$60 million redevelopment plan ushers in a new era of shopping excellence at Station Mall

SAULT STE. MARIE, ON, Aug. 2, 2023 /CNW/ - Station Mall, one of Northern Ontario's premier shopping destinations announces its $60 million redevelopment plan scheduled for completion early 2024.



Shoppers can expect an elevated experience with high-end retail brands that will redefine luxury shopping as Station Mall brings prestigious labels of world renown, making it a fashion haven and retail destination for Northern Ontario.



In addition to premium retail brands, an "eatertainment complex" boasting an impressive 50,000 square feet, Station Mall is raising the bar by combining entertainment and dining like never before. A full-service, casual dining sports bar and restaurant will be announced later this year.



Station Mall has hired trusted hospitality advisors The StratonHunter Group to aid in its transformation into a thrilling hub of adventure and excitement.



"We envision a modern mall that captures the imagination, encourages social interaction, and creates unforgettable moments," says Robert Carter, Managing Partner of The StratonHunter Group. "Station Mall's groundbreaking 'eatertainment' complex, featuring interactive games, extraordinary activities, and exceptional culinary experiences, will redefine the shopping landscape in Northern Ontario. This substantial investment showcases Station Mall's commitment to delivering an unparalleled shopper experience."



As stewards of a greener future, the mall will also feature new, electric vehicle charging stations in the main lot.



Stay tuned for more updates and mark your calendars because Station Mall is about to unleash a shopping revolution that will be talked about for years to come.

About Station Mall

Station Mall is a premier shopping destination located in Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario, Canada. With 97 stores and 555,000 square feet of retail space, the mall stands as an iconic landmark on the waterfront in downtown Sault Ste. Marie, just minutes away from the Sault Ste. Marie International Bridge to the United States. Built in 1973, the mall has undergone two major expansions and is now embarking on another significant renovation in 2023. Notably, it houses the 52,000 square feet (4,800 m2) Galaxy Cinemas movie theatre complex, enhancing the mall's entertainment offerings.

SOURCE StratonHunter Group

For further information: For media inquiries, please contact: Yvonne Tsui, [email protected]