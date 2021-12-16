QUÉBEC CITY, Dec. 16, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Given the strong response from Indigenous communities and organizations, the Québec government is increasing the funding for the 2021-2022 call for projects – Sexual, domestic and family violence in Indigenous contexts by $6 million. This raises the total investment for this initiative from $5.4 million to $11.4 million.

Isabelle Charest, Minister for Education and Minister Responsible for the Status of Women, made this announcement today, along with Ian Lafrenière, the Minister Responsible for Indigenous Affairs.

Launched last August, this call for projects has four objectives:

Prevent and counter sexual violence, including sexual assault and sexual exploitation, in Indigenous contexts Prevent and counter domestic and family violence in Indigenous contexts Develop culturally relevant responses that provide a sense of security in dealing with the issues of sexual, domestic and family violence and that include women, men and the Indigenous population as a whole Create structured partnerships between governments and Indigenous organizations, intended to prevent and counter sexual, domestic and family violence in Indigenous contexts

This increase will thus provide funding for a larger number of projects and initiatives proposed by Indigenous partners and organizations involved in the fight against violence against girls and women, and the integration of men as allies in the healing process.

Quotations:

"Through their strong response to this call for projects, Indigenous organizations and communities are sending us a clear message that this initiative of countering violence in Indigenous contexts is relevant. I am very proud that, in light of this mobilization, our government decided to increase the budget envelope associated with this call for projects and offer means that meet the specific needs of these communities and organizations. I also want to take this opportunity to thank everyone in the field who proposed innovative and structuring projects. It bears repeating that we must all form a common front to fight violence in all its forms and to protect Indigenous women and girls."

Isabelle Charest, Minister for Education and Minister Responsible for the Status of Women

"It is important to implement concrete and culturally adapted solutions developed by and for the First Nations and Inuit. I am delighted by the large number of Indigenous partners who responded to this call for projects. This type of partnership between our communities is essential for good social cohesion and safe living environments. And it is by taking these concrete actions that we will be able to provide greater safety for Indigenous women and girls. I am hopeful that, with these initiatives, we can effectively combat this scourge."

Ian Lafrenière, Minister Responsible for Indigenous Affairs



Highlights:

The call for projects to raise awareness of sexual, domestic and family violence is part of the Government Action Plan for the Social and Cultural Development of the First Nations and Inuit and is coordinated by the Secrétariat à la condition féminine . It also supplements the $229 million announced last spring to ensure the implementation of priority actions to counter femicide and violence against women.

and is coordinated by the Secrétariat à la condition féminine It also supplements the announced last spring to ensure the implementation of priority actions to counter femicide and violence against women. The projects in the Domestic and Family Violence component will have a maximum duration of 2 years, while those in the Sexual Violence and the Men and Healing components will have a maximum duration of 4 years.

The maximum amount of financial assistance awarded will be $200 000 per year for the same project.

000 per year for the same project. The funded projects should be announced in February 2022 .

