Check your tickets: Loto-Québec is looking for 5 multimillionaires

MONTRÉAL, Dec. 20, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Loto-Québec is calling on all Québec players to check their Lotto Max tickets for the Friday, December 16 draw. The $40 million jackpot was won by a group of people who, although they don't know each other, have won big with a ticket containing 10 shares. To date, five people have come forward. This means there are still five newly minted multimillionaires out there! The holders of the winning shares will be able to claim their prize before Christmas if they act quickly.

More information on the prize

Prize: $40,000,000 , i.e., 10 shares of $4,000,000

, i.e., 10 shares of Ticket type: Lotto Max, Formule groupe (group-play ticket)

(group-play ticket) Ticket purchase location: Montréal

Draw date: December 16,2022

Winning selection: 06 22 25 42 43 45 48

A reminder that customers can check their tickets easily via lotoquebec.com and the Loto–Québec Lotteries app.

The holders of the winning shares are urged to call Loto-Québec's customer service team at 1–866-611-5686.

SOURCE Loto-Québec

For further information: Source: Renaud Dugas, Spokesperson and Head of Media Relations, Loto-Québec, 514-499-5208, [email protected]