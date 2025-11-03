Okanese First Nation Builds Early Learning Facility to Support Child Development and School Readiness

OKANESE FIRST NATION, TREATY 4 TERRITORY, SK, Oct. 27, 2025 /CNW/ - Today, Okanese First Nation is celebrating the grand opening of its newly-constructed Okanese Aboriginal Head Start On-Reserve Building--a vibrant, community-driven space dedicated to nurturing early childhood development and school readiness.

This new facility replaces the original learning centre built in 1976, marking a renewed commitment to the community's youngest members. Designed through meaningful consultation with community members, leaders, and Elders, the building reflects the values and traditions of Okanese First Nation, with a strong emphasis on land-based learning and cultural connection. The centre offers a nurturing environment by bringing together spaces for play, quiet reflection, wellness, and cultural learning, all under one roof.

The Aboriginal Head Start On-Reserve (AHSOR) program provides opportunities for children to engage in activities that spark curiosity, foster a love of learning, and build strong foundations for health, wellness, and self-confidence. Through meaningful connections to their language, culture, and community, children gain essential tools for resilience and lifelong success. AHSOR also recognizes and uplifts parents, families, and community members as the child's first and most important teachers--making sure that learning is rooted in relationships, tradition, and shared responsibility.

The completion of the centre marks a significant step toward improving early childhood education and care for children and youth in the community.

Quotes

"I want to sincerely thank the Elders, families, and community members of Okanese First Nation whose vision and guidance shaped this new Head Start facility. This meaningful investment in the future of Okanese First Nation's children offers a safe, culturally rich space where young learners can build confidence, curiosity, and a strong sense of identity. Together, you've created a place where children and families can thrive--rooted in culture, connection, and care."

The Honourable Mandy Gull-Masty

Minister of Indigenous Services

"Our children give us life and hope and are beautiful gifts from the Creator, so sacred and must be cared for and protected. With the guidance and support of our Elders and our people, the Okanese Family, we're so proud and excited to be opening our Headstart building. The future is secure, and our Nation is grateful and honoured to have this exceptional facility and we extend our appreciation and thanks to Indigenous Services Canada-First Nations Inuit Health Branch, and our Project Management Team, who all contributed to making this a reality."

Chief Richard Stonechild

Okanese Frist Nation

"Early learning close to home changes lives. With this new Head Start building, Okanese First Nation children will be able to grow up in a safe environment, connected to language and culture. Our federal government was proud to partner with Okanese First Nation to make this important project a reality."

The Honourable Buckley Belanger

Secretary of State (Rural Development)

Quick facts

Indigenous Services Canada invested more than $3.23 million to support the construction of the Okanese Aboriginal Head Start facility.

The over 325 square metre facility includes design and construction features, including: an arrowhead, creating the focal point of the child care area at the southern end, which gathers the child care functions to an area known as The Great Room--a multifunctional space that includes sensory and wellness zones, child washrooms, and supports teachings and ceremonial activities through visual access to the outdoors spaces such as: lobby, boot room, three washrooms, administration area, kitchen/food services, environmental services, enclosed garage, exterior storage, and a mechanical/electrical utility zone design elements meeting barrier-free accessibility standards and an overall facility built to exceed national energy code standards for construction and infrastructure.

Budget 2021 announced $264 million in new and ongoing investments to repair, renovate and replace Indigenous Early Learning Child Care centres and to provide safe and healthy environments for Indigenous children and staff.

