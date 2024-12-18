In the news release, Connect 2025: Data Insights Driving Real-World Impact in Safety, Efficiency, and Sustainability, issued 17-Dec-2024 by Geotab Inc. over PR Newswire, we are advised by the company that several changes have been made throughout the release, most notably, the date of the event has been changed from February 26 to February 25. The complete, corrected release follows:

Connect 2025: Data Insights Driving Real-World Impact in Safety, Efficiency, and Sustainability

Geotab Connect will be held on February 25-27 at Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida

TORONTO, Dec. 17, 2024 /CNW/ - Geotab Inc. ("Geotab"), a global leader in connected transportation, announces Geotab Connect 2025, taking place on February 25-27 at Walt Disney World Swan & Dolphin Resort in Orlando, Florida. This premier event will bring together industry leaders, fleet managers, and innovators to explore the latest trends and technologies shaping the future of transportation.

The 8th annual Geotab Connect will be held on February 25-27 at Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida. (CNW Group/Geotab Inc.)

Geotab Connect 2025 promises a unique opportunity to dive into key topics such as innovation, data intelligence, artificial intelligence (AI), safety, efficiency, and sustainability. This year's conference will spotlight the power of data insights in driving real-world impact, showcasing customer success stories and offering valuable perspectives from influential voices in the transportation industry.

Attendees can look forward to over 40 engaging sessions, featuring leading experts in the telematics industry. Leading the charge in these discussions will be Neil Cawse, Founder and CEO of Geotab, Sabina Martin, Vice President of Product Management at Geotab, and Mike Branch, Vice President of Data and Analytics at Geotab, who will showcase the company's latest innovations and explore key trends shaping the year ahead. Attendees will also hear from global industry leaders, including the American Trucking Associations (ATA), Penske, UPS, and more.

"Geotab Connect 2025 is where innovative minds come together to share critical knowledge and solutions for navigating a rapidly changing industry,'' said Derek Luke, Chief Operating Officer at Geotab. "As we continue to harness the power of data and AI to drive smarter, safer, and more sustainable transportation solutions, this event will highlight how these advancements are making a real-world impact and transforming the way fleets operate globally."

The event will also showcase Geotab's expansive ecosystem of Marketplace partners. The dynamic show floor will include the Geotab Product Center, offering a firsthand look at the latest product innovations, as well as the IOX Games, a fun and interactive competition with enhanced challenges and exciting new twists.

For more information on Geotab Connect 2025 or to register, please visit: https://www.geotab.com/connect/ .

About Geotab



Geotab, a global leader in connected vehicle and asset solutions, leverages advanced data analytics and AI to enhance fleet performance, safety, and sustainability while optimizing costs. Backed by a team of industry leading data scientists, engineers and AI experts, we serve over 50,000 customers across 160 countries, processing billions of data points hourly from more than 4 million vehicles. Data security and privacy are at the forefront of all we do—trusted by Fortune 500 organizations and some of the largest public sector fleets in the world, we meet top cybersecurity standards. Geotab's open platform and diverse Geotab Marketplace offers hundreds of fleet-ready third-party solutions. Learn more at www.geotab.com and follow us on LinkedIn or visit Geotab News and Views .

