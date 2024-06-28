Jun 28, 2024, 17:39 ET
TORONTO, June 28, 2024 /CNW/ - In the news release, BMO Announces Cash and Reinvested Distributions for Certain BMO ETFs and ETF Series of BMO Mutual Funds for June 2024, issued June 20, 2024 by BMO Financial Group - Communications over Cision, the monthly cash distribution per unit amount for ticker symbol ZEQ was incorrect. The complete, corrected news release follows:
BMO Announces Cash and Reinvested Distributions for Certain BMO ETFs and ETF Series of BMO Mutual Funds for June 2024
BMO Asset Management Inc., as manager of the BMO ETFs, and BMO Investments Inc., as manager of the BMO Mutual Funds, today announced the June 2024 cash and reinvested distributions for unitholders of BMO ETFs and unitholders of ETF Series units of the BMO Mutual Funds (ETF Series) that distribute monthly and quarterly, as set out in the tables below. Unitholders of record of the BMO ETFs and ETF Series at the close of business on June 27, 2024 will receive cash or reinvested distributions payable on July 3, 2024.
The ex-dividend date and record date for all BMO ETFs and ETF Series of BMO Mutual Funds is June 27, 2024.
Details of the per unit cash distribution amount are as follows:
Monthly Distributions
|
FUND NAME
|
TICKER
|
CASH
|
BMO Aggregate Bond Index ETF
|
ZAG
|
$0.040
|
BMO Canadian MBS Index ETF
|
ZMBS
|
$0.037
|
BMO Discount Bond Index ETF
|
ZDB
|
$0.030
|
BMO Emerging Markets Bond Hedged to CAD Index ETF
|
ZEF
|
$0.045
|
BMO Equal Weight Banks Index ETF
|
ZEB
|
$0.140
|
BMO Equal Weight REITs Index ETF
|
ZRE
|
$0.090
|
BMO Equal Weight Utilities Index ETF
|
ZUT
|
$0.075
|
BMO ESG High Yield US Corporate Bond Index ETF
|
ESGH
|
$0.100
|
BMO ESG High Yield US Corporate Bond Index ETF (Hedged Units)
|
ESGH.F
|
$0.095
|
BMO High Yield US Corporate Bond Hedged to CAD Index ETF
|
ZHY
|
$0.056
|
BMO High Yield US Corporate Bond Index ETF
|
ZJK
|
$0.090
|
BMO High Yield US Corporate Bond Index ETF (USD Units)*
|
ZJK.U
|
$0.085
|
BMO Laddered Preferred Share Index ETF
|
ZPR
|
$0.045
|
BMO Laddered Preferred Share Index ETF (USD Units)*
|
ZPR.U
|
$0.075
|
BMO Long Corporate Bond Index ETF
|
ZLC
|
$0.060
|
BMO Long Federal Bond Index ETF
|
ZFL
|
$0.033
|
BMO Long Provincial Bond Index ETF
|
ZPL
|
$0.040
|
BMO Mid Corporate Bond Index ETF
|
ZCM
|
$0.050
|
BMO Mid Federal Bond Index ETF
|
ZFM
|
$0.028
|
BMO Mid Provincial Bond Index ETF
|
ZMP
|
$0.034
|
BMO Mid-Term US IG Corporate Bond Hedged to CAD Index ETF
|
ZMU
|
$0.042
|
BMO Mid-Term US IG Corporate Bond Index ETF
|
ZIC
|
$0.059
|
BMO Mid-Term US IG Corporate Bond Index ETF (USD Units)*
|
ZIC.U
|
$0.042
|
BMO Real Return Bond Index ETF
|
ZRR
|
$0.057
|
BMO Short Corporate Bond Index ETF
|
ZCS
|
$0.038
|
BMO Short Federal Bond Index ETF
|
ZFS
|
$0.025
|
BMO Short Provincial Bond Index ETF
|
ZPS
|
$0.030
|
