$6-a-month Seamless Phone Number Portability Service Offered by Iristel Across North America

The new "Mobifi" Service Means Canadian Phone Numbers Can Be Used With Far Cheaper U.S. Wireless Plans

TORONTO, June 14, 2021 /CNW/ - Iristel Inc., Canada's fast-growing telecom services provider, will this month offer a new portability service allowing Canadian phone numbers to be used with far less expensive plans offered by U.S. telecom companies.

The $6-a-month "Mobifi" service is ideal for entrepreneurs re-locating in the United States and Snowbirds who spend half the year in the U.S. and Mexico or Canadians at home looking for value from services offered by T-Mobile, AT&T, Verizon, Sprint or other U.S. telecom services companies.

Samer Bishay, Iristel President and CEO (CNW Group/Iristel Inc.)

"Canadians pay some of the highest wireless rates in the world and consumers and small business want relief," says Samer Bishay, Iristel President and CEO.

Typically, when south of the border for extended periods, price-conscious entrepreneurs and Snowbirds suspend their Canadian wireless service and use U.S. SIM cards (subscriber identification module) in their phones; temporarily losing both their Canadian number and contacts in the phone. Others pay $8-a-day roaming fees to Canada's oligarchy phone companies.

"Our new Mobifi service will forward both voice and data from a person's Canadian number to their phone with the American SIM card and contacts will remain in the phone," Mr. Bishay says. "It's seamless, easy to set up and will save Canadians money every month."

Historically, the Canadian Radio-Telecommunications Commission has sided with big incumbent telcos and against service-based competition and lower prices for consumers. And in two CRTC decisions this year, the commission blatantly states it is partial to "facilities-based carriers" and against real competition, innovation and consumers' choice.

"Mobifi is carrier agnostic," Mr. Bishay says. "Customers with Canadian phone numbers, regardless which phone company, can use any U.S. carrier's SIM cards. Our solution is great for people travelling to the U.S. for extended periods, or any consumer or business that wants to keep Canadian phone numbers but pay lower rates from U.S. phone companies."

Adds Mr. Bishay: "And it works in reverse, too. As an industry first, Canadians with a U.S. number while back in Canada don't have to miss out on any of their communications if they wish to have a Canadian number as a primary number."

Mr. Bishay says he has a T-Mobile phone with unlimited voice and data, no long-distance charges anywhere in Canada, U.S. and Mexico for US$35 a month. "Transferring one of my Canadian phone numbers to that plan, even if I charged myself $6 a month, would still be a lot cheaper than a similar plan from Canadian wireless oligarchs."

The simple, self-service Mobifi app will be available on Iristel.com website later in June.

Iristel is Canada's fastest-growing Competitive Local Exchange Carrier providing innovative communication services that are changing how consumers and businesses communicate. Founded in 1999, Markham-based Iristel operates Canada's largest facilities-based local voice network extending Coast-to-Coast-to-Coast. It also owns Ice Wireless, an LTE-A carrier with operations in Canada's northern territories and Quebec. Iristel also owns brands such as Sugar Mobile, an Over-the-Top (OTT) app where phone calls and text messages can be transmitted through data, and Télécommunications de l'Est (TDE), a company that operates a Nomad mobile network, a unique two-way radio digital trunking network built to meet the specific needs of Canada's rural regions.

