withheld 30,203 0.07% Kenneth Cawkell For 42,196,881 99.82% Against 0 0% Withheld 77,585 0.18% John Kim For 39,403,240 93.21% Against 0 0% Withheld 2,871,226 6.79% Thomas Liston For 42,238,481 99.91% Against 0 0% Withheld 35,985 0.09%

The results of other matters considered at the Meeting are reported in the Report of Voting Results as filed on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) filed on October 1, 2020.

WELL HEALTH TECHNOLOGIES CORP.

Per: "Hamed Shahbazi"

Hamed Shahbazi

Chief Executive Officer, Chairman and Director

About WELL

WELL is an omni-channel digital health company whose overarching objective is to empower doctors to provide the best and most advanced care possible while leveraging the latest technology and trends in digital health. As such, WELL owns and operates 20 primary healthcare medical clinics, is Canada's third largest Electronic Medical Records (EMR) supplier serving over 2,000 medical clinics, operates a leading national telehealth service and is a provider of digital health and cybersecurity related technology solutions. WELL is an acquisitive company that follows a disciplined and accretive capital allocation strategy. The Company is publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "WELL". WELL was recognized as a TSX Venture 50 Company three years in a row in 2018, 2019 and 2020. To access WELL's telehealth service, visit: virtualclinics.ca and for corporate information, visit: www.well.company.