BMO Short-Term US IG Corporate Bond Hedged to CAD Index ETF
|
ZSU
|
$0.038
|
BMO US Aggregate Bond Index ETF
|
ZUAG
|
$0.055
|
BMO US Aggregate Bond Index ETF (Hedged Units)
|
ZUAG.F
|
$0.055
|
BMO US Aggregate Bond Index ETF (USD Units)*
|
ZUAG.U
|
$0.055
|
BMO US Preferred Share Hedged to CAD Index ETF
|
ZHP
|
$0.097
|
BMO US Preferred Share Index ETF
|
ZUP
|
$0.109
|
BMO US Preferred Share Index ETF (USD Units)*
|
ZUP.U
|
$0.105
|
BMO Balanced ETF (Fixed Percentage Distribution Units)
|
ZBAL.T
|
$0.141
|
BMO Canadian Banks Accelerator ETF
|
ZEBA
|
$0.126
|
BMO Canadian Dividend ETF
|
ZDV
|
$0.070
|
BMO Canadian High Dividend Covered Call ETF
|
ZWC
|
$0.100
|
BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF
|
ZWB
|
$0.110
|
BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF (USD Units)*
|
ZWB.U
|
$0.140
|
BMO Covered Call Dow Jones Industrial Average Hedged to CAD ETF
|
ZWA
|
$0.130
|
BMO Covered Call Energy ETF
|
ZWEN
|
$0.220
|
BMO Covered Call Health Care ETF
|
ZWHC
|
$0.160
|
BMO Covered Call Technology ETF
|
ZWT
|
$0.150
|
BMO Covered Call US Banks ETF
|
ZWK
|
$0.145
|
BMO Covered Call Utilities ETF
|
ZWU
|
$0.070
|
BMO Europe High Dividend Covered Call ETF
|
ZWP
|
$0.105
|
BMO Europe High Dividend Covered Call Hedged to CAD ETF
|
ZWE
|
$0.120
|
BMO Floating Rate High Yield ETF
|
ZFH
|
$0.100
|
BMO Global High Dividend Covered Call ETF
|
ZWG
|
$0.175
|
BMO Growth ETF (Fixed Percentage Distribution Units)
|
ZGRO.T
|
$0.160
|
BMO International Dividend ETF
|
ZDI
|
$0.080
|
BMO International Dividend Hedged to CAD ETF
|
ZDH
|
$0.090
|
BMO Monthly Income ETF
|
ZMI
|
$0.070
|
BMO Monthly Income ETF (USD Units)*
|
ZMI.U
|
$0.120
|
BMO Premium Yield ETF
|
ZPAY
|
$0.160
|
BMO Premium Yield ETF (Hedged Units)
|
ZPAY.F
|
$0.155
|
BMO Premium Yield ETF (USD Units)*
|
ZPAY.U
|
$0.160
|
BMO Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF
|
ZST
|
$0.200
|
BMO Ultra Short-Term US Bond ETF (USD Units)*
|
ZUS.U
|
$0.205
|
BMO USD Cash Management ETF
|
ZUCM
|
$0.136
|
BMO USD Cash Management ETF (USD Units)*
|
ZUCM.U
|
$0.135
|
BMO US Dividend ETF
|
ZDY
|
$0.080
|
BMO US Dividend ETF (USD Units)*
|
ZDY.U
|
$0.060
|
BMO US Dividend Hedged to CAD ETF
|
ZUD
|
$0.055
|
BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF
|
ZWH
|
$0.100
|
BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF (USD Units)*
|
ZWH.U
|
$0.105
|
BMO US High Dividend Covered Call Hedged to CAD ETF
|
ZWS
|
$0.090
|
BMO US Put Write ETF
|
ZPW
|
$0.125
|
BMO US Put Write ETF (USD Units)*
|
ZPW.U
|
$0.125
|
BMO US Put Write Hedged to CAD ETF
|
ZPH
|
$0.120
|
BMO Global Enhanced Income Fund (ETF Series)
|
ZWQT
|
$0.085
|
BMO Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (Active ETF Series)
|
BGDV
|
$0.034
|
BMO Global REIT Fund (Active ETF Series)
|
BGRT
|
$0.055
|
BMO Money Market Fund (ETF Series)
|
ZMMK
|
$0.200
Quarterly Distributions
|
FUND NAME
|
TICKER
|
CASH
|
BMO BBB Corporate Bond Index ETF
