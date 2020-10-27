"Better HR Makes Business Better" - Human Resources Professionals Association launches new brand

TORONTO, Oct. 27, 2020 /CNW/ - Today, the Human Resources Professionals Association (HRPA) is proud to announce the launch of its new brand identity, design and website: www.hrpa.ca. Through the statement – Better HR Makes Business Better – the Association aims to elevate public awareness, trust, and confidence in the HR profession in Ontario.

After ten months of stakeholder consultations and design work, we've crafted a brand personality that is Ambitious, Bold, Strategic, and Inspiring. HRPA's core audiences include regulated HR Professionals, CEOs and Business Leaders, Academia, Students, Governments and the Public. All have unique wants and needs from the Association and we're committed to deliver value with unparalleled professionalism.

Louise Taylor Green, CEO of the HRPA said: "HPRA stands against broken workplaces. HR is no longer a back-office function. HR is driving organizational transformation and culture. We want business and the public to know and believe in our value because regulated HR professionals have the advanced skills essential necessary for workplaces to thrive. We exist because Better HR Makes Business Better."

The launch will be supported by a new ad campaign featuring the tag line, "HR is Evolving - Level Up." The campaign will increase public awareness of the HR Profession and the important role that HRPA plays in regulating its members in the public interest. HRPA wants employers and the public to know that its members are experts at implementing modern people practices at the pace of, and in response to, the dynamic forces facing workplaces today.

Taylor Green continued: "HRPA members lead and shape the highest performing workforces, setting them up to handle whatever challenges come their way. Our members understand the complexities of organizational issues like few other professions".

Today, leaders turn to HR professionals to guide them through what is most pressing, such as: the pandemic response; addressing issues of systemic racism; enhancing programs that bolster equity, diversity and inclusion; accelerating change adoption while implementing remote work and other organizational change; attending to physical and mental well-being at work; implementing talent programs that retain the best and brightest people; and upgrading skills and capabilities through learning and development that prepares workers and workplaces to thrive. All of these actions underscore the value and impact of the HR profession.

