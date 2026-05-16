In the news release, Settlement Reached with Environment and Climate Change Canada - ArcelorMittal Mining Canada Confirms More Than $400 Million Invested to Permanently Resolve Issues, issued 15-May-2026 by ArcelorMittal Exploitation minière Canada s.e.n.c. over PR Newswire, we are advised by the company that the Appendix section, along with a paragraph referencing the appendix, has been removed. The complete, corrected release follows:

Settlement Reached with Environment and Climate Change Canada - ArcelorMittal Mining Canada Confirms More Than $400 Million Invested to Permanently Resolve Issues

MONTREAL, May 15, 2026 /CNW/ - ArcelorMittal Mining Canada G.P. ("ArcelorMittal") today announced that it has reached a settlement with Environment and Climate Change Canada ("ECCC") regarding water management practices at its Mont-Wright and Fire Lake mining operations.

Under the terms of the settlement, ArcelorMittal Mining Canada will pay a total of CDN $100 million in connection with matters arising between 2014 and 2022 concerning the interpretation and application of the Metal and Diamond Mining Effluent Regulations and the Fisheries Act, as in force during the relevant period. Of this amount, a fine of CDN $100 will be paid to the Receiver General for Canada, with the balance directed to the Government of Canada's Environmental Damages Fund.

The underlying charges related to discharges of suspended matter, and in certain cases with the presence of nickel and zinc -- but no harmful chemical materials -- from ArcelorMittal's mining operations. Notably, 96% of the infractions to which ArcelorMittal pleaded guilty occurred in 2018 or earlier. Since that time, ArcelorMittal has invested more than CDN $400 million in comprehensive, long-term water control and treatment infrastructure to address operational and environmental water challenges both on site and in the surrounding areas. With these projects now complete, ArcelorMittal remains focused on further strengthening its environmental stewardship and sustainable development practices.

"The settlement reached and announced today will mark the end of this chapter", said Mapi Mobwano, President and Chief Executive Officer of ArcelorMittal Mining Canada. "We are committed to improving the environmental performance of our operations. The majority of the issues associated with this claim occurred 8 years ago or more and since then we have invested CDN $400 million to improve water issues on site. This includes, among other projects, the CDN $162 million invested in Mont-Wright for the construction of the Nipi water treatment facility, along with a runoff water capture ditch network. I am confident that the steps we have taken will avoid such situations in the future. The communities around our operations are extremely important to us and we will continue to ensure that we are taking the right decisions to protect the environment."

About ArcelorMittal Mining Canada G.P.

ArcelorMittal Mining Canada G.P. operates mining facilities in the province of Quebec, including the Mont-Wright and Fire Lake mines. The Company is committed to responsible mining practices and to the protection of the environment and the communities in which it operates.

SOURCE ArcelorMittal Exploitation minière Canada s.e.n.c.

Source: Annie Paré, Director, Communications, ArcelorMittal Mining Canada G.P., [email protected]