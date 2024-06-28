TORONTO, June 28, 2024 /CNW/ - In the news release, BMO Announces Cash and Reinvested Distributions for Certain BMO ETFs and ETF Series of BMO Mutual Funds for June 2024, issued June 20, 2024 by BMO Financial Group - Communications over Cision, the monthly cash distribution per unit amount for ticker symbol ZEQ was incorrect. The complete, corrected news release follows:

BMO Announces Cash and Reinvested Distributions for Certain BMO ETFs and ETF Series of BMO Mutual Funds for June 2024

BMO Asset Management Inc., as manager of the BMO ETFs, and BMO Investments Inc., as manager of the BMO Mutual Funds, today announced the June 2024 cash and reinvested distributions for unitholders of BMO ETFs and unitholders of ETF Series units of the BMO Mutual Funds (ETF Series) that distribute monthly and quarterly, as set out in the tables below. Unitholders of record of the BMO ETFs and ETF Series at the close of business on June 27, 2024 will receive cash or reinvested distributions payable on July 3, 2024.

The ex-dividend date and record date for all BMO ETFs and ETF Series of BMO Mutual Funds is June 27, 2024.

Details of the per unit cash distribution amount are as follows:

Monthly Distributions

FUND NAME TICKER CASH

DISTRIBUTION

PER UNIT BMO Aggregate Bond Index ETF ZAG $0.040 BMO Canadian MBS Index ETF ZMBS $0.037 BMO Discount Bond Index ETF ZDB $0.030 BMO Emerging Markets Bond Hedged to CAD Index ETF ZEF $0.045 BMO Equal Weight Banks Index ETF ZEB $0.140 BMO Equal Weight REITs Index ETF ZRE $0.090 BMO Equal Weight Utilities Index ETF ZUT $0.075 BMO ESG High Yield US Corporate Bond Index ETF ESGH $0.100 BMO ESG High Yield US Corporate Bond Index ETF (Hedged Units) ESGH.F $0.095 BMO High Yield US Corporate Bond Hedged to CAD Index ETF ZHY $0.056 BMO High Yield US Corporate Bond Index ETF ZJK $0.090 BMO High Yield US Corporate Bond Index ETF (USD Units)* ZJK.U $0.085 BMO Laddered Preferred Share Index ETF ZPR $0.045 BMO Laddered Preferred Share Index ETF (USD Units)* ZPR.U $0.075 BMO Long Corporate Bond Index ETF ZLC $0.060 BMO Long Federal Bond Index ETF ZFL $0.033 BMO Long Provincial Bond Index ETF ZPL $0.040 BMO Mid Corporate Bond Index ETF ZCM $0.050 BMO Mid Federal Bond Index ETF ZFM $0.028 BMO Mid Provincial Bond Index ETF ZMP $0.034 BMO Mid-Term US IG Corporate Bond Hedged to CAD Index ETF ZMU $0.042 BMO Mid-Term US IG Corporate Bond Index ETF ZIC $0.059 BMO Mid-Term US IG Corporate Bond Index ETF (USD Units)* ZIC.U $0.042 BMO Real Return Bond Index ETF ZRR $0.057 BMO Short Corporate Bond Index ETF ZCS $0.038 BMO Short Federal Bond Index ETF ZFS $0.025 BMO Short Provincial Bond Index ETF ZPS $0.030 BMO Short-Term US IG Corporate Bond Hedged to CAD Index ETF ZSU $0.038 BMO US Aggregate Bond Index ETF ZUAG $0.055 BMO US Aggregate Bond Index ETF (Hedged Units) ZUAG.F $0.055 BMO US Aggregate Bond Index ETF (USD Units)* ZUAG.U $0.055 BMO US Preferred Share Hedged to CAD Index ETF ZHP $0.097 BMO US Preferred Share Index ETF ZUP $0.109 BMO US Preferred Share Index ETF (USD Units)* ZUP.U $0.105 BMO Balanced ETF (Fixed Percentage Distribution Units) ZBAL.T $0.141 BMO Canadian Banks Accelerator ETF ZEBA $0.126 BMO Canadian Dividend ETF ZDV $0.070 BMO Canadian High Dividend Covered Call ETF ZWC $0.100 BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF ZWB $0.110 BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF (USD Units)* ZWB.U $0.140 BMO Covered Call Dow Jones Industrial Average Hedged to CAD ETF ZWA $0.130 BMO Covered Call Energy ETF ZWEN $0.220 BMO Covered Call Health Care ETF ZWHC $0.160 BMO Covered Call Technology ETF ZWT $0.150 BMO Covered Call US Banks ETF ZWK $0.145 BMO Covered Call Utilities ETF ZWU $0.070 BMO Europe High Dividend Covered Call ETF ZWP $0.105 BMO Europe High Dividend Covered Call Hedged to CAD ETF ZWE $0.120 BMO Floating Rate High Yield ETF ZFH $0.100 BMO Global High Dividend Covered Call ETF ZWG $0.175 BMO Growth ETF (Fixed Percentage Distribution Units) ZGRO.T $0.160 BMO International Dividend ETF ZDI $0.080 BMO International Dividend Hedged to CAD ETF ZDH $0.090 BMO Monthly Income ETF ZMI $0.070 BMO Monthly Income ETF (USD Units)* ZMI.U $0.120 BMO Premium Yield ETF ZPAY $0.160 BMO Premium Yield ETF (Hedged Units) ZPAY.F $0.155 BMO Premium Yield ETF (USD Units)* ZPAY.U $0.160 BMO Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF ZST $0.200 BMO Ultra Short-Term US Bond ETF (USD Units)* ZUS.U $0.205 BMO USD Cash Management ETF ZUCM $0.136 BMO USD Cash Management ETF (USD Units)* ZUCM.U $0.135 BMO US Dividend ETF ZDY $0.080 BMO US Dividend ETF (USD Units)* ZDY.U $0.060 BMO US Dividend Hedged to CAD ETF ZUD $0.055 BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF ZWH $0.100 BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF (USD Units)* ZWH.U $0.105 BMO US High Dividend Covered Call Hedged to CAD ETF ZWS $0.090 BMO US Put Write ETF ZPW $0.125 BMO US Put Write ETF (USD Units)* ZPW.U $0.125 BMO US Put Write Hedged to CAD ETF ZPH $0.120 BMO Global Enhanced Income Fund (ETF Series) ZWQT $0.085 BMO Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (Active ETF Series) BGDV $0.034 BMO Global REIT Fund (Active ETF Series) BGRT $0.055 BMO Money Market Fund (ETF Series) ZMMK $0.200

