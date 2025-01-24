$65.75M grant positions Lawson Research Institute as Canadian leader in workplace-injury research

Massive research investment by the Workplace Safety and Insurance Board (WSIB) to St. Joseph's Health Care London will transform occupational illness and injury

LONDON, ON, Jan. 24, 2025 /CNW/ - A "game-changer" investment of $65.75 million to Lawson Research Institute (Lawson) of St. Joseph's Health Care London (St. Joseph's) will transform the prevention, diagnosis and treatment of workplace injuries and illness for Ontarians.

The visionary 10-year commitment is the WSIB's largest-ever research injection, and the biggest single grant stewarded through St. Joseph's Health Care Foundation.

The landmark investment will bring people, technology and health research together to launch the first-in-Canada Occupational Injury Prevention and Treatment Network. It will innovate long-term solutions to prevent mental and physical injuries, accelerate recovery and ensure sustainable health for the workforce.

Occupational injuries and illnesses – including chronic pain, physical disability and mental health conditions – have a significant impact on many people, families and businesses in Ontario. Every year, they account for almost 250,000 claims registered through the WSIB, with benefit payments of approximately $2.5 billion.

The network will feature state-of-the-art infrastructure and expertise including: a first-in-Canada PET/MRI scanner enabling research into rapid and accurate diagnosis of mental health conditions including post-traumatic stress and depression; a virtual-reality environment to help prevent and solve injury; a rapid-access centre testing assistive devices; a focus on first-responders and frontline mental health research; and science teams dedicated to discovery and innovation. It will work with partners in industry, academia and health care to translate discovery to practice.

QUOTES:

"We know that discovery-driven, patient-focused research improves lives – that is the focus of our hospital-based research at Lawson, and we're humbled that the WSIB has entrusted us to expand this vital work to minimize the effects of workplace injury, disease and disability." Roy Butler, President and CEO of St. Joseph's Health Care London

"Too many Ontario families experience the human cost of workplace injuries. We want fewer injuries to happen and, if they do, to be able to help people with a safe and faster recovery. This research is going to help get us there – and with their established expertise, St. Joseph's Health Care London's Lawson team is a natural partner for this work," Jeffery Lang, President and CEO of the Workplace Safety and Insurance Board

"This is a game-changer, an investment that will propel us to global leadership in finding solutions to some of the most pervasive issues affecting workplaces today." Lisa Porter, PhD, Vice-President Research at St. Joseph's, and Scientific Director of Lawson Research Institute