|
ZBBB
|
$0.260
|
BMO Canadian Bank Income Index ETF
|
ZBI
|
$0.250
|
BMO Corporate Bond Index ETF
|
ZCB
|
$0.450
|
BMO Dow Jones Industrial Average Hedged to CAD Index ETF
|
ZDJ
|
$0.220
|
BMO Equal Weight Industrials Index ETF
|
ZIN
|
$0.150
|
BMO Equal Weight Oil & Gas Index ETF
|
ZEO
|
$0.700
|
BMO Equal Weight US Banks Hedged to CAD Index ETF
|
ZUB
|
$0.185
|
BMO Equal Weight US Banks Index ETF
|
ZBK
|
$0.195
|
BMO ESG Corporate Bond Index ETF
|
ESGB
|
$0.240
|
BMO ESG US Corporate Bond Hedged to CAD Index ETF
|
ESGF
|
$0.240
|
BMO Global Communications Index ETF
|
COMM
|
$0.110
|
BMO Global Consumer Discretionary Hedged to CAD Index ETF
|
DISC
|
$0.090
|
BMO Global Consumer Staples Hedged to CAD Index ETF
|
STPL
|
$0.140
|
BMO Global Infrastructure Index ETF
|
ZGI
|
$0.350
|
BMO Government Bond Index ETF
|
ZGB
|
$0.300
|
BMO High Quality Corporate Bond Index ETF
|
ZQB
|
$0.240
|
BMO Japan Index ETF
|
ZJPN
|
$0.160
|
BMO Japan Index ETF (Hedged Units)
|
ZJPN.F
|
$0.180
|
BMO Long-Term US Treasury Bond Index ETF
|
ZTL
|
$0.290
|
BMO Long-Term US Treasury Bond Index ETF (Hedged Units)
|
ZTL.F
|
$0.260
|
BMO Long-Term US Treasury Bond Index ETF (USD Units)*
|
ZTL.U
|
$0.280
|
BMO Mid-Term US Treasury Bond Index ETF
|
ZTM
|
$0.320
|
BMO Mid-Term US Treasury Bond Index ETF (USD Units)*
|
ZTM.U
|
$0.310
|
BMO MSCI ACWI Paris Aligned Climate Equity Index ETF
|
ZGRN
|
$0.130
|
BMO MSCI All Country World High Quality Index ETF
|
ZGQ
|
$0.170
|
BMO MSCI Canada ESG Leaders Index ETF
|
ESGA
|
$0.250
|
BMO MSCI Canada Value Index ETF
|
ZVC
|
$0.210
|
BMO MSCI EAFE ESG Leaders Index ETF
|
ESGE
|
$0.220
|
BMO MSCI EAFE Hedged to CAD Index ETF
|
ZDM
|
$0.200
|
BMO MSCI EAFE Index ETF
|
ZEA
|
$0.160
|
BMO MSCI Europe High Quality Hedged to CAD Index ETF
|
ZEQ
|
$0.140
|
BMO MSCI Global ESG Leaders Index ETF
|
ESGG
|
$0.150
|
BMO MSCI USA ESG Leaders Index ETF
|
ESGY
|
$0.120
|
BMO MSCI USA ESG Leaders Index ETF (Hedged Units)
|
ESGY.F
|
$0.110
|
BMO MSCI USA High Quality Index ETF
|
ZUQ
|
$0.140
|
BMO MSCI USA High Quality Index ETF (Hedged Units)
|
ZUQ.F
|
$0.090
|
BMO MSCI USA High Quality Index ETF (USD Units)*
|
ZUQ.U
|
$0.090
|
BMO MSCI USA Value Index ETF
|
ZVU
|
$0.180
|
BMO S&P 500 Hedged to CAD Index ETF
|
ZUE
|
$0.210
|
BMO S&P 500 Index ETF
|
ZSP
|
$0.220
|
BMO S&P 500 Index ETF (USD Units)*
|
ZSP.U
|
$0.170
|
BMO S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF
|
ZIU
|
$0.380
|
BMO S&P/TSX Capped Composite Index ETF
|
ZCN
|
$0.230
|
BMO S&P US Mid Cap Index ETF
|
ZMID
|
$0.140
|
BMO S&P US Mid Cap Index ETF (Hedged Units)
|
ZMID.F
|
$0.140
|
BMO S&P US Mid Cap Index ETF (USD Units)*
|
ZMID.U
|
$0.140
|
BMO S&P US Small Cap Index ETF
|
ZSML
|
$0.130
|
BMO S&P US Small Cap Index ETF (Hedged Units)
|
ZSML.F
|
$0.130
|
BMO S&P US Small Cap Index ETF (USD Units)*
|
ZSML.U
|
$0.130
|
BMO Short-Term Bond Index ETF
|
ZSB
|
$0.340
|
BMO Short-Term US TIPS Index ETF
|
ZTIP
|
$0.300
