In the news release, Altrio's All-in-One Deal Execution Platform Sees Rapid Adoption Among Leading CRE Brokerages, issued 28-Oct-2025 by Altrio over PR Newswire, we are advised by the company that the list of real estate brokerages in the first paragraph has been updated. The complete, corrected release follows:

Altrio's All-in-One Deal Execution Platform Sees Rapid Adoption Among Leading CRE Brokerages

TORONTO, Oct. 28, 2025 /CNW/ - Altrio, a leading provider of technology for real estate capital markets, today announced that its innovative all-in-one deal execution platform has been rapidly adopted by dozens of capital markets teams across major commercial real estate brokerages, including CBRE, Cushman & Wakefield, Colliers, Newmark, Northmarq, and others.

The surge in adoption reflects a strong appetite among brokers for a simpler, more efficient way to manage their business. Historically, brokerage teams have relied on three or more disconnected systems -- including generic CRMs such as Salesforce or HubSpot, property marketing suites like LightBox RCM, and spreadsheets such as Excel or Smartsheet -- to handle their day-to-day operations. Altrio's platform brings all these capabilities together in one unified solution built specifically for the real estate capital markets.

Unlike generic CRMs, Altrio's platform was designed from the ground up for real estate professionals, eliminating the need for costly customization and allowing teams to work within an intuitive interface purpose-built for their workflow.

Since its launch at the end of 2024, the platform has seen significant product enhancements, most notably the August release of integrated property marketing features. These include native email campaign tools, online confidentiality agreement (CA) execution, and secure digital deal rooms -- enabling brokers to run the entire marketing process without leaving the platform.

Early adopters have already reported major gains in productivity and insight, leveraging the platform to harness client and market data as a competitive advantage, target and track investors on active deals, and efficiently manage the full end-to-end transaction lifecycle.

"We were looking for an easy-to-use platform, built for real estate brokers, that would allow us to centralize and simplify our technology stack," said Austin Heithcock at Northmarq, a leading brokerage. "Origin is the first platform we have used that does everything from CRM to property marketing all in one place."

"The overwhelming positive reception from the market has been very rewarding," said Raj Singh, CEO of Altrio. "We are looking forward to creating even more efficiency for brokers, investors, lenders, and all participants in the global real estate capital markets as we continue in our mission to bring this market online."

Origin's end-to-end deal management and marketing capabilities are available today for brokerage teams worldwide.

To learn more or request a demo, visit https://altrio.com/broker-platform.

About Altrio

Altrio is a technology company transforming how the global real estate capital markets operate. Its flagship platform, Origin, empowers investors, lenders, and brokers to streamline their deal sourcing, execution, and marketing processes in one integrated system. By digitizing and connecting global real estate markets, Altrio enables faster, smarter, and more collaborative deal-making.

https://altrio.com/

SOURCE Altrio

Media Contact: [email protected]