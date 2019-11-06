/C O R R E C T I O N from Source -- Canada Lands Company/

In the news release, Media advisory: CN Tower and Canada Lands employees and visitors will #spininthesky to "power the Tower" in support of United Way Greater Toronto, issued 04-Nov-2019 by Canada Lands Company over PR Newswire, we are advised by the company that the link in the fourth paragraph, should read https://www.canadahelps.org/en/pages/spin-in-the-sky/ rather than "unitedwaygt.org/donate" as originally issued inadvertently. The complete, corrected release follows:

Media advisory: CN Tower and Canada Lands employees and visitors will #spininthesky to "power the Tower" in support of United Way Greater Toronto

TORONTO, Nov. 4, 2019 /CNW/ - Starting on Thursday November 7 at 6:00 a.m., CN Tower and Canada Lands Company employees and guests will spin for 24 hours on stationary bikes placed around the Tower's Main Observation Level to raise funds in support of United Way Greater Toronto.

Pedal power from participants at 346m/1,136 feet above the ground will ignite a light show – spinning colours on the Tower's radome – which will be visible throughout the city in the early morning hours and throughout the night while the bikes are in motion.

Guests at the Tower during its first-ever #spininthesky event are invited to donate to United Way Greater Toronto on site and get on a bike to spin in solidarity with the CN Tower and Canada Lands Company staff.

Torontonians can show support with a donation to the United Way through their website at https://www.canadahelps.org/en/pages/spin-in-the-sky/ and track fundraising progress as the Tower lights in United Way's #UNIGNORABLE colour to provide a visual representation of the funds raised as a percentage of the goal.

What: 24-hour #spininthesky event in support of United Way Greater Toronto When: November 7 at 6 a.m. to November. 8, at 5:59 a.m. Where: Main Observation Level CN Tower 290 Bremner Blvd., Toronto

About United Way Greater Toronto

As the largest non-government funder of community services in the GTA, United Way Greater Toronto reinforces a crucial community safety net. United Way's network of agencies and initiatives in neighbourhoods across Peel, Toronto and York Region works to ensure that everyone has access to the programs and services they need to thrive today. Mobilizing the network and other community support, United Way tackles #UNIGNORABLE issues linked to poverty. United Way's work is rooted in ground-breaking research, strategic leadership, local advocacy and cross-sectoral partnerships committed to building lasting solutions to the GTA's greatest challenges.

About Canada Lands Company

Canada Lands Company is a self-financing federal Crown corporation whose sole shareholder is the Government of Canada. Its role is to optimize the community and economic value obtained from former government properties as well as holding and maintaining select properties on behalf of the federal government. It is a demonstrated leader in attractions management with its operations of the CN Tower and Downsview Park in Toronto plus the Old Port of Montréal and the Montréal Science Centre. www.clc.ca

About the CN Tower

At a height of 553.33 metres (1,815 ft., 5 inches), Canada's National Tower is an engineering Wonder, award-winning dining and entertainment destination, and has been Toronto's "must-see" attraction for over four decades. The CN Tower was visited by more than 1.98 million people last year. (Includes 370,000 360 Restaurant guests and 18,000 EdgeWalk guests)

www.cntower.ca