|
BMO Short-Term US TIPS Index ETF (Hedged Units)
|
ZTIP.F
|
$0.260
|
BMO Short-Term US TIPS Index ETF (USD Units)*
|
ZTIP.U
|
$0.260
|
BMO Short-Term US Treasury Bond Index ETF
|
ZTS
|
$0.280
|
BMO Short-Term US Treasury Bond Index ETF (USD Units)*
|
ZTS.U
|
$0.270
|
BMO US TIPS Index ETF
|
TIPS
|
$0.270
|
BMO US TIPS Index ETF (Hedged Units)
|
TIPS.F
|
$0.320
|
BMO US TIPS Index ETF (USD Units)*
|
TIPS.U
|
$0.270
|
BMO All-Equity ETF
|
ZEQT
|
$0.220
|
BMO Balanced ESG ETF
|
ZESG
|
$0.180
|
BMO Balanced ETF
|
ZBAL
|
$0.220
|
BMO Conservative ETF
|
ZCON
|
$0.220
|
BMO Corporate Discount Bond ETF
|
ZCDB
|
$0.140
|
BMO Global Agriculture ETF
|
ZEAT
|
$0.130
|
BMO Growth ETF
|
ZGRO
|
$0.220
|
BMO Long Short Canadian Equity ETF
|
ZLSC
|
$0.115
|
BMO Long Short US Equity ETF
|
ZLSU
|
$0.170
|
BMO Low Volatility Canadian Equity ETF
|
ZLB
|
$0.280
|
BMO Low Volatility International Equity ETF
|
ZLI
|
$0.160
|
BMO Low Volatility International Equity Hedged to CAD ETF
|
ZLD
|
$0.170
|
BMO Low Volatility US Equity ETF
|
ZLU
|
$0.270
|
BMO Low Volatility US Equity ETF (USD Units)*
|
ZLU.U
|
$0.200
|
BMO Low Volatility US Equity Hedged to CAD ETF
|
ZLH
|
$0.190
|
BMO Short-Term Discount Bond ETF
|
ZSDB
|
$0.100
|
BMO US Equity Accelerator Hedged to CAD ETF
|
ZUEA
|
$0.047
|
BMO US Equity Buffer Hedged to CAD ETF – January
|
ZJAN
|
$0.042
|
BMO US Equity Buffer Hedged to CAD ETF – April
|
ZAPR
|
$0.041
|
BMO US Equity Buffer Hedged to CAD ETF – October
|
ZOCT
|
$0.043
|
BMO Brookfield Global Real Estate Tech Fund (ETF Series)
|
TOWR
|
$0.120
|
BMO Brookfield Global Renewables Infrastructure Fund (ETF Series)
|
GRNI
|
$0.160
|
BMO Core Plus Bond Fund (ETF Series)
|
ZCPB
|
$0.200
|
BMO Global Infrastructure Fund (Active ETF Series)
|
BGIF
|
$0.145
|
BMO Global Innovators Fund (Active ETF Series)
|
BGIN
|
$0.020
|
BMO Global Strategic Bond Fund (ETF Series)
|
ZGSB
|
$0.300
|
BMO Sustainable Global Multi-Sector Bond Fund (ETF Series)
|
ZMSB
|
$0.250
|
BMO Tactical Dividend ETF Fund (ETF Series)
|
ZZZD
|
$0.300
Quarterly Distributions - Automatically Reinvested
The following quarterly cash distributions are distributed and automatically reinvested in additional Accumulating Units of the applicable BMO ETF, which are consolidated immediately.
|
FUND NAME
|
TICKER
|
REINVESTED
|
BMO Short Corporate Bond Index ETF (Accumulating Units)
|
ZCS.L
|
$0.200
|
BMO Short Federal Bond Index ETF (Accumulating Units)
|
ZFS.L
|
$0.130
|
BMO Short Provincial Bond Index ETF (Accumulating Units)
|
ZPS.L
|
$0.130
|
BMO Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (Accumulating Units)
|
ZST.L
|
$0.720
|
BMO Ultra Short-Term US Bond ETF (USD Accumulating Units)
|
ZUS.V
|
$0.750
*Cash distribution per unit ($) amounts are USD for ZJK.U, ZPR.U, ZIC.U, ZUAG.U, ZUP.U, ZWB.U, ZMI.U, ZPAY.U, ZUS.U, ZUCM.U, ZDY.U, ZWH.U, ZPW.U, ZTL.U, ZTM.U, ZUQ.U, ZSP.U, ZMID.U, ZSML.U, ZTIP.U, TIPS.U, ZTS.U, ZLU.U and ZUS.V.