Quarterly Distributions

FUND NAME TICKER CASH

DISTRIBUTION

PER UNIT BMO BBB Corporate Bond Index ETF ZBBB $0.260 BMO Canadian Bank Income Index ETF ZBI $0.250 BMO Corporate Bond Index ETF ZCB $0.450 BMO Dow Jones Industrial Average Hedged to CAD Index ETF ZDJ $0.220 BMO Equal Weight Industrials Index ETF ZIN $0.150 BMO Equal Weight Oil & Gas Index ETF ZEO $0.700 BMO Equal Weight US Banks Hedged to CAD Index ETF ZUB $0.185 BMO Equal Weight US Banks Index ETF ZBK $0.195 BMO ESG Corporate Bond Index ETF ESGB $0.240 BMO ESG US Corporate Bond Hedged to CAD Index ETF ESGF $0.240 BMO Global Communications Index ETF COMM $0.110 BMO Global Consumer Discretionary Hedged to CAD Index ETF DISC $0.090 BMO Global Consumer Staples Hedged to CAD Index ETF STPL $0.140 BMO Global Infrastructure Index ETF ZGI $0.350 BMO Government Bond Index ETF ZGB $0.300 BMO High Quality Corporate Bond Index ETF ZQB $0.240 BMO Japan Index ETF ZJPN $0.160 BMO Japan Index ETF (Hedged Units) ZJPN.F $0.180 BMO Long-Term US Treasury Bond Index ETF ZTL $0.290 BMO Long-Term US Treasury Bond Index ETF (Hedged Units) ZTL.F $0.260 BMO Long-Term US Treasury Bond Index ETF (USD Units)* ZTL.U $0.280 BMO Mid-Term US Treasury Bond Index ETF ZTM $0.320 BMO Mid-Term US Treasury Bond Index ETF (USD Units)* ZTM.U $0.310 BMO MSCI ACWI Paris Aligned Climate Equity Index ETF ZGRN $0.130 BMO MSCI All Country World High Quality Index ETF ZGQ $0.170 BMO MSCI Canada ESG Leaders Index ETF ESGA $0.250 BMO MSCI Canada Value Index ETF ZVC $0.210 BMO MSCI EAFE ESG Leaders Index ETF ESGE $0.220 BMO MSCI EAFE Hedged to CAD Index ETF ZDM $0.200 BMO MSCI EAFE Index ETF ZEA $0.160 BMO MSCI Europe High Quality Hedged to CAD Index ETF ZEQ $0.140 BMO MSCI Global ESG Leaders Index ETF ESGG $0.150 BMO MSCI USA ESG Leaders Index ETF ESGY $0.120 BMO MSCI USA ESG Leaders Index ETF (Hedged Units) ESGY.F $0.110 BMO MSCI USA High Quality Index ETF ZUQ $0.140 BMO MSCI USA High Quality Index ETF (Hedged Units) ZUQ.F $0.090 BMO MSCI USA High Quality Index ETF (USD Units)* ZUQ.U $0.090 BMO MSCI USA Value Index ETF ZVU $0.180 BMO S&P 500 Hedged to CAD Index ETF ZUE $0.210 BMO S&P 500 Index ETF ZSP $0.220 BMO S&P 500 Index ETF (USD Units)* ZSP.U $0.170 BMO S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF ZIU $0.380 BMO S&P/TSX Capped Composite Index ETF ZCN $0.230 BMO S&P US Mid Cap Index ETF ZMID $0.140 BMO S&P US Mid Cap Index ETF (Hedged Units) ZMID.F $0.140 BMO S&P US Mid Cap Index ETF (USD Units)* ZMID.U $0.140 BMO S&P US Small Cap Index ETF ZSML $0.130 BMO S&P US Small Cap Index ETF (Hedged Units) ZSML.F $0.130 BMO S&P US Small Cap Index ETF (USD Units)* ZSML.U $0.130 BMO Short-Term Bond Index ETF ZSB $0.340 BMO Short-Term US TIPS Index ETF ZTIP $0.300 BMO Short-Term US TIPS Index ETF (Hedged Units) ZTIP.F $0.260 BMO Short-Term US TIPS Index ETF (USD Units)* ZTIP.U $0.260 BMO Short-Term US Treasury Bond Index ETF ZTS $0.280 BMO Short-Term US Treasury Bond Index ETF (USD Units)* ZTS.U $0.270 BMO US TIPS Index ETF TIPS $0.270 BMO US TIPS Index ETF (Hedged Units) TIPS.F $0.320 BMO US TIPS Index ETF (USD Units)* TIPS.U $0.270 BMO All-Equity ETF ZEQT $0.220 BMO Balanced ESG ETF ZESG $0.180 BMO Balanced ETF ZBAL $0.220 BMO Conservative ETF ZCON $0.220 BMO Corporate Discount Bond ETF ZCDB $0.140 BMO Global Agriculture ETF ZEAT $0.130 BMO Growth ETF ZGRO $0.220 BMO Long Short Canadian Equity ETF ZLSC $0.115 BMO Long Short US Equity ETF ZLSU $0.170 BMO Low Volatility Canadian Equity ETF ZLB $0.280 BMO Low Volatility International Equity ETF ZLI $0.160 BMO Low Volatility International Equity Hedged to CAD ETF ZLD $0.170 BMO Low Volatility US Equity ETF ZLU $0.270 BMO Low Volatility US Equity ETF (USD Units)* ZLU.U $0.200 BMO Low Volatility US Equity Hedged to CAD ETF ZLH $0.190 BMO Short-Term Discount Bond ETF ZSDB $0.100 BMO US Equity Accelerator Hedged to CAD ETF ZUEA $0.047 BMO US Equity Buffer Hedged to CAD ETF – January ZJAN $0.042 BMO US Equity Buffer Hedged to CAD ETF – April ZAPR $0.041 BMO US Equity Buffer Hedged to CAD ETF – October ZOCT $0.043 BMO Brookfield Global Real Estate Tech Fund (ETF Series) TOWR $0.120 BMO Brookfield Global Renewables Infrastructure Fund (ETF Series) GRNI $0.160 BMO Core Plus Bond Fund (ETF Series) ZCPB $0.200 BMO Global Infrastructure Fund (Active ETF Series) BGIF $0.145 BMO Global Innovators Fund (Active ETF Series) BGIN $0.020 BMO Global Strategic Bond Fund (ETF Series) ZGSB $0.300 BMO Sustainable Global Multi-Sector Bond Fund (ETF Series) ZMSB $0.250 BMO Tactical Dividend ETF Fund (ETF Series) ZZZD $0.300

