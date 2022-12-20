$32,620 Raised for Kids to Dream Big, Dream Brighter

AJAX, ON, Dec. 20, 2022 /CNW/ - Elexicon Energy ("Elexicon") and Grandview Kids ("Grandview") are pleased to announce their inaugural Dream Big, Dream Brighter fundraising event raised $32,620. The proceeds will ensure Grandview can continue to help thousands of children and youth live life at their full potential right here in Durham Region.

The fundraising event kicked-off a multi-year partnership between Elexicon and Grandview. The evening included special guest speaker Daniel Bigu – a member of Wheelchair Basketball Canada, and the presentation of the inaugural Elexicon Energy Spirit of Grandview Kids Awards to Aubree Clements and Elliot Smith. Aubree and Elliot were selected from a group of nominees for their values, perseverance achieving their goals and making the future a brighter place.

"We are committed to supporting the most vulnerable in our communities and the agencies that serve them, like Grandview Kids," said Indrani J. Butany-DeSouza, President and CEO of Elexicon Energy. "This event was only the first event of this kind; we have partnered with Grandview Kids to continue inspiring, empowering and enriching the lives of families in our diverse communities."

"We are incredibly excited for this partnership with Elexicon Energy," said Grandview Kid's Foundation Executive Director Brigitte Tschinkel. "We are so thankful that Elexicon Energy has chosen to invest in Grandview Kids and in the future of so many children and youth across the Durham Region."

Elexicon and Grandview would like to thank event sponsors, TD Bank and Baker Tilly for their support.

