$2M Contract to Provide Expanded Connectivity for World-Leading Oil Company

Redline Connects Mission Critical Telemetry in Qatar Oilfields

TORONTO, Oct. 20, 2020 /CNW/ - Redline Communications Group Inc. (TSX: RDL), a leading-edge provider of industrial wireless broadband network connectivity solutions for mission critical applications, announces today that Redline, together with its partner Yokogawa Middle East & Africa B.S.C.(c), a global leader of Industrial Automation. has been selected by a leading Oil and Gas operator to provide advanced connectivity to telemetry from their offshore oilfields in Qatar. This contract is valued at over $2M USD.

This new Redline network will enable industrial grade, ultra-reliable, low latency collection of sensor and telemetry data from a diverse array of critical assets in offshore operations. Together with Yokogawa's telemetry system, Redline's advanced network will deliver efficiencies and reliability advantages for remote industrial operations. This real time monitoring was previously cost prohibitive for conventional cabling, and too remote and unreliable for commercial wireless offerings available in the market.

"We are excited to expand our business in Qatar and in the Gulf, building upon our continuing success in the region. This contract demonstrates once again the value of our mission critical reliable networks to enhancing customer operations. We look forward to our continued partnership with Yokogawa and appreciate the excellence demonstrated in this opportunity of working together." stated Stephen J. Sorocky , CEO of Redline Communications.

Redline's new Virtual Fiber family of products, with ATEX certifications for explosive atmospheres, was formally selected after an extensive and highly competitive evaluation. The Redline solution was successful in demonstrating an unprecedented ability to deliver mission critical networks in harsh offshore environments while providing military grade security and long range broadband connectivity.

Redline, an ISNetworldTM member company, provides unmatched value to the energy sector by coupling best-in-breed industrial grade, purpose built telecommunications technology with operational excellence with unequalled knowledge and expertise in the Oil & Gas field area communication networks.

To learn more about Redline, please visit www.rdlcom.com .

About Redline Communications

Redline Communications (TSX:RDL) designs and manufactures powerful wide-area wireless networks for mission-critical applications in challenging locations. Redline networks are used by Oil & Gas companies onshore and offshore, Mining companies on surface and underground operations, Distribution Utilities for last mile broadband, Municipalities to remotely monitor infrastructure, and by specialized telecom service providers to deliver premium services. Hundreds of businesses worldwide rely on Redline to engineer, plan and deliver ruggedized, secure and reliable networks for their IoT, voice, data, and video communications needs. For more information visit www.rdlcom.com .

SOURCE Redline Communications Group Inc.

For further information: Redline Contacts: Stephen Sorocky, Chief Executive Officer, +1-905-479-8344, [email protected]; Media Contact: Jaymie Scotto & Associates (JSA), 1-866-695-3629 ext. 6, [email protected]

Related Links

http://www.redlinecommunications.com