Quarterly Distributions - Automatically Reinvested

The following quarterly cash distributions are distributed and automatically reinvested in additional Accumulating Units of the applicable BMO ETF, which are consolidated immediately.

FUND NAME TICKER REINVESTED

DISTRIBUTION

PER UNIT ($) BMO Short Corporate Bond Index ETF (Accumulating Units) ZCS.L $0.200 BMO Short Federal Bond Index ETF (Accumulating Units) ZFS.L $0.130 BMO Short Provincial Bond Index ETF (Accumulating Units) ZPS.L $0.130 BMO Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (Accumulating Units) ZST.L $0.720 BMO Ultra Short-Term US Bond ETF (USD Accumulating Units) ZUS.V $0.750

*Cash distribution per unit ($) amounts are USD for ZJK.U, ZPR.U, ZIC.U, ZUAG.U, ZUP.U, ZWB.U, ZMI.U, ZPAY.U, ZUS.U, ZUCM.U, ZDY.U, ZWH.U, ZPW.U, ZTL.U, ZTM.U, ZUQ.U, ZSP.U, ZMID.U, ZSML.U, ZTIP.U, TIPS.U, ZTS.U, ZLU.U and ZUS.V.

Further information about BMO ETFs and ETF Series of the BMO Mutual Funds can be found at www.bmo.com/etfs.

Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investments in BMO ETFs and ETF Series of the BMO Mutual Funds. Please read the ETF facts or prospectus of the relevant BMO ETF or ETF Series before investing. BMO ETFs and ETF Series are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated.

For a summary of the risks of an investment in the BMO ETFs or ETF Series of the BMO Mutual Funds, please see the specific risks set out in the prospectus. BMO ETFs and ETF Series trade like stocks, fluctuate in market value and may trade at a discount to their net asset value, which may increase the risk of loss.

BMO ETFs are managed by BMO Asset Management Inc., which is an investment fund manager and a portfolio manager, and a separate legal entity from Bank of Montreal. ETF Series of the BMO Mutual Funds are managed by BMO Investments Inc., which is an investment fund manager and a separate legal entity from Bank of Montreal.

Distributions are not guaranteed and may fluctuate. Distribution rates may change without notice (up or down) depending on market conditions. The payment of distributions should not be confused with an investment fund's performance, rate of return or yield. If distributions paid by an investment fund are greater than the performance of the fund, your original investment will shrink. Distributions paid as a result of capital gains realized by an investment fund, and income and dividends earned by an investment fund, are taxable in your hands in the year they are paid. Your adjusted cost base will be reduced by the amount of any returns of capital. If your adjusted cost base goes below zero, you will have to pay capital gains tax on the amount below zero. Please refer to the distribution policy for the relevant BMO ETF or ETF Series set out in its prospectus.

