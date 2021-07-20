(AUDIO ENHANCED) Mission Ready CEO Buck Marshall Provides Update on MarketRadio

[LINK]

"To date, we've seen government spending down significantly as compared to previous years. The key here is that awards are still to come. The government has an allocated budget and a defined timeframe during which it must be spent. Based on the amount spent so far this year, we expect the government to release a significant amount of money before the end of the fiscal year, which represents a tremendous opportunity for us to work diligently to capture additional contracts for a strong third and fourth quarter," said Buck Marshall, President and CEO of Mission Ready. "Mission Ready's innovation and manufacturing capabilities, time-proven government contracting infrastructure, and top-tier commercial sales team are momentous value drivers that will undoubtedly be the springboards to our success in reaching new heights as a Company."

Buck Marshall highlighted the following points:

Q1 2021 Financials were the result of financial acumen coupled with front-line sales efforts, the elimination of uncertainties, and a reduction in unnecessary expenses.





C&T gown contract was the primary driver of revenue for Q1 2021, and to date, all orders have been successfully fulfilled.





In addition to numerous solicitation responses recently submitted by the Company, Unifire continues to bid on new contract opportunities, and is well positioned to respond quickly and effectively to the anticipated increase in government spending leading up to the US Government fiscal year end date being September 30 .





. Unifire continues to generate orders and a steady revenue stream through its GSA Schedules.





Skip Church's realignment to oversee PTF Manufacturing has proven successful to date, generating increased sales of body armor and related products.





About Mission Ready Solutions Inc.

Mission Ready specializes in providing comprehensive government contracting solutions through its privileged access to a host of federal contracting vehicles, including Multiple Award Schedule ("MAS") contracts awarded and administered by the United States General Services Administration ("GSA").

Mission Ready's wholly-owned subsidiary, Unifire, Inc. ("Unifire"), is a designated Small Business and an industry-leading manufacturer and distributor of over 1.5 million military, fire and first-responder products. With extensive knowledge and experience in providing turnkey solutions to the United States Federal Government, Unifire utilizes its time-proven industry relationships and proprietary technology infrastructure to efficiently source and deliver critical, life-saving products in cooperation with government program managers, military and federal contracting offices, base supply centers, and other federal, state and local supply agencies.

Mission Ready Solutions Inc.

(Signed "Buck L. Marshall")

Buck L. Marshall

President, CEO and Director

T: +1 (877) 479.7778

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "expect", "intend", "estimate", "forecast", "project", "budget", "schedule", "may", "will", "could", "might", "should" or variations of such words or similar words or expressions. Forward-looking information is based on reasonable assumptions that have been made by Mission Ready Solutions Inc. as at the date of such information and is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of Mission Ready Solutions Inc. to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Mission Ready Solutions Inc. does not undertake to update any forward-looking information that is included herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

