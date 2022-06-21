Launch of Phase 3 of development and arrival of Bicycles Quilicot

Visual available here

MASCOUCHE, QC, June 21, 2022 /CNW/ - MONTONI and the City of Mascouche enthusiastically announce the launch of the third phase of the municipality's CentrOparc industrial and commercial development, marked by the ground-breaking for the new Bicycles Quilicot headquarters. This is the final phase of the development of this innovative business district, a highly successful project initiated by MONTONI in 2018. To date, CentrOparc has generated more than $125 million in investments and created nearly 650 jobs in businesses and industries, giving rise to a vibrant and flourishing economic ecosystem in the region.

Phases 1 and 2 of CentrOparc consisted of the construction of the sector's very first business district by revitalizing the site of the former Mascouche airport, a development of more than 1.6 million square feet. As these phases near completion with the arrival of Bicycles Quilicot, the new agreement with the City will result in the construction of five additional multi-industrial buildings, totalling 1.3 million square feet and representing an additional investment of nearly $175 million, bringing the overall investment to $300 million: a record for Mascouche. The buildings will be designed by the NEUF architect(e)s firm.

A green development

As an industry leader in green buildings, MONTONI will continue the development of Phase 3 along the same lines as the previous phases, observing the highest industry standards in sustainable development and occupant well-being via either the DISTINCTION by MONTONI program or by obtaining LEED certifications.

"It is a pleasure to have worked with the Town of Mascouche for the past five years and an honour to be able to contribute to the economic development of the area with the signing of this new agreement. Phases 1 and 2 were completed in record time. The arrival of innovative companies like Bicycles Quilicot is a fine example of the vibrant nature of this business district. We are proud of the economic hub that we have succeeded in creating with CentrOparc."

– Dario Montoni, President, Montoni Group

"For the deployment of the first 2 phases of CentrOparc, MONTONI has demonstrated that it is a quality partner who delivers the goods by bringing projects with an added value. The Bicycles Quilicot project clearly illustrates that phase 3 will be part of this same dynamic that contributes to generating significant investments and quality jobs for Mascouche and the region."

– Guillaume Tremblay, Mayor, Mascouche

New headquarters for Bicycles Quilicot

Founded in Québec in 1915, Bicycles Quilicot, a specialist in the sale and repair of traditional and electric bicycles, has chosen MONTONI and the CentrOparc in Mascouche as the location for its new headquarters, scheduled to open next spring. The complex will also include a flagship store, a training centre, an assembly shop and the firm's first automated warehouse and distribution centre, an investment of more than $15 million. The new 45,000-square-foot complex, designed by DKA Architectes, will support the company's expansion and its Web sales, providing customers with a faster and more efficient online shopping experience. The new facility will supply all Quilicot stores, handle shipping for online sales and assemble 90% of the bikes sold by the chain. Eventually, nearly 50 jobs will be created at this centre.

The partnership between MONTONI and Bicycles Quilicot will help reduce the environmental impact of the bike company's headquarters on its surroundings as much as possible, thanks to MONTONI's compliance with the construction standards of its DISTINCTION by MONTONI program. The choice was a natural one for Bicycles Quilicot, which this year set up a buy-back program for used bicycles. A bicycle recycling centre will also be set up at the facility to contribute to the recovery of resources.

"We are proud to locate in the CentrOparc in Mascouche, a booming city with a young population. Our new headquarters, which will be one of the largest buildings in Québec dedicated entirely to bicycles, will strengthen our position as a leader in online sales in Québec and will open up new markets, among others in the Lanaudière and Centre-du-Québec regions and in eastern Montréal and Laval."

– Marc-André Lebeau, President and CEO, Bicycles Quilicot

About MONTONI

A leader in real estate development in Québec, MONTONI has a portfolio of close to 500 projects representing more than 20 million square feet of industrial, commercial, institutional and residential construction, 30 head offices and another 22 million square feet under development. Proud holder of the Canada's Best-Managed Companies designation for more than 20 years, Montoni Group has secured itself a prime position holding large land portfolios in the Greater Montréal region. The company distinguishes itself by offering a full range of services covering development, construction—from excavation to interior design—and property management. A LEED-accredited member of the Canada Green Building Council, MONTONI is committed to building a sustainable heritage based on leading-edge expertise. The Group has more than 4.5 million square feet of LEED-certified buildings.

Among the developer's recent projects are Espace Montmorency, a $450-million-plus multifunctional complex located adjacent to Montmorency métro station in Laval, as well as the 2019 acquisition of the Molson Brewery land, a development of more than 6 million square feet in downtown Montréal, in partnership with Selection Group and the Fonds immobilier de solidarité FTQ.

For more information: www.groupemontoni.com/en/.

About Bicycles Quilicot

Bicycles Quilicot is a century-old company based in Montréal and now with seven locations in Québec, including one specializing in electric bikes, as well as an online store. Its unique offering is completed by a mobile bike repair shop. Fully 350 brands and over 10,000 products are featured at its outlets and on its website in order to meet all budgets.

For more information: bicyclesquilicot.com

SOURCE Groupe Montoni (1995) Division Construction Inc.

For further information: MEDIA INQUIRIES: Frédérick Truchon-Gagnon, Director, Public Affairs and Communications, MONTONI, 438 350-1001, [email protected]; City of Mascouche: Isabelle Gagné, Advisor, Communications and Citizen Relations Department, Ville de Mascouche, 450 474-4133, poste 2790, [email protected]; Bicycles Quilicot: Marc-André Lebeau, President, Bicycles Quilicot, 514-796-8232, [email protected]