Cash distributions, if any, on units of a BMO ETF or an ETF Series (other than accumulating units or units subject to a distribution reinvestment plan) are expected to be paid primarily out of dividends or distributions, and other income or gains, received by the BMO ETF or ETF Series less the expenses of the BMO ETF or ETF Series, but may also consist of non-taxable amounts including returns of capital, which may be paid in the manager's sole discretion. To the extent that the expenses of a BMO ETF or an ETF Series exceed the income generated by such BMO ETF or ETF Series in any given month, quarter or year, as the case may be, it is not expected that a monthly, quarterly, or annual distribution will be paid. Distributions, if any, in respect of the accumulating units of BMO Short Corporate Bond Index ETF, BMO Short Federal Bond Index ETF, BMO Short Provincial Bond Index ETF, BMO Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF and BMO Ultra Short-Term US Bond ETF will be automatically reinvested in additional accumulating units of the applicable BMO ETF. Following each distribution, the number of accumulating units of the applicable BMO ETF or ETF Series will be immediately consolidated so that the number of outstanding accumulating units of the applicable BMO ETF or ETF Series will be the same as the number of outstanding accumulating units before the distribution. Non-resident unitholders may have the number of securities reduced due to withholding tax. Certain BMO ETFs and ETF Series have adopted a distribution reinvestment plan, which provides that a unitholder may elect to automatically reinvest all cash distributions paid on units held by that unitholder in additional units of the applicable BMO ETF or ETF Series in accordance with the terms of the distribution reinvestment plan. For further information, see the distribution policy for the relevant BMO ETF or ETF Series set out in its prospectus.

Certain indices are a product of S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC or its affiliates ("SPDJI"),and have been licensed for use by BMO Asset Management Inc. S&P®, S&P 500®, US 500, The 500, iBoxx®, iTraxx® and CDX® are trademarks of S&P Global, Inc. or its affiliates ("S&P") and Dow Jones® is a registered trademark of Dow Jones Trademark Holdings LLC ("Dow Jones"), and these trademarks have been licensed for use by SPDJI and sublicensed for certain purposes by the manager. These BMO Index ETFs are not sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by SPDJI, Dow Jones, S&P, their respective affiliates, and none of such parties make any representation regarding the advisability of investing in such product(s) nor do they have any liability for any errors, omissions, or interruptions of the relevant index.

The BMO ETFs or securities referred to herein are not sponsored, endorsed or promoted by MSCI Inc. ("MSCI"), and MSCI bears no liability with respect to any such BMO ETFs or securities or any index on which such BMO ETFs or securities are based. The prospectus of the BMO ETFs contains a more detailed description of the limited relationship MSCI has with BMO Asset Management Inc. and any related BMO ETFs.

"BMO (M-bar roundel symbol)" is a registered trademark of Bank of Montreal, used under licence.

About BMO Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs)

BMO Exchange Traded Funds has been an ETF provider in Canada for 15 years, with over 100 strategies, over 22 per cent market share in Canada, and $107 billion in assets under management1. BMO ETFs are designed to stay ahead of market trends and provide compelling solutions to help advisors and investors. This includes a comprehensive suite of ETFs developed in Canada for Canadians, such as cost-effective core equity ETFs following market leading indexes, and a broad range of fixed income ETFs; solution-based ETFs responding to client demand; and innovation with smart beta ETFs, as well as combining active and passive investing with ETF series of active mutual funds.

1Morningstar, May 2024

About BMO Financial Group

BMO Financial Group is the eighth largest bank in North America by assets, with total assets of $1.4 trillion as of April 30, 2024. Serving customers for 200 years and counting, BMO is a diverse team of highly engaged employees providing a broad range of personal and commercial banking, wealth management, global markets and investment banking products and services to 13 million customers across Canada, the United States, and in select markets globally. Driven by a single purpose, to Boldly Grow the Good in business and life, BMO is committed to driving positive change in the world, and making progress for a thriving economy, sustainable future, and inclusive society.

