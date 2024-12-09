Today, Ross River Dena Council Chief Dylan Loblaw, Yukon Premier Ranj Pillai, and the Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Environment and Climate Change and Minister responsible for Parks Canada, signed a Memorandum of Understanding to assess the feasibility of establishing a national park reserve and Indigenous Protected and Conserved Area within the Ross River region in the Yukon.

The feasibility assessment will be done on a study area that spans from the Pelly River's valley floor to the Selwyn-Mackenzie mountains, excluding areas subject to advanced mineral exploration and development authorizations. The study area was identified as supporting significant biodiversity and having tremendous cultural significance to the Kaska Dena who continue to steward the lands and waters of this area for future generations but does not include areas where significant mineral activities are already permitted.

The Steering Committee leading the feasibility assessment will conduct engagements with local communities, industry, other stakeholders, and the public and will consider the environmental, economic, and other values and interests in the area. It will identify options for potential protection and conservation that reflect the principles of a long-term commitment to conservation, cultural protection, and traditional land use, and the elevation of Indigenous rights and stewardship responsibilities.

The Steering Committee will issue a report with recommendations on the feasibility and suitability of establishing a national park reserve and Indigenous Protected and Conserved Area within the study area. The three governments will then consider the recommendations and determine the next steps, including whether to proceed with the establishment of a protected area.

Consultation with Indigenous governments and engagement with local communities, other relevant jurisdictions, and federal departments, stakeholders, and the public will continue during the next stages of the assessment process. Ross River Dena Council, the Government of Canada, and the Government of Yukon are committed to an inclusive and respectful process that recognizes Indigenous rights, histories, and cultures.

"Ross River Dena Council is pleased to be advancing efforts to finalize our IPCA Declaration within our Ross River Area. This Declaration is issued pursuant to our Indigenous laws, and will help ensure our rights, interests and values are properly respected in this important area. Our IPCA area also contains sacred areas, sensitive cultural areas and critical wildlife habitat and important sensitive ecosystems, whose protection will benefit both our members and the broader public."

Chief Dylan Loblaw

Ross River Dena Council

"Addressing the challenges of climate change, biodiversity loss and human impacts on the environment requires collaboration across governments. Thank you to Ross River Dena Council and Parks Canada for your commitment to exploring a National Park Reserve and Indigenous Protected and Conserved Area in the Ross River area. This initiative sets a positive example of how collaboration and Indigenous-led conservation can be achieved in the Yukon."

The Honourable Nils Clarke

Minister of Environment, Government of Yukon

"We appreciate and thank Ross River Dena Council and Parks Canada for their continued collaboration in this significant step towards advancing conservation in the Yukon. The Memorandum of Understanding reflects a shared commitment to supporting Indigenous-led conservation and exploring new approaches to land use decision making. Through this partnership, we aim to explore innovative, Indigenous-led approaches to stewardship that balance environmental conservation, cultural preservation and economic opportunity."

The Honourable Ranj Pillai

Premier of the Yukon

"The signing of this Memorandum of Understanding between the Ross River Dena Council, the Government of Yukon, and Parks Canada marks an important step in advancing the conservation and protection of the Ross River region. By exploring the possibility of a co-managed protected area in east-central Yukon, we are safeguarding critical ecosystems and wildlife habitats, but also honoring the cultural and spiritual connections the Kaska Dena People have with this land. Together, we are committed to conserving nature, supporting Indigenous rights, and ensuring the stewardship of these lands for future generations."

The Honourable Steven Guilbeault

Minister of Environment and Climate Change and Minister responsible for Parks Canada

"The potential creation of a new protected area in east-central Yukon is fantastic news for Yukoners. The shared vision of the Ross River Dena Council, the Government of Yukon, and Parks Canada to establish this protected area will help safeguard vital ecosystems and wildlife habitats, while also respecting the cultural and spiritual significance this land holds for the Kaska Dena People. The Government of Canada is excited to collaborate on formally establishing this protected area, ensuring its preservation for future generations."

The Honourable Brendan Hanley

Member of Parliament for Yukon

The study area includes the Ross River Dena Council's proposal for an Indigenous Protected and Conserved Area and excludes existing authorized class 3 and 4 quartz mining programs in the Ross River area.

Permitted, authorized, and approved activities in the area will be ongoing while the Steering Committee proceeds with the feasibility assessment.

The Steering Committee will be comprised of representatives from Ross River Dena Council, the Government of Yukon , and the Government of Canada .

, and the Government of . In collaboration with Indigenous partners, stakeholders, and other levels of government, Canada is committed to protecting biodiversity and conserving 30 per cent of lands and waters in Canada by 2030.

is committed to protecting biodiversity and conserving 30 per cent of lands and waters in by 2030. Parks Canada collaborates with Indigenous communities and organizations in various conservation activities, such as establishment of protected areas, species recovery, and habitat restoration.

collaborates with Indigenous communities and organizations in various conservation activities, such as establishment of protected areas, species recovery, and habitat restoration. Since April 2023 , the Canada-Yukon Nature Agreement is supporting the Government of Yukon and Indigenous governments to work toward initiatives related to conservation, protected areas, and biodiversity.

, the Canada-Yukon Nature Agreement is supporting the Government of and Indigenous governments to work toward initiatives related to conservation, protected areas, and biodiversity. There are three national parks or national parks reserves in the Yukon : Ivvavik National Park; Kluane National Park and Reserve; and Vuntut National Park.

