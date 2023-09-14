The state-of-the-art platform brings a revolutionary approach to research and treatment of chronic and rare disease through AI-driven analysis, enhancing early-stage clinical research and publication.

PALO ALTO, Calif., Sept. 12, 2023 /CNW/ - Medeloop.ai, a healthcare technology company co-founded in Silicon Valley California by a Canadian surgeon-turned-entrepreneur , is set to transform the lives of patients through its advanced platform. Medeloop's AI-driven platform seamlessly integrates, harmonizes, and analyzes extensive health data using advanced AI tools that have the potential to significantly expedite the clinical research process. The company is expanding its Canadian presence and has ambitious plans to hire over 200 Canadian engineers and AI computer scientists by 2025.

"Leaning on the power of innovative technology, Medeloop is bringing about positive change to how healthcare advancements are made by operating at the intersection of medicine, research and artificial intelligence," says Dr. René Caissie, CEO, and co-founder of Medeloop. "The Canadian market is ripe with talent that will help drive meaningful advancements in healthtech. We aim to attract talent from across the country to build a world-class team that will support disease research and ultimately increase the number of new chronic and rare disease drug submissions in Canada."

Today, one in twelve Canadians suffer from rare diseases, many of whom are children. Medeloop's platform will not only support all chronic disease research but also pediatric rare disease clinical trials in Canada by expanding the capacity of researchers to conduct trials through its innovative AI-driven tools. This aligns with the Government of Canada's commitment to continue to invest in the breadth and depth of clinical trials in the country, especially for trials aimed at early-stage research on rare diseases. Through the advanced use of generative AI, Medeloop also automates both the grant application and research paper writing process, making it a truly end-to-end solution for researchers to accelerate discovery.

Powered by a personal mission

Dr. René Caissie founded the platform in pursuit of innovative treatment for his daughter's Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) following her diagnosis in 2021. This pivotal moment compelled Dr. Caissie to realign the platform's mission towards advancing novel therapies for diseases including CRPS.

"We aim to empower research participants and the ecosystem to establish new treatment paradigms," says Dr. Caissie. "My daughter's diagnosis and recovery, facilitated by world-renowned pediatric pain expert Dr. Elliot Krane and others, stresses the need for innovation that offers hope for all humanity on their health journey. We are focused on transforming a five-year health research journey into a five-week discovery sprint, benefiting countless patients who are awaiting cures."

"The Medeloop research platform is nothing short of transformative," said Dr. Elliot Krane, Pediatric Pain Physician and Professor Emeritus at Stanford University School of Medicine. "Having worked in this field for the past decades, I can unequivocally say that it is the best I have ever seen. Its innovation and functionality represent a new paradigm in health research, positioning it at the forefront of our efforts to understand and combat disease."

While researchers in Canada are initiating research on the Medeloop platform to better understand treatment models in more common diseases such as type 2 diabetes, they are also using the platform at the forefront of research on Leigh syndrome, a rare mitochondrial disorder, and Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome, an uncommon connective tissue disorder. Medeloop has active collaborations with McGill University and Stanford University among others. First cohorts will begin onboarding in September 2023.

Promising technology poised for growth

General Catalyst led the oversubscribed round with participation from Maven Ventures; the Ovo Fund; Ken Frazier, former Chairman and CEO of Merck among others. Cumulatively, Medeloop has raised nearly US$10M over the last 12 months and has a robust pipeline of upcoming contracts and partnerships, reflecting industry confidence in its capacity to pioneer AI techniques that will help numerous patients. This funding ensures continued expansion, key hires, and technological innovation.

Founders Dr. Rene Caissie, CEO, adjunct professor at Stanford University School of Medicine with previous positions held at Université de Montréal and McGill University, and former surgeon, CTO Raghav Samavedem (AI, Stanford University), Chief Scientific Officer Dr. Josh Walonoski (PhD in genetics, Columbia University), and COO Andy Yakulis (Stanford GSB and U.S. Army Special Ops) have compiled a deeply passionate team from diverse backgrounds and expertise areas – including medicine, healthcare research, military and defense innovation, and AI. This robust combination fuels Medeloop's strength and determination.

About Medeloop

Medeloop is a revolutionary healthcare technology company, developed to unlock treatments and widen disease comprehension. The company's technology platform harnesses regulatory-ready evidence derived from EMR/EHR, Omics, Genetics, and environmental data, to accelerate disease research and drug development. In less than a year, Medeloop has raised close to $10M, demonstrating the unique value and promise of their groundbreaking approach.

