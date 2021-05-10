MONTREAL, May 10, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - The Horatio Alger Association of Canada, the nation's largest provider of need-based scholarships, today announced the opening of its Vocational & Technical Education Scholarship application process. This scholarship can be used for trade and career programs at non-profit schools across Canada.

In total, 25 Horatio Alger scholarships valued at $3,000 each will be awarded to students this year.

To qualify, an applicant must have completed high school (or earned high school equivalency credentials) by the spring of 2021, be enrolled in a three-years-or-less career or technical degree/certificate program in the fall of 2021, be under the age of 30, and be a Canadian citizen.

Horatio Alger scholarships are awarded to deserving students in financial need who have overcome significant adversity while demonstrating strength of character, strong academics, a commitment to pursuing higher education as well as a desire to contribute to society. The Association offers separate scholarships for undergraduate studies. Since 2012, $8 million in scholarships have been awarded to 1,338 deserving young Canadians.

Students are encouraged to file their applications before the June 30, 2021 priority deadline. Applications will continue to be accepted until all scholarships have been awarded. The application form can be found on the Horatio Alger Association of Canada's website at https://www.horatioalger.ca/en/scholarships/.

About the Horatio Alger Association of Canada

The Horatio Alger Association of Canada, the Canadian affiliate of the Horatio Alger Association of Distinguished Americans, Inc., is a charitable organization dedicated to the simple but powerful belief that hard work, honesty and determination can conquer all obstacles. The Association honours the achievements of outstanding individuals who have succeeded in spite of adversity by bestowing to them the Horatio Alger Award and granting them lifetime membership into the Association. Through the generosity of Horatio Alger Members, the Horatio Alger Association of Canada awards scholarships annually to deserving young people in every province and territory. Members of the Association include Alain Bouchard, Dominic D'Alessandro, Murray Edwards, Serge Godin, Wayne Gretzky, Jay S. Hennick, the Right Honourable David Johnston, Rebecca MacDonald, the late G. Wallace F. McCain, the Right Honourable Brian Mulroney, Jim Pattison, Walter Schroeder, Gerald W. Schwartz, Isadore Sharp, Prem Watsa and Rick Waugh. For more information, visit www.horatioalger.ca. The Association can also be found on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