Further information about BMO ETFs and ETF Series of the BMO Mutual Funds can be found at www.bmo.com/etfs.
Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investments in BMO ETFs and ETF Series of the BMO Mutual Funds. Please read the ETF facts or prospectus of the relevant BMO ETF or ETF Series before investing. BMO ETFs and ETF Series are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated.
For a summary of the risks of an investment in the BMO ETFs or ETF Series of the BMO Mutual Funds, please see the specific risks set out in the prospectus. BMO ETFs and ETF Series trade like stocks, fluctuate in market value and may trade at a discount to their net asset value, which may increase the risk of loss.
BMO ETFs are managed by BMO Asset Management Inc., which is an investment fund manager and a portfolio manager, and a separate legal entity from Bank of Montreal. ETF Series of the BMO Mutual Funds are managed by BMO Investments Inc., which is an investment fund manager and a separate legal entity from Bank of Montreal.
Distributions are not guaranteed and may fluctuate. Distribution rates may change without notice (up or down) depending on market conditions. The payment of distributions should not be confused with an investment fund's performance, rate of return or yield. If distributions paid by an investment fund are greater than the performance of the fund, your original investment will shrink. Distributions paid as a result of capital gains realized by an investment fund, and income and dividends earned by an investment fund, are taxable in your hands in the year they are paid. Your adjusted cost base will be reduced by the amount of any returns of capital. If your adjusted cost base goes below zero, you will have to pay capital gains tax on the amount below zero. Please refer to the distribution policy for the relevant BMO ETF or ETF Series set out in its prospectus.
Cash distributions, if any, on units of a BMO ETF or an ETF Series (other than accumulating units or units subject to a distribution reinvestment plan) are expected to be paid primarily out of dividends or distributions, and other income or gains, received by the BMO ETF or ETF Series less the expenses of the BMO ETF or ETF Series, but may also consist of non-taxable amounts including returns of capital, which may be paid in the manager's sole discretion. To the extent that the expenses of a BMO ETF or an ETF Series exceed the income generated by such BMO ETF or ETF Series in any given month, quarter or year, as the case may be, it is not expected that a monthly, quarterly, or annual distribution will be paid. Distributions, if any, in respect of the accumulating units of BMO Short Corporate Bond Index ETF, BMO Short Federal Bond Index ETF, BMO Short Provincial Bond Index ETF, BMO Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF and BMO Ultra Short-Term US Bond ETF will be automatically reinvested in additional accumulating units of the applicable BMO ETF. Following each distribution, the number of accumulating units of the applicable BMO ETF or ETF Series will be immediately consolidated so that the number of outstanding accumulating units of the applicable BMO ETF or ETF Series will be the same as the number of outstanding accumulating units before the distribution. Non-resident unitholders may have the number of securities reduced due to withholding tax. Certain BMO ETFs and ETF Series have adopted a distribution reinvestment plan, which provides that a unitholder may elect to automatically reinvest all cash distributions paid on units held by that unitholder in additional units of the applicable BMO ETF or ETF Series in accordance with the terms of the distribution reinvestment plan. For further information, see the distribution policy for the relevant BMO ETF or ETF Series set out in its prospectus.
Certain indices are a product of S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC or its affiliates ("SPDJI"),and have been licensed for use by BMO Asset Management Inc. S&P®, S&P 500®, US 500, The 500, iBoxx®, iTraxx® and CDX® are trademarks of S&P Global, Inc. or its affiliates ("S&P") and Dow Jones® is a registered trademark of Dow Jones Trademark Holdings LLC ("Dow Jones"), and these trademarks have been licensed for use by SPDJI and sublicensed for certain purposes by the manager. These BMO Index ETFs are not sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by SPDJI, Dow Jones, S&P, their respective affiliates, and none of such parties make any representation regarding the advisability of investing in such product(s) nor do they have any liability for any errors, omissions, or interruptions of the relevant index.
The BMO ETFs or securities referred to herein are not sponsored, endorsed or promoted by MSCI Inc. ("MSCI"), and MSCI bears no liability with respect to any such BMO ETFs or securities or any index on which such BMO ETFs or securities are based. The prospectus of the BMO ETFs contains a more detailed description of the limited relationship MSCI has with BMO Asset Management Inc. and any related BMO ETFs.
"BMO (M-bar roundel symbol)" is a registered trademark of Bank of Montreal, used under licence.
