AKWESASNE, QC, June 19, 2023 /CNW/ - The Québec government will contribute $115 000 to the proposed renovation of the St. Regis Church in Akwesasne. Minister Responsible for Relations with the First Nations and the Inuit Ian Lafrenière made the announcement today. The funding will come from the community infrastructure section of the Indigenous Initiatives Fund IV.

The renovation will focus on certain structures of the church, especially the stone walls and wood finish elements on the façade and the steeple that have been tested by the passage of time and the harsh climate on the shores of the St. Lawrence River. The government funding represents half the total cost of the project. The St. Regis Church will cover the remaining amount. The St. Regis parish, which manages the site and organizes religious activities in the church, will supervise the work. Most of the workers hired for the project are members of the Mohawk community of Akwesasne.

Built in 1795, the St. Regis Church is one of the oldest buildings in the region. It has considerable heritage value in view of its ancestral character, archaeological potential, and deep-seated ties with the development of the Mohawk community of Akwesasne.

Quotes:

"Our government is proud to support the renovation of the St. Regis Church, which has considerable heritage value and is regularly attended by parishioners in the Mohawk community of Akwesasne. The renovation will preserve this genuine architectural gem and ensure its long-term integrity for the benefit of parishioners and visitors who come to admire one of the most beautiful vestiges of the 18th century in the Haut-Saint-Laurent region. I hope that other similar initiatives will be carried out in the communities."

Ian Lafrenière, Minister Responsible for Relations with the First Nations and the Inuit

"Through funds raised by the Church and its parishioners some of those repairs have been able to be completed, yet there is still a great deal of restoration and repairs to address. Our prayers have been answered, with these funds the project will be completed, the next phase will be painting the interior of the church."

Father Jerome Pastores

"We are happy to be part of the repair project for the Saint Regis Mission Church steeple and we appreciate the external support to preserve it. Historic buildings tell a story about Akwesasne and they serve as landmarks in the community. The church parishioners continue to seek assistance in maintaining the church and steeple and we are therefore appreciative of this partnership to support their efforts."

Grand Chief Abram Benedict

"I am pleased that this jewel in the riding and the community is being renovated. It is important for Akwesasne residents to preserve this site, which also displays considerable archaeological value."

Carole Mallette, MNA for Huntingdon

