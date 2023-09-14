LONDON, Sept. 14, 2023 /CNW/ -- OANDA, a global leader in online multi-asset trading services, currency data and analytics, has announced the appointment of Robert Lewandowski as its global brand ambassador.

The world-class footballer plays as a striker for La Liga club FC Barcelona and captains the Polish national team. Recognised for his professionalism, positioning, technique, and finishing, Lewandowski is regarded as one of the best strikers of his generation, as well as one of the most successful players in Bundesliga and Bayern Munich history. A prolific goalscorer, he has scored over 600 goals for club and country and earned a huge fan base across the globe.

"Robert Lewandowski is the ultimate professional. His playing style, which is strategic, precise, and trustworthy, fits in perfectly with OANDA's 'smarter trading' brand promise," said Darren Moffett, Chief Marketing Officer at OANDA.

The association with Lewandowski stems from a long-term marketing strategy to drive recognition for the award-winning OANDA brand.

Further commenting, Moffett added, "OANDA is all about smarter trading, giving traders the intuitive platform, powerful tools, and clean execution they need to master their trades. We wanted a brand ambassador who reflected the spirit of our brand—it had to be a master in his own field, known for his professionalism, and with a global appeal. Robert is the perfect fit."

One of the leading online trading groups, OANDA is looking to grow its footprint across a variety of markets. As part of the partnership, Lewandowski will feature in a number of global, multimedia campaigns, as the face and voice of OANDA. This is designed to communicate OANDA's brand purpose of creating smarter trading experiences.

"I am very excited to partner with OANDA, one of the world's leading online trading groups: we share a passion to be our best. Preparation, focus, and skill are crucial for success on the pitch, just as they are in finance." Robert Lewandowski commented on the collaboration.

About OANDA

Founded in 1996, OANDA is one of the world's leading online trading groups, offering multi-asset trading, currency data, and analytics to retail and corporate clients around the globe.

From its roots providing free exchange rate data on the Internet to launching a forex trading platform that helped pioneer web-based currency trading, OANDA remains dedicated to building smarter trading experiences.

With regulated entities in many of the world's most active financial markets, including New York, Toronto, London, Warsaw, Singapore, Tokyo and Sydney, OANDA enables retail clients to trade in a variety of asset classes on an award-winning trading platform. Depending on geographical location, these may include derivatives of global market indices, equities, commodities, treasuries, precious metals, forex, and cryptocurrencies.

