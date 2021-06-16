﻿ All-New 2022 Civic Sedan Arrives at Honda Dealerships Today, Raising Compact Sedan Game

"The Civic has been Canada's best-selling passenger car for 23 years for many reasons, it's among the safest, most reliable, and fun to drive cars on the road and is built in Alliston, Ontario," says Steve Hui, assistant vice president sales and marketing for Honda Canada. "The new Civic raises the bar in design, performance, safety and technology, continuing to set the standard in its class."

Civic Sedan is the first in a series of new 11th-generation Civic variants that will include Hatchback, and high-performance Si and Type-R models.

2022 Honda Civic Sedan Pricing

Trim Engine MSRP 1 MSRP Plus $1,700 Freight and PDIii LX 2.0L $24,465 $26,165 EX 2.0L $26,765 $28,465 Sport 2.0L $27,865 $29,565 Touring 1.5 Turbo $30,265 $31,965

Improvements Everywhere

Every 2022 Civic Sedan benefits from extensive improvements to the body, chassis and powertrain, safety technology, interior and exterior design quality, and overall driving refinement.

In addition, all 2022 Civics come standard with an expanded Honda Sensing® suite of driver-assistive and safety technology that adds Blind spot information system, Traffic Jam Assist and a smoother, more natural feeling to functions, such as Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) and the Lane Keeping Assist System (LKAS). A rear seat reminder and rear seatbelt reminder are also new and standard across the line-up.

Civic LX ($24,465) comes with a naturally aspirated 2.0-litre 4-cylinder engine and a continuously variable automatic transmission (CVT). The combination is smooth and responsive, and with 158-horsepower (@ 6,500 rpm, SAE net), it offers the highest standard power output in its class while also netting a 3% improvement in combined fuel economy. Also standard is an easy-to-use 7-inch colour touchscreen with Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto™ integration, push-button start, remote engine start, partial digital instrumentation, and LED headlights.

Civic EX ($26,765) enhances the LX improvements with the addition of style and comfort features like 16" alloy wheels, a one-touch power sliding moonroof, heated steering wheel and dual zone climate control.

Civic Sport ($27,865) takes it up a notch with its own styling flair featuring bespoke 18-inch wheels with low-profile tires, black exterior accents, and a chrome exhaust finisher. Inside, Sport-specific seating surfaces, paddle shifters, sport pedals, and a new Sport driving mode are standard.

At $30,265, Touring receives a host of new or revised features, including a new, larger 9-inch colour touchscreen display with wireless Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto™ integration, a Civic-first Bose premium sound system, a new 10.2-inch all-digital and customizable instrument display, front and rear parking sensors, Sport driving mode, wireless smartphone charging and LED fog lights. Touring also adds Civic's first implementation of low-speed braking control.

Complete details on the all-new 2022 Honda Civic Sedan, including a full list of specs and features, https://www.honda.ca/civic_sedan

About Honda Canada

Honda Canada Inc. was founded in 1969 and is the parent company for both Honda and Acura vehicle brands in Canada. Since 1986, the company has produced Honda engines and more than nine million cars and light trucks at its Alliston, Ontario manufacturing facilities, where the Honda CR-V and Honda Civic are currently built. Honda Canada has invested more than $4.7 billion in Canada, and each year it sources nearly $2.1 billion in goods and services from Canadian suppliers. Honda Canada has sold more than five million Honda and Acura passenger cars and light trucks in Canada. For more information on Honda Canada, please visit www.hondacanada.ca .

1 Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) excluding tax, license, registration, $1,700 freight and PDI charge and options. Dealer prices may vary. ii MSRP plus $1,700 Freight and PDI charge, excluding tax, license, registration and options. Dealer prices may vary.